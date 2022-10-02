Read full article on original website
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Richland two student raises hundreds of dollars to feed the pets of senior citizens
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — One Midlands girl is making an impact in the lives of seniors and their pets, by raising money for Meals On Wheels. "Pretty much my whole life I've been rescuing animals. Every animal we have is a rescue animal so I knew I wanted to help animals"
Rapid Shelter Columbia makes progress towards November 1 deadline
Construction is underway on a multi million dollar project Columbia leaders say could be a fix for the Capital City's homeless issue. The project is supposed to be ready to November first. "It's really been amazing how aggressively we've been able to bring people together and start building the rapid...
Fairfield County EMS station unmanned for more than week, officials seek help
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – All hands on deck. That’s what Fairfield County council members are calling for after a weeklong shutdown of an emergency response station. The reason: not enough workers to keep it going. For nine days in the past month, the EMS station closest to...
'It was the biggest surprise of my life:' $1M Midlands winner reacts to winning ticket
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On her lunch hour, a Midlands woman cashed in a lottery ticket worth $1 million. She bought the ticket at the King Fuel on Two Notch Rd. in Columbia on her way to work, but waited until she got to her desk to scratch it.
SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
Several Lexington schools ends lockout after deputies perform area manhunt
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Three Lexington County schools were placed on lockout Tuesday Morning as deputies search for a man who ran from the scene of a domestic-related call, officials said. Officials say the situation took place around the 700 block of Haskell Road in Gilbert, with the...
Lexington One announces new Superintendent, months after previous
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Months after the Lexington School District One's former superintendent Dr. Gregory Little stepped down, district leaders have voted to keep a familiar face as his replacement. In a release on Tuesday, Lexington One officials say Dr. Gerrita L. Postlewait, the district's interim superintendent, will...
FBI alerts of Hurricane Ian relief scams days after storm aftermath
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — FBI officials are alerting everyone to be aware of scams posing as relief efforts for Hurricane Ian. Investigators tell WACH FOX News criminals are getting craftier: now going door to target residents in areas affected by hurricanes. Officials say scammers may even call, text, or email you with promises to quickly provide aid for victims.
“I want to buy a house and a car”: Midlands woman wins the lottery on her day off
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On her day off, a Midlands woman played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $200,000. “Wow!” was her reaction to the win. For fun, she says she dropped by the Neel Mart on the Paxville Hwy. in Manning and picked out the $5 Payday Bonus Play scratch-off that won her the game’s top prize.
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Update as of 3:15 p.m.: Statements have since come out from the FBI Branch in Columbia and the SC Coalition for Safer Schools. FBI Officials say they are aware of numerous swatting incidents at schools in the state and around the country, and are urging the public to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement.
$300,000 lottery ticket left unscratched in winner’s car for two days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Midlands man, who left an unscratched lottery ticket in his car, found out he’d been driving around with a $300,000 winner. He made the discovery two days after buying the ticket and a bottle of water at the Pitt Stop #03 on Wilson Blvd. in Blythewood.
Reba McEntire to perform live in Columbia at Colonial Life Arena
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The legendary Reba McEntire is coming to Colonial Life Arena on Friday, March 10. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 AM. She will be joined by special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs.
One displaced after duplex catches fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is currently on scene of a structure fire on Pinecrest Court in Columbia that has left one person displaced. Fire officials responded to the scene just before 8:45 a.m. Monday morning. Crews were able to enter the building and quickly get...
WACH Fox weather visits the Doby's Mill 2nd Graders
LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight had a great visit with the 2nd graders at Doby's Mill Elementary School Tuesday. The students were already in their weather unit in science and impressed Josh, already knowing so much information!. Riley Horlback helped Josh give the weather forecast. Easten...
Men use thermal vision equipment to find missing autistic 6-year-old
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A happy ending to a nearly seven hour search for a missing boy with autism. 6-year-old Jonathan Mallard, who has autism, disappeared into the woods behind his house on Barfield Road in Elgin just before 3 p.m. Sunday. Within three hours, deputies were asking for volunteers to help with the search, forming 30 teams.
Eau Claire High lifts lockdown after potential social media threat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A modified lockdown has been lifted at Eau Claire High School after a potential social media threat. Richland One School District said school administrators received a report Monday morning of a potential threat to the school that was made via social media. LOCAL FIRST |...
'It's unacceptable': SC parents, teachers demand action after violent school threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It’s an incident parents and teachers say is happening way too often: another threat against a Midlands school. This time, it put Eau Claire High School on a lockdown. All day Monday, there was a heightened police presence at Eau Claire High School, and...
Three charged in death of elderly woman
SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a vulnerable adult, according to The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, is charged with fraudulently obtained money, goods & services more than $1,000, exploitation of a vulnerable adult, and abuse or neglect resulting in death.
Coroner identifies pick-up truck driver who died in 18-wheeler tractor trailer crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a pick-up truck versus 18-wheeler tractor trailer collision that occurred on Oct. 4 at approximately 9:16 am. Officials say the collision occurred on Interstate 26 westbound near the 72-mile marker in the...
Columbia shooting suspect turns himself in, victim in critical condition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The suspect accused of shooting a man at the intersection of Main and Washington Street Saturday has turned himself in, according to Columbia Police. Officials say Kenneth Cannon, Jr. is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. As for...
