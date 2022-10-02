ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
theozone.net

Interesting, to me, feedback on the fake punt. Yahoo Sports featured large article on the incident Monday. (m)

The article put the most positive spin on the incident possible. Nothing negative about the play, the punter, or Coach Day and OSU. They called it for what it was; a spontaneous heads-up play by the punter. Also, the meeting at midfield following the game along with their favorable comments about each other at their pressers tamped down any hint of a feud. So far so good. However, when I reviewed the comments below the article maybe about half were positive in nature. However, the other half were filled with pure venomous hatred, and dripping sarcasm beyond what I have ever seen. Some suggested Micro got what he deserved, some pointed to it as another example of OSU's lack of class, and more. All this, despite the fact the article held the punter and Coach Day blameless. Conclusion, the haters are out there in force.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Dan Mullen includes Ohio State player in Week 5 top performers

Dan Mullen knows as well as anyone that quarterbacks get the most attention. As an ESPN analyst, Mullen likes to give the other players some love. On Tuesday, Mullen shared his top non-QB performers of Week 5. Ohio State RB Miyan Williams made the list. In his third-career start, Williams...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brutus
theozone.net

My expert opinion on where OSU should rank and where the team stands

Five games into the season . And by expert I mean 50 years old , played HS Football and been a Buckeye fan all my life . So I’m not an expert . I think OSU should rank anywhere from 1-4 . I think you could make arguments for any of the the top 4 teams to be no 1 . I don’t think there is a dominating team this year. Alabama and Georgia both don’t look as good as last year . Ohio State probably is the most complete team - Offense , Defense , Special Teams - but I still think the Defense has doubters .
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

I think we will really see his genius in another 2 years......

[In reply to "Knowles has improved the defense, no question. Solid hire, well done, Day. Now…." by 8NCs7.5Heismans, posted at 20:52:20 10/03/22]. This year's improvement isn't really his system according to him. They have kept it basic so far. Where the improvement is at is the defense has a...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Osu
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State gaining for five-star defensive lineman

Ohio State is now 5-0 after another dominant performance when Rutgers traveled to Columbus last weekend for homecoming. The Buckeyes will hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing for this week’s game at Michigan State. While most of the headlines surrounding Ohio State this week will focus on the team’s first road contest, the Buckeyes are also always making the recruiting headlines.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football faces new kind of challenge

Home is where the heart is. That’s been the case for the Ohio State football team in the first five weeks of the season. Every game has been at home up until now. The confines of the Shoe have been friendly to them too as they have won every game thus far by double-digits.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Who’s the next Big Ten coach to get fired?

Two Big Ten coaches have already gotten canned this season, including one just two weeks after the Ohio State football team beat him. Who’s the next to go?. The Ohio State football team may have ended Paul Chryst’s time in Madison with a 52-21 thrashing two weeks ago in Ohio Stadium. Chryst was let go Sunday as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after eight seasons at the helm. This follows Nebraska’s decision to fire Scott Fost earlier this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy