How social media reacted to Colorado firing head coach Karl Dorrell
It has finally happened.
After an 0-5 start to his third season, head coach Karl Dorrell was fired by the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday .
While Dorrell’s buyout was a concern, as with any firing, athletic director Rick George decided to make the move with Colorado beginning a bye week. This will give the Buffs some time to regroup for Cal on Oct. 15. Offensive coordinator Mike Sanford is set to be the interim head coach.
Social media was of course lively on Sunday afternoon with most Buffs fans seemingly pleased.
Below are a few of the best Twitter reactions from a big day in Boulder:
