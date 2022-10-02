OSWEGO – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued the following statement on the announcement of Micron coming to Central New York. “The announcement of Micron investing in Onondaga County is a huge win for Central New York, including Oswego,” Barlow said. “Micron will provide long term, good paying jobs for residents in Oswego County and brings a new dynamic to the economy of our region. I applaud the leaders at all levels of government who came together to make this project happen and look forward to working with them in the future to position Oswego to share in the prosperity this development will surely bring to the area.”

