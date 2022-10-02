The end of the 2022 Boston Red Sox season comes with a certain level of uncertainty. One step from the finish line of a disappointing campaign, the possibility of Boston moving on from a few franchise cornerstones is getting very real. Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts could all hit the open market this winter, and if they all leave, the Red Sox as fans have known them for the past half decade would be no more. On Tuesday night, after another spectacular moment in the Red Sox uniform, Bogaerts took some time to reflect on his decade-long tenure.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO