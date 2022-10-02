ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

How social media reacted to Colorado firing head coach Karl Dorrell

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8PdN_0iJFR8AN00

It has finally happened.

After an 0-5 start to his third season, head coach Karl Dorrell was fired by the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday .

While Dorrell’s buyout was a concern, as with any firing, athletic director Rick George decided to make the move with Colorado beginning a bye week. This will give the Buffs some time to regroup for Cal on Oct. 15. Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford is set to be the interim head coach.

Social media was of course lively on Sunday afternoon with most Buffs fans seemingly pleased.

Below are a few of the best Twitter reactions from a big day in Boulder:

https://twitter.com/hpisani91/status/1576657863946096640

https://twitter.com/ChrisBabcock2/status/1576665240422404096

https://twitter.com/lukezim/status/1576663311739162624

https://twitter.com/CountryDumb662/status/1576662612380483585

https://twitter.com/King_TylerB/status/1576660041800695810

https://twitter.com/GuerrieroTRIB/status/1576663384698691584

https://twitter.com/Shapalicious/status/1576658330000367616

https://twitter.com/chasehowell__/status/1576663386003107840

https://twitter.com/CUBarstool/status/1576658640882192385

https://twitter.com/OsceolaPat/status/1576665897686614017

https://twitter.com/whitedarrenj/status/1576666590371725312

https://twitter.com/Luke_Contreras5/status/1576667091398115328

https://twitter.com/eisner_ryan/status/1576666855791435776

https://twitter.com/BigAlRadio/status/1576654926196797441

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

Is Parker the Lamest Town in Colorado?

For many years now, it has become a tradition for the movie The Rocky Horror Picture Show to be screened near Halloween in a fun, interactive way. Fans typically dress in costumes, shout at the screen during certain parts, and spray water into the air with squirt guns during the film's big rainstorm.
PARKER, CO
KXRM

Top rated tacos in Denver metro, cities across Colorado

Taco Tuesday, anyone? Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. If you are looking for a place to grab a great taco, look no further. The Problem Solvers scoured Google reviews and found the top rated tacos in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 500 or more reviews.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Boulder, CO
CBS Denver

UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies

One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.  "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

CSU trades 5 acres with church to create affordable housing

Colorado State University has broken ground on a new apartment complex off-campus that will help address concerns about affordable housing for staff. The new apartments were made possible by a partnership with Timberline Church and Tetrad Real Estate.  "We want these apartments to go to the people who need it the most," said Brett Anderson, Special Assistant to the Chancellor at CSU.  The decision to build the apartment complex, which will offer 180 new units, came after a survey of CSU staff showed many had insecurities when it came to obtaining affordable housing. In an effort to retain talent, and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Dorrell
9News

First big mountain snowfall of the season possible next week

COLORADO, USA — It's early, so hold your horses. But, it might be finally time to break out those snow shovels, at least up in the mountains. Sure, we've seen a few dustings of snow at or above 11,000 feet in elevation, and perhaps a few inches of wet snow atop some of our highest peaks. But the first significant mountain snow of the season looks like a decent possibility for the middle-to-end of next week.
DENVER, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU student dies in Durward Hall Sunday morning

A Colorado State University student died in Durward Hall in the early morning of Oct. 2. The student’s identity has not yet been released to the public. According to a statement from the university, the CSU Police Department and paramedics responded to a student having a medical issue. Ad.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Buffaloes
CBS Denver

Video appears to show moment shots were fired in Boulder

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. One of the officers fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects in the arm during the melee, but no officers were hurt.Just across the street at Alpha Kappa Lambda, party-goers were heading home for the night when...
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Sports
Westword

Where Denver-Area Rents Are Falling Fastest

The just-released October report from Apartment List documents that rents are continuing to drop in metro Denver. But the news for renters is even better this time around, with month-over-month prices down in the city as well as in all but one of the other dozen local communities the service tracks.
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday

The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

158K+
Followers
209K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy