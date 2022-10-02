Last decade, crews dominated the Hip-Hop scene. Kanye West led G.O.O.D Music while Rick Ross put together MMG and Lil’ Wayne championed Young Money. This decade, crews have seemingly taken somewhat of a step back. However, Yo Gotti and CMG are looking to change all of that. Headquartered in Memphis, the label has signed 42 Dugg, Glorilla, EST Gee, Blocboy JB and many others. With the success of the imprint at an all-time high, Yo Gotti and company took their talents to Atlanta, Georgia for the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

