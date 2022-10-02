Read full article on original website
How to Catch Shiny Shedinja in Pokémon GO
As October's Research Breakthrough Pokémon, here's a guide on how to catch a shiny Shedinja in Pokémon GO.
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours: October 2022
Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours for October 2022 have been revealed.
What Is Blanche's Gender in Pokémon GO?
Blanche's gender is a topic of discussion for many players.
Pokémon GO Mega Gyarados Raid Day Explained
Details for the Pokémon GO Mega Gyarados Raid Day are explained
Pokémon GO Team Leaders New Looks Revealed
Pokemon GO team leaders received redesigns for the first time. Fans are not pleased of the first reveal of the new looks.
Pokémon GO Price Increases to Hit Worldwide
Price increases for Pokémon GO's in-game bonuses arrive Wednesday for international players on both iOS and Android.
Overwatch 2 Merge PC and Console Accounts 'Unexpected Server Error'
Players who have merged their PC and console accounts for Overwatch 2 have been hit with an "Unexpected Server Error". Here's what you need to know. Overwatch's long-awaited, free-to-play sequel Overwatch 2 launched yesterday on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to jump in from day one and experience the changes. Sadly, many players were hit with an array of issues. From huge queues to server disconnects, many were lucky if they even managed to squeeze in a game at all.
TSM Albralelie Shares Apex Legends Trick to Only Get Gold Loot With Lifeline's Ultimate
TSM streamer Albralelie shares a small trick to guarantee gold loot when you use Lifeline's ultimate. With the introduction of Armories, Respawn introduced "smart loot," giving players what they need instead of a random assortment of loot. Now, this may have been in play already with Lifeline's ultimate, but it's 100% a feature now.
NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition: Where to Buy
The exclusive Dreamer Edition will have a limited release.
NBA・
Warzone YouTuber Shows Off Dragunov Loadout in Solo Games
Warzone YouTuber Metaphor gives a look at his Dragunov loadout that is dominating the competition in Call of Duty: Warzone solo games. While it is typically agreed upon that the Dragunov is one of the worst snipers in Warzone, YouTuber Metaphor recently released a video showing his take on the Dragunov sniper loadout and his success with it during solo games, leaving many to wonder if the sniper is as bad as once previously thought.
Red Dead Online: Halloween Across the Frontier Explained
Red Dead Online's Halloween event includes several exclusive features.
Apex Legends Leak Reveals How Gift System May Work
Season 15 of Apex Legends, "Eclipse", due to launch Nov. 1, will mark the debut of new, long awaited features, including a new map. Most anticipated, though, is the implementation of a gift system after logos and icons related to gifting were spotted in the game's files by a data miner.
How to Play Rocket League in Fortnite
A new update for Fortnite Creative has been released and gives players the chance to create and design islands featuring Rocket League's Octane vehicle. As such, we have a breakdown of how fans can play Rocket League in Fortnite. The new update was announced on Oct. 4 and will feature...
Lost Ark End of 2022 Roadmap Revealed
Amazon Games has revealed its End of 2022 roadmap for Lost Ark, outlining the updates set to head to the MMO through to the end of the year.
Bewitching Senna Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Details on when the new bewitching Senna skin releases and how to unlock in League of Legends
How to Unlock The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe Styles in Fortnite
How to unlock The Nothing's Gift pickaxe styles in Fortnite is a big question in the game right now. Chapter 3 Season 4 of Fortnite has been in full swing for the past few weeks, with gamers participating in many different events. One big addition that just came to the game has to do with The Nothing's Gift pickaxe.
Slime Rancher 2 Deep Brine Locations Listed
Unlike most items in the game, the Deep Brine is not obtained from slimes. Read to find out where players can find the Deep Brine.
Is Grounded on PlayStation?
Obsidian's shrunken survival game Grounded has been given its full release, but is it on PlayStation?
Apex Legends Players Experiencing Ghostly Encounters in Olympus After Dark Map
The Fight or Fright Event has taken over Apex Legends and players taking part in the festivities have reported ghostly encounters within the new Olympus After Dark map. Apex Legends recently launched the Fight or Fright event in which players are treated to various Halloween skins and exclusive game modes during its time. This event will be taking place from Oct. 4 through Nov. 1 and will be having a weekly rotation of unique game modes for fans to enjoy. Most noteworthy is the return of the popular Olympus map, albeit with a new spooky makeover. It is aptly named Olympus After Dark and features terrifying visuals and easter eggs that users such as Aethira have discovered.
How to Play Multiplayer in Grounded
Obsidian's survival game Grounded is best enjoyed with friends. Here's how to play multiplayer.
