Read full article on original website
Related
2 killed, 1 injured in crash near I-240, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 2 people are dead and one person is injured after a crash on Norris Road near I-240. The accident happened Monday night just after 9 p.m., according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). One person died at the scene. Another person was taken to Regional One...
desotocountynewsroom.com
Southaven Woman In Critical Condition after ATV Crash
A Southaven woman is in critical condition after an ATV crash Monday night. The unidentified woman and two young children were riding on Whitehead Drive in Southaven, when the woman lost control and struck a curb and flipped throwing all of them off the ATV. None of the riders were...
2 dead, 1 injured in Norris Road crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people died following a car accident in South Memphis Monday night. The two-car crash happened on Norris Road near I-240 around 9:30 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim later died from their injuries at the hospital. A third person was taken to Regional One in […]
Car found on fire with bullet holes on Poplar, mpd says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police department is investigating after finding a car on fire with bullet holes on Poplar. Police said it happened in the area of Poplar Avenue and Bellevue around 7:33 p.m on Monday. According to police, officers found the car in flames with bullet holes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
MPD reports deadly accident near South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are dead and another is injured after a car crash on Norris Road near South Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department. Crash reports show the accident happened Monday night around 9:30 p.m. on Norris Road near I-240. One victim died on the scene. The...
actionnews5.com
Man kidnapped, left on side of the road with critical head injury
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man wanted in connection to an attempted murder investigation over the summer is behind bars and set to face a judge this week. Investigators say 27-year-old Jalonnie Williams is charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly pushed a man out of a vehicle, dragged him down the street and left him on July 13.
Grandma takes cover when shots are fired at Street Ministries, 2 teens wounded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis grandmother picking up her grandson at Street Ministries had little time to react when someone started firing shots toward the building Monday night. Police said two juveniles were wounded when two males in an older White Nissan drove past Street Ministries on Vance and opened fire. The grandmother, who only […]
Man shot while pumping gas in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot while pumping gas in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police (MPD). The shooting happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on E. Raines Road. MPD said the victim was pumping gas when two men tried to rob him. The victim fought back and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 MPD officers injured in East Memphis crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis Police officers were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition Monday after their squad car was involved in an accident in East Memphis. MPD said the accident happened at the intersection of North Graham Street and Summer Avenue. Additional officers detained one person on...
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting during an attempted carjacking in Whitehaven early Tuesday. Police responded to the scene around 5:20 a.m. at the Lion Mart on Raines and Auburn Road. One man was taken by ambulance to Regional One in critical condition. The first reports from the scene are that […]
Four people died due to car crashes in Memphis within two days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people in Memphis died in the span of two days after they were hit by a car. The deaths are bringing to light how often these types of wrecks happen. “I think reckless driving, but also selfish driving and just trying to get...
actionnews5.com
Marshall Co. bus driver succumbs to injuries following crash, MHP says
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) confirmed on Tuesday that the beloved Marshall County school bus driver who was involved in a crash on Thursday has died. The driver, Eddie Dixon, was airlifted Thursday afternoon after a bus filled with children crashed along Taska Road and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman arrested months after dogs found dead in Midtown apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is accused of starving two dogs to death and another near death at her Midtown apartment over the summer. Simone Hoover, 22, has been charged with animal cruelty and will go before a judge on Wednesday. Police said two dead dogs and one that was extremely malnourished were discovered inside […]
Car burglar gets away with $1.4K Gucci diaper bag: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a burglar who got away with some expensive items during a Southeast Memphis car break-in last month. Police say officers responded to a vehicle burglary in the 6600 block of Kirby Trace Cove on September 14 at 10:24 p.m. Police said the victim saw a man entering […]
localmemphis.com
Crash involving 'multiple tractor trailers' blocks eastbound I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn — I-40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas was blocked after a fiery crash involving “multiple tractor trailers,” according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. As of 3:21 p.m., ARDOT cameras showed traffic slowly moving in both directions on I-40. The crash was reported before...
South Memphis home destroyed in fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A home was destroyed after a fire in South Memphis Monday. The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire at the intersection of Florida and McKellar around 4 p.m. When we arrived at the scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. This is the scene that had Laurence Mayes shocked when he stepped […]
Man wanted following shooting in Covington, police say
Memphis, TN. — The Covington Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting that left one injured. Police said it happened around 4:30 pm at 213 Boals Street in Covington. One victim is taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis and is in critical condition,...
Teens arrested after Southaven police chase
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
Two children shot in drive-by outside Downtown Memphis church, police say
MEMPHIS, TN. — Two children were rushed to the hospital after bullets came flying out of a car in Downtown Memphis Monday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). FOX13 discovered one of those children is 16 years old. The shooting happened outside of Streets Ministries on Vance...
actionnews5.com
Suspect charged in shooting death of Millington teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teenage girl was fatally shot in Millington in early September and now a suspect is behind bars in connection to the case. According to Shelby County Jail records, 18-year-old Seth Walls is charged with the death of 15-year-old Haley Reedy. On Sept. 11, Millington police...
Comments / 0