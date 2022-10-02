Read full article on original website
Related
Mayor Barlow: Statement Of Micron Coming To CNY
OSWEGO – City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued the following statement on the announcement of Micron coming to Central New York. “The announcement of Micron investing in Onondaga County is a huge win for Central New York, including Oswego,” Barlow said. “Micron will provide long term, good paying jobs for residents in Oswego County and brings a new dynamic to the economy of our region. I applaud the leaders at all levels of government who came together to make this project happen and look forward to working with them in the future to position Oswego to share in the prosperity this development will surely bring to the area.”
The negative impacts of Ithaca’s police reform initiative that city officials seemingly don’t want to acknowledge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement officials in Ithaca are blaming the city’s police reform initiative for staffing shortages. Now, a local news reporter says she was fired after she wrote an article shedding light on the issue. The Ithaca Police Department (IPD) is desperate to recruit new officers, and it’s even throwing in some […]
Central NY Fire Department Calls Out Disrespectful College Students: “Enough is Enough”
They say "kids will be kids." Does the phrase still apply the same "understanding" for college students going through the process to become contributing members to society? One Central New York Fire Department says no, as they are tired of being disrespected by disorderly students in their community. The Morrisville...
WHEC TV-10
Schools in canceled for Wayland-Cohocton on Wednesday after potential threat
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — School is canceled on Wednesday in the Wayland-Cohocton Central School District in Steuben County. In a statement on its website, the district announced that classes are canceled “in response to the threat made last night, and out of an abundance of caution and the need to further investigate.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
35 new businesses in Central New York include medical supplies and a restaurant
New business filings were up a little from last week, with 35 new business certificates being filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties this week. The new businesses include a medical supply company and a new restaurant in Syracuse.
Early voting times & locations in Steuben County
Election day 2022 is just weeks away. In New York, voters can head to the polls early at select locations to cast their ballots.
ithaca.com
Ithaca-Area Cannabis Dispensaries Likely By Year’s End
Cannabis dispensaries will start opening in Tompkins County by the end of the year, according to a presentation titled “Get Ready Get Set: New York State’s Progress Towards Legalizing Cannabis” given at the New York State Association of Counties. And due to the tax structure of marijuana sales, these dispensaries could be a source of significant funds for local governments.
ithaca.com
Car Wash Project Becomes Contentious
The proposed redevelopment of the former Thai Cuisine location on South Meadow has hit a road block that led to a bumpy few moments at the September 27 meeting of the City’s Planning Board. The project is modest by Ithaca’s current standards. The two buildings at 501-07 South Meadow...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liz Cheney visits Syracuse University campus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Representative Liz Cheney has been front and center at the January 6th hearings as the committee’s vice chair. And on Monday, October 3, she made a stop at Syracuse University. Her conversation with students, faculty, and staff was organized by the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. The discussion focused […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY
Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart, managing partner...
Watch Micron CEO announce plans to build $100B chip complex near Syracuse (livestream)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra is in Syracuse today to announce the computer chip maker plans to spend $100 billion and build four high-tech plants in Onondaga County. U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will announce the news, along...
wskg.org
Massive semiconductor chip plant coming to Syracuse area
(WRVO) – The economy of central New York, and much of upstate, will be transformed following the announcement Tuesday that tech company Micron will make a $100 billion investment to build several state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication plants in the Syracuse area. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he jumped...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Romesentinel.com
HAPPENING TODAY: Early dismissal at Hugh R. Jones Elementary School
UTICA — A power outage occurred at Hugh R. Jones Elementary School, at 2630 Remington Rd., Utica. Due to the power outage, all students will be dismissed at noon today.
waer.org
Residents near upcoming Micron plant left in the dark about future of neighborhood
The news of the Micron semiconductor plant coming to White Pine Commerce Park in Onondaga County's Town of Clay generated significant optimism for Central New York's future, but the remaining homeowners on adjacent Burnet Road are stuck in limbo. About three dozen property owners have lived under the threat of...
Syracuse tenants, advocates protest $85 million aquarium: ‘Fund people not fish’
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 tenants and housing advocates gathered near Syracuse’s Inner Harbor Saturday to protest Onondaga County’s plan to build an $85 million aquarium. The protesters said the money would be better spent supporting Syracuse tenants, who face rent increases, lead poisoning and some...
Oswego County Opportunities Presents Longevity Awards To Employees
FULTON – Celebrating 35 years. Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 35 years of loyal service to OCO and its consumers.
Massive FedEx Distribution Center Set to Open Near Binghamton
FedEx Ground workers are about to get their first look inside a huge distribution and sorting facility that's been constructed in the town of Kirkwood. The 458,000-square-foot center was built on a site that had been occupied by Link and L-3 Communications on Industrial Park Drive. FedEx Ground drivers in...
Micron picks Syracuse suburb for huge computer chip plant that would bring up to 9,000 jobs
Micron Technology plans to spend up to $100 billion building a mega-complex of computer chip plants in Syracuse’s northern suburbs in what would be the largest single private investment in New York history. Micron plans to announce details today about the project, which would create up to 9,000 jobs...
Over 100 properties for sale in Steuben County Property Tax Auction
Steuben County has announced the 100+ properties for sale in this year's second Delinquent Real Property Tax Auction that starts this month.
Comments / 1