ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves

Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brutus
247Sports

Mid-season highlights: Michigan commit Fredrick Moore

Embedded above are the midseason highlights for 2023 three-star wide receiver Fredrick Moore, a Michigan verbal commitment since July 1st. Moore chose the Wolverines over Michigan State, Illinois and Wisconsin among others. 247Sports Scouting Report (Trieu): Name of the game with Moore is route running. Has very good lateral quickness...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Drew Singleton denied final appeal for sixth year of eligibility

After repeated efforts in trying to get a waiver that would allow him to play a sixth season, the NCAA has issued a final ruling for former Rutgers linebacker Drew Singleton. He has been denied an appeal and will not be able to play this season. Rutgers began this process this spring and ran into one no after the next. Singleton declared for the 2022 NFL Draft but returned to Rutgers to play in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl after Rutgers received an impromptu invite. He was injured in the game and that impacted his draft status.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
247Sports

Greg Schiano previews Rutgers vs. Nebraska football, updates Aron Cruickshank's status after ejection at OSU

Greg Schiano and Rutgers football turn the page to Friday versus Nebraska after suffering a 49-10 loss Saturday at Ohio State. Besides injuries, Schiano addressed the status of top playmaker Aron Cruickshank, the Scarlet Knights' wide receiver and kick/punt returner, who was ejected in the fourth quarter after hitting Buckeyes punter Jesse Mirco late out of bounds when OSU ran a fake. Schiano ran across the field, and he and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day got into a shouting match immediately following the fourth-quarter play.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy