Last decade, crews dominated the Hip-Hop scene. Kanye West led G.O.O.D Music while Rick Ross put together MMG and Lil’ Wayne championed Young Money. This decade, crews have seemingly taken somewhat of a step back. However, Yo Gotti and CMG are looking to change all of that. Headquartered in Memphis, the label has signed 42 Dugg, Glorilla, EST Gee, Blocboy JB and many others. With the success of the imprint at an all-time high, Yo Gotti and company took their talents to Atlanta, Georgia for the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Trina has received the “I Am Hip-Hop” award at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia at the Cobb Energy Center. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” Trina said about the honor. “As a legend...
Good things truly do come to those who wait. It has been more than a decade since Pusha T and No Malice appeared on stage at an award show together. Fortunately, that all changed this evening as the brotherly duo teamed up to perform “Grindin” at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia.
Where: Cobb Energy Center (Atlanta, GA) It is the night BET has billed as the “biggest night in Hip-Hop” of 2022. The time has come for the 2022 BET Awards. Over the years, the annual award show has delivered memorable cyphers, classic performances and much more. This fall, BET promises to keep up tradition with another night of unforgettable entertainment.
Festival season is slowly coming to a close following Rolling Loud’s recent trip up to New York. Next week, the season for live performances, expensive merch booths and a variety of food vendors will seemingly come to a close with Austin City Limits in Texas and ONE Musicfest in Georgia. While both lineups promise to deliver great moments and music, there has been a shakeup down in Atlanta.
On the Monday morning injury news, The Atlanta Falcons placed Cordarrelle Patterson on Injury Reserve after he underwent a minor procedure on his knee, head coach Arthur Smith said in a press conference. Patterson will be put at least for the next four weeks. Patterson had been dealing with a...
