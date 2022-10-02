ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow: Statement Of Micron Coming To CNY

OSWEGO – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued the following statement on the announcement of Micron coming to Central New York. “The announcement of Micron investing in Onondaga County is a huge win for Central New York, including Oswego,” Barlow said. “Micron will provide long term, good paying jobs for residents in Oswego County and brings a new dynamic to the economy of our region. I applaud the leaders at all levels of government who came together to make this project happen and look forward to working with them in the future to position Oswego to share in the prosperity this development will surely bring to the area.”
OSWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

The negative impacts of Ithaca’s police reform initiative that city officials seemingly don’t want to acknowledge

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement officials in Ithaca are blaming the city’s police reform initiative for staffing shortages. Now, a local news reporter says she was fired after she wrote an article shedding light on the issue. The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) is desperate to recruit new officers, and it’s even throwing in some […]
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Health
Tompkins County, NY
Health
Tompkins County, NY
Education
Ithaca, NY
Education
City
Cortland, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
Cortland, NY
Health
Cortland, NY
Education
ithaca.com

Ithaca-Area Cannabis Dispensaries Likely By Year’s End

Cannabis dispensaries will start opening in Tompkins County by the end of the year, according to a presentation titled “Get Ready Get Set: New York State’s Progress Towards Legalizing Cannabis” given at the New York State Association of Counties. And due to the tax structure of marijuana sales, these dispensaries could be a source of significant funds for local governments.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Car Wash Project Becomes Contentious

The proposed redevelopment of the former Thai Cuisine location on South Meadow has hit a road block that led to a bumpy few moments at the September 27 meeting of the City’s Planning Board. The project is modest by Ithaca’s current standards. The two buildings at 501-07 South Meadow...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny#K12#Linus College#Adult Education#Linus Community Colleges#Suny Broome#Tc3
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Liz Cheney visits Syracuse University campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Representative Liz Cheney has been front and center at the January 6th hearings as the committee’s vice chair.  And on Monday, October 3, she made a stop at Syracuse University.  Her conversation with students, faculty, and staff was organized by the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.  The discussion focused […]
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY

Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart, managing partner...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wskg.org

Massive semiconductor chip plant coming to Syracuse area

(WRVO) – The economy of central New York, and much of upstate, will be transformed following the announcement Tuesday that tech company Micron will make a $100 billion investment to build several state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication plants in the Syracuse area. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he jumped...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy