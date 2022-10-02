Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
Penn State-Michigan game time, TV channel announced
Penn State will return from its bye week for another high-profile matchup that will be seen by a national audience. No. 10 Penn State will face off with No. 4 Michigan at noon on Oct. 15 on Fox at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., the Big Ten announced Monday.
Rutgers’ Drew Singleton’s career is officially over as NCAA denies final appeal for reinstatement
Drew Singleton’s college football career is officially over. The NCAA denied the Rutgers linebacker’s third and final appeal for reinstatement this week, meaning any chance of him using his last year of eligibility during the 2022 season is gone. Singleton’s initial application for reinstatement after going undrafted in...
Ohio State has 'all the confidence in a world' in Emeka Egbuka as punt returner after fumble
When Ohio State fans think back to Saturday’s 49-10 win against Rutgers, they’ll likely think about Miyan Williams tying the program record for rushing touchdowns in a game or Steele Chambers recording his second career interception. It likely won’t occur to too many that the Buckeyes actually trailed the Scarlet Knights for the first time ever.
Ryan Day on his heated exchange with Rutgers' Greg Schiano
The Ohio State head coach explains what happened when he and Greg Schiano got in each other's faces during the Buckeyes' win.
Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr discusses shooting for first time: 'Lowest point I've ever been in my life'
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was back on the practice field for the first time since being shot in an attempted robbery in August.
Mid-season highlights: Michigan commit Fredrick Moore
Embedded above are the midseason highlights for 2023 three-star wide receiver Fredrick Moore, a Michigan verbal commitment since July 1st. Moore chose the Wolverines over Michigan State, Illinois and Wisconsin among others. 247Sports Scouting Report (Trieu): Name of the game with Moore is route running. Has very good lateral quickness...
Drew Singleton denied final appeal for sixth year of eligibility
After repeated efforts in trying to get a waiver that would allow him to play a sixth season, the NCAA has issued a final ruling for former Rutgers linebacker Drew Singleton. He has been denied an appeal and will not be able to play this season. Rutgers began this process this spring and ran into one no after the next. Singleton declared for the 2022 NFL Draft but returned to Rutgers to play in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl after Rutgers received an impromptu invite. He was injured in the game and that impacted his draft status.
In Year 2 at linebacker, Ohio State's Steele Chambers better understands defense and is making more plays
The first interception of Steele Chambers' college career came last year, helping to seal a 26-17 win against Nebraska. The first-year linebacker picked off quarterback Adrian Martinez with 56 seconds remaining in the game, catching a deflected pass and dropping straight to the ground for no return. In Saturday’s 49-10...
Iowa Redshirt Tracker: Four true freshmen burn their redshirts against Michigan
This past Saturday, Iowa fell 27-14 to the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines. During that game, six true freshmen saw the field in running back Kaleb Johnson, kicker Drew Stevens, defensive backs Xavier Nwankpa and TJ Hall, defensive lineman Aaron Graves, and tight end Addison Ostrenga. Johnson had 12 carries for...
FOX Sports
As elite teams reveal flaws, opportunity arises for Ohio State, USC, others
Five weeks into the season, we are no longer constrained by a lack of sample size. Now, when reflecting on various college football programs, it's more about who they are than about who they can become. This is especially true at the top, where the elite tier of teams no...
247Sports
Greg Schiano previews Rutgers vs. Nebraska football, updates Aron Cruickshank's status after ejection at OSU
Greg Schiano and Rutgers football turn the page to Friday versus Nebraska after suffering a 49-10 loss Saturday at Ohio State. Besides injuries, Schiano addressed the status of top playmaker Aron Cruickshank, the Scarlet Knights' wide receiver and kick/punt returner, who was ejected in the fourth quarter after hitting Buckeyes punter Jesse Mirco late out of bounds when OSU ran a fake. Schiano ran across the field, and he and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day got into a shouting match immediately following the fourth-quarter play.
Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Complete preview and prediction
Ohio State has surprised no one as the Buckeyes have easily taken care of each of their opponents so far this season. What is more surprising is the fact that OSU is not getting more love from the national pollsters who still have the Bucks sitting behind both Alabama and Georgia.
Sights and Sounds: Prospects spotted in attendance at Rutgers game
Ohio State welcomed in prospects for Saturday's Homecoming game against Rutgers. The Buckeyes took a 49-10 win in the game. Below we have photos of prospects spotted at the game, thanks to Dan Harker. Some of the players spotted included:. 2023 OL verbal Luke Montgomery, from Findlay, Ohio. 2023 DL...
Ohio State proves capable of handling Greg Schiano, Rutgers' trick plays in win
Rutgers was not beating Ohio State on Saturday by lining up and going toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes. Despite coming into the game 3-1 and having as many non-conference Power 5 wins as the Scarlet and Gray (1), the talent gap is too great and the Scarlet Knights couldn't just match up with their opponent over the weekend and expect to come out with a win.
