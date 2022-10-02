ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
desotocountynewsroom.com

Southaven Woman In Critical Condition after ATV Crash

A Southaven woman is in critical condition after an ATV crash Monday night. The unidentified woman and two young children were riding on Whitehead Drive in Southaven, when the woman lost control and struck a curb and flipped throwing all of them off the ATV. None of the riders were...
WREG

2 dead, 1 injured in Norris Road crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people died following a car accident in South Memphis Monday night. The two-car crash happened on Norris Road near I-240 around 9:30 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim later died from their injuries at the hospital. A third person was taken to Regional One in […]
actionnews5.com

MPD reports deadly accident near South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead and another is injured after a car crash on Norris Road near South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department. Crash reports show the accident happened Monday night around 9:30 p.m. on Norris Road near I-240. One victim died on the scene. The...
actionnews5.com

Man kidnapped, left on side of the road with critical head injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man wanted in connection to an attempted murder investigation over the summer is behind bars and set to face a judge this week. Investigators say 27-year-old Jalonnie Williams is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly pushed a man out of a vehicle, dragged him down the street and left him on July 13.
#Memphis Police#Traffic Accident#Kerr Avenue#Mpd#Mfd#Abc
WATN Local Memphis

2 MPD officers injured in East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police officers were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition Monday after their squad car was involved in an accident in East Memphis. MPD said the accident happened at the intersection of North Graham Street and Summer Avenue. Additional officers detained one person on...
WREG

Man shot during attempted carjacking in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting during an attempted carjacking in Whitehaven early Tuesday. Police responded to the scene around 5:20 a.m. at the Lion Mart on Raines and Auburn Road. One man was taken by ambulance to Regional One in critical condition. The first reports from the scene are that […]
WREG

Woman arrested months after dogs found dead in Midtown apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is accused of starving two dogs to death and another near death at her Midtown apartment over the summer. Simone Hoover, 22, has been charged with animal cruelty and will go before a judge on Wednesday. Police said two dead dogs and one that was extremely malnourished were discovered inside […]
WREG

Car burglar gets away with $1.4K Gucci diaper bag: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a burglar who got away with some expensive items during a Southeast Memphis car break-in last month. Police say officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the 6600 block of Kirby Trace Cove on September 14 at 10:24 p.m. Police said the victim saw a man entering […]
WREG

South Memphis home destroyed in fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A home was destroyed after a fire in South Memphis Monday. The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire at the intersection of Florida and McKellar around 4 p.m. When we arrived at the scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. This is the scene that had Laurence Mayes shocked when he stepped […]
WREG

Teens arrested after Southaven police chase

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
actionnews5.com

Suspect charged in shooting death of Millington teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage girl was fatally shot in Millington in early September and now a suspect is behind bars in connection to the case. According to Shelby County Jail records, 18-year-old Seth Walls is charged with the death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy. On Sept. 11, Millington police...
