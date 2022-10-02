ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Overwatch 2 Merge PC and Console Accounts 'Unexpected Server Error'

Players who have merged their PC and console accounts for Overwatch 2 have been hit with an "Unexpected Server Error". Here's what you need to know. Overwatch's long-awaited, free-to-play sequel Overwatch 2 launched yesterday on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to jump in from day one and experience the changes. Sadly, many players were hit with an array of issues. From huge queues to server disconnects, many were lucky if they even managed to squeeze in a game at all.
Warzone YouTuber Shows Off Dragunov Loadout in Solo Games

Warzone YouTuber Metaphor gives a look at his Dragunov loadout that is dominating the competition in Call of Duty: Warzone solo games. While it is typically agreed upon that the Dragunov is one of the worst snipers in Warzone, YouTuber Metaphor recently released a video showing his take on the Dragunov sniper loadout and his success with it during solo games, leaving many to wonder if the sniper is as bad as once previously thought.
Apex Legends Leak Reveals How Gift System May Work

Season 15 of Apex Legends, "Eclipse", due to launch Nov. 1, will mark the debut of new, long awaited features, including a new map. Most anticipated, though, is the implementation of a gift system after logos and icons related to gifting were spotted in the game's files by a data miner.
How to Play Rocket League in Fortnite

A new update for Fortnite Creative has been released and gives players the chance to create and design islands featuring Rocket League's Octane vehicle. As such, we have a breakdown of how fans can play Rocket League in Fortnite. The new update was announced on Oct. 4 and will feature...
How to Unlock The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe Styles in Fortnite

How to unlock The Nothing's Gift pickaxe styles in Fortnite is a big question in the game right now. Chapter 3 Season 4 of Fortnite has been in full swing for the past few weeks, with gamers participating in many different events. One big addition that just came to the game has to do with The Nothing's Gift pickaxe.
Apex Legends Players Experiencing Ghostly Encounters in Olympus After Dark Map

The Fight or Fright Event has taken over Apex Legends and players taking part in the festivities have reported ghostly encounters within the new Olympus After Dark map. Apex Legends recently launched the Fight or Fright event in which players are treated to various Halloween skins and exclusive game modes during its time. This event will be taking place from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1 and will be having a weekly rotation of unique game modes for fans to enjoy. Most noteworthy is the return of the popular Olympus map, albeit with a new spooky makeover. It is aptly named Olympus After Dark and features terrifying visuals and easter eggs that users such as Aethira have discovered.
