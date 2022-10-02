ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Report: Oregon’s defense finally shows up while Ty Thompson fails to impress

By Zachary Neel
 3 days ago

All season, it has been the case of a great offense and a mediocre defense that got the job done for the Oregon Ducks.

Those two things flipped on Saturday night in a 45-27 blowout win over the Stanford Cardinal. The Ducks’ D came to play, holding the Cardinal to just 322 total yards in the game. While the stats will show a prolific game for the offense — 515 total yards, including 351 on the ground — we know how much better it could have been were it not for 9 penalties and 65 yards on the offense.

In total, the Ducks were incredibly undisciplined in this contest, being flagged 14 times for 135 total yards. While we saw a lot of good things throughout the day, there is still a lot to clean up going forward.

As we do every week, let’s  identify players who saw their stocks go up, and a few who might have seen a slight dip against Stanford:

Stock Up: Oregon's Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017KGY_0iJFR6Ov00 Oregon's defense came to play on Saturday night. To me, it felt like it was clear that they were tired of not getting the attention in the Ducks' success, instead letting Bo Nix and the offense shoulder the load. That wasn't the case against Stanford.

While the scoreboard will show that they once again gave up more than 25 points, anyone who watched this game knows that it was hands down the best they’ve looked all season. In the end, Stanford finished with only 332 total yards, picking up 5-of-16 third downs while averaging just 4.6 yards per play and punting 7 times. In the first half alone, the Ducks were at their most dominant, allowing just 30 yards in the first quarter, and 102 in the half. With Dan Lanning and Tosh Lupoi leading things on that side of the ball, we had some high expectations coming into the year. It may have taken a few games for things to get rolling, but the Ducks look like they're growing into the potentially dominant unit that we once envisioned.

Stock Down: QB Ty Thompson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fX5M_0iJFR6Ov00 Oregon Ducks vs. Stanford Cardinal (Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

Last week, I told Oregon fans that it might be time to have a conversation about QB Bo Nix, and what our expectations for him were in Eugene. This week, I want to talk about another Oregon quarterback. I think it might be time that Duck fans had a conversation about Ty Thompson. It may seem crazy to be "having a conversation" about a backup quarterback, but when you have as much fanfare and hype as Thompson does, then I think it warrants some attention. With the game out of hand on Saturday night, Thompson came in to relieve Nix. He, unfortunately, didn't look great once again, finishing with 3 passing yards on 1-for-5 attempts with an interception. On the season, he is 7-for-14 for 71 yards and 2 interceptions. The three drives he led on Saturday went for an interception and two punts. So far this year, Thompson has led 7 drives for the Ducks, three of which ended in punts, two of which ended in interceptions, and two of which ended in touchdowns against Eastern Washington. At one point in the game against BYU, Lanning put Thompson in the game in the 3rd quarter and later had to pull him after two drives with the score getting too close. For your average backup quarterback, this shouldn't be appalling. Ty Thompson is not regarded as your average backup in Eugene, though. He was supposed to be the next great player in Oregon history, signing with the Ducks as the highest-rated QB in program history. Fans have called for a pair of starting quarterbacks to be benched for Thompson, but when he's been given an opportunity, he hasn't quite made the most of it. Of course, the times when Thompson is in the game, Oregon's offensive scheme is more geared towards a run-out-the-clock mentality, but I'm starting to think that if he was as good as everyone wants him to be, we'd have seen some flashes of that by now. We're still waiting. I'm not saying it will never come, but I'm starting to think that Thompson's college career may not get off the ground in Eugene.

Stock Up: RB Sean Dollars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2Yfl_0iJFR6Ov00 It sure did feel good to see RB Sean Dollars get some looks on Saturday night. After not getting many touches in the past three games, the Ducks turned to Dollars a good amount against Stanford, and the sophomore RB did the most with his opportunity, scoring his first career touchdown at Oregon. Dollars finished with 5 rushes for 27 yards, and also had 3 catches for 17 yards. Those aren't stats that are going to win him any player of the week honors, but after struggling to get on the field so far this year, it was nice to see one of the Ducks' most talented backs getting some run at long last.

Stock Down: Oregon's Offensive Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YBTH_0iJFR6Ov00 (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Saying that an offensive line who allowed their team to rush for 351 yards saw their stock drop? I know, it's incredibly bold and probably stupid. I will accept your hate mail. Coming into the game, the Ducks were among the best OLs in the nation, standing as the only team yet to allow a sack on the season. They gave up that first sack against Stanford, and more importantly, were the main cause for a number of drives stalling in the red zone because of penalties. While Oregon had 14 penalties for 135 yards, the offensive line was responsible for 7 of those, totaling 65 yards. We've heralded the Ducks as a veteran group that doesn't make mistakes. While that is normally true, it wasn't the case on Saturday night. They looked great for the most part, but have a lot to clean up going forward.

Stock Up: DE Brandon Dorlus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udj6l_0iJFR6Ov00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

DE Brandon Dorlus announced his presence on the second play of the game. Without fellow pass-rusher DJ Johnson for the first half because of a targeting penalty last week, Dorlus picked up the slack in pressuring the QB, getting a big sack to set the tone early on. Dorlus finished the game with 5 tackles, 3 TFL and a pair of sacks, and was a destructive force up front all game. While we've talked a lot about the defense stepping up, Dorlus deserves a major part of the credit in leading this unit.

Stock Down: LB Justin Flowe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=145dO1_0iJFR6Ov00 (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

The best ability is availability, right? Once again, Justin Flowe was unavailable for Oregon's game on Saturday night, sitting out due to an apparent injury. It wasn't specified what was ailing the linebacker after the game, but Lanning described it as Flowe being deemed "unavailable" before the game. We hoped that Flowe would be able to put the injury history behind him this year after missing the majority of his first two seasons in Eugene, but so far it doesn't seem like that's totally the case. He sat out the entire game against BYU with an injury and sat out this game against Stanford for undisclosed reasons. At some point, your stock is going to fall if you can't stay on the field.

Stock Up: CB Christian Gonzalez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQqFs_0iJFR6Ov00 Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

When you have a really talented cornerback like Christian Gonzalez, sometimes it's hard to know how good he really is because opposing teams don't always throw at him. On Saturday night, we got a look at how good Gonzalez is, with Stanford targeting him 6 times in the game. Gonzalez gave up only 3 catches for a total of 12 yards, with 1 PBU and three tackles. After the game, Lanning remarked that it was nice to see the veteran stop up when called upon. "I told him it was good to see him get some work tonight so he can go defend some passes, and I thought he did a good job of doing that," Lanning said. "I know he had the one penalty, he’s going to go back and evaluate his overall performance, but when the ball came his way, I thought he did a good job.”

Hoffman: Temporary dorm essentials turn to lasting waste

---------- This fall ushered in 5,338 freshmen students on campus (a record breaking amount of incoming students), and many of them moved into University of Oregon’s on-campus dormitories. With them, they brought shower caddies, mini fridges, wall decor, power strips and more. These essentials can help make the transition to college life easier and more comfortable by creating a safe, pleasant environment. The problem is: most of these products are used only during the nine months of dorm living and spend the rest of their days in a landfill after move out day.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Three injured in Eugene crash, LCSO says

EUGENE, Ore. -- Five people were taken to a hospital and three are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in a vehicle crash Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, they responded to the off-ramp between Prairie Road and Beltline Road at about 12:51...
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 50. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45)...
LANE COUNTY, OR
