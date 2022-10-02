ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thompson Reveals Mental Block Stopping Him From Japan Preseason Games

Klay Thompson wanted to play in Japan, but just mentally couldn't.

Klay Thompson didn't play in either of the Warriors' preseason games in Japan against the Washington Wizards, and his reason is one that's easy to empathize one. After coming off both an ACL tear and an Achilles tear, Klay is still suffering from a mental block.

In an interview with Kendra Andrews of ESPN , Klay revealed the mental block he's going through that stopped him from playing in the Warriors' preseason games in Japan.

"I didn't play much this summer," Thompson said. "With what I went through the last summer, I was healthy, popping my Achilles, it was really hard for me to get out of it, mentally. It's hard to explain. It's a mental block or something. I'm going to face it one day, but this season was so taxing, just coming back. It was hard to win a championship and then play a month later."

Thompson knows how much his Japanese fans were disappointed, and really wanted to embrace their love by showing out on the basketball court.

"I am sad because I wanted to show these fans a great time," Thompson said.

Even though Klay Thompson didn't play basketball in Japan, it's very clear he and all of the Warriors had a very fun time in the country. From acting like a tourist in Shibuya, to going inside hedgehog cafes, the Golden State Warriors took advantage of being in Japan to the fullest.

