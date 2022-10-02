After repeated efforts in trying to get a waiver that would allow him to play a sixth season, the NCAA has issued a final ruling for former Rutgers linebacker Drew Singleton. He has been denied an appeal and will not be able to play this season. Rutgers began this process this spring and ran into one no after the next. Singleton declared for the 2022 NFL Draft but returned to Rutgers to play in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl after Rutgers received an impromptu invite. He was injured in the game and that impacted his draft status.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO