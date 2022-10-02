Read full article on original website
Roger Maris Jr. Won’t Let Go, Insists MLB Should Have Two Home Run Records
Should Yankees slugger Aaron Judge be viewed as Major League Baseball’s single-season home run king if he can hit another round tripper over New York’s final three games? Roger Maris Jr. seems to think so. Judge, who could in the midst of a triple-crown campaign, blasted his 61st...
Eric Hosmer’s Red Sox Return Among Flurry Of Roster Moves
The Boston Red Sox are taking one final look at a number of players before their 2022 season ends this week. Given the moves they made prior to their final series against the Tampa Bay Rays, you can add first baseman Eric Hosmer and pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez to the list.
Bruins Announce Roster Moves With Team Taking Shape
The Boston Bruins are plenty busy ahead of their regular-season opener next week against the Washington Capitals. First-year head coach Jim Montgomery and the Bruins front office are in the midst of finalizing the team’s roster, which led to several transactions made on Tuesday. The Bruins placed Connor Carrick,...
Tommy Pham Bluntly Assesses Play With Red Sox After Trade From Reds
When Tommy Pham was traded to the Red Sox ahead of this year’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, he was a seamless fit and helped keep Boston in games. But he’s regressed a bit in the final weeks of the 2022 season. “It’s been terrible,” Pham told The...
Dennis Eckersley Gets Emotional Speaking About Time With Red Sox
It’s uncertain who from the Red Sox’s large impending free agent class will be back in Boston next season. But longtime color analyst Dennis Eckersley, who calls Red Sox games on NESN alongside Dave O’Brien, definitely won’t be back. Eckersley announced in early August he would...
This Took Blake Griffin Aback Upon Joining Celtics As Free Agent
Blake Griffin probably isn’t surprised by much in the NBA anymore. After all, the 2022-23 campaign will mark the Celtics newcomer’s 14th season in the league. With this in mind, Griffin’s review of his transition to Boston is pretty telling. After a season-plus in Brooklyn, Griffin last...
Here’s First Look At Blake Griffin In Celtics Uniform (With Unique Number)
Blake Griffin practiced with the Boston Celtics for the first time Monday, the same day Boston officially announced it signed the veteran forward to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics also tweeted a photo of Griffin wearing his new uniform. Take a look:. Griffin is the...
Xander Bogaerts Reflects On Red Sox Tenure Ahead Of Final 2022 Game
The end of the 2022 Boston Red Sox season comes with a certain level of uncertainty. One step from the finish line of a disappointing campaign, the possibility of Boston moving on from a few franchise cornerstones is getting very real. Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts could all hit the open market this winter, and if they all leave, the Red Sox as fans have known them for the past half decade would be no more. On Tuesday night, after another spectacular moment in the Red Sox uniform, Bogaerts took some time to reflect on his decade-long tenure.
Jim Montgomery Explains Why Bruins Waived Oskar Steen
Oskar Steen came into training camp and preseason with a lot to prove in order to get a shot at the Bruins’ Opening Night roster. Ultimately, Jim Montgomery and company felt they needed to see more from the young forward. Boston placed Steen on waivers Tuesday afternoon. While it...
Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Out To Begin Final Series
Three games are all that separate the Red Sox from the offseason. It’s been a disappointing 2022 season for Boston, which reached the American League Championship Series in 2021 and now sits in last place in the AL East, but the club has an opportunity to finish strong this week against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
NESN
Red Sox Wrap: J.D. Martinez Leads Amid Season-Ending Win Vs. Rays
The Boston Red Sox ended their season in victorious fashion, sweeping the Tampa Bays in the final three contests, 6-3 on Wednesday, at Fenway Park. The Red Sox ended the season at 78-84, while the Rays finished at 86-76. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. On Tuesday, questionable roster...
Red Sox Win In Five Innings As Xander Bogaerts Hits Grand Slam
The Boston Red Sox walked out with a win on a rain-shortened night at Fenway Park. Boston defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 on Tuesday as Xander Bogaerts’ grand slam in the fifth inning put an exclamation point on the win. Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the win...
Motivated Xander Bogaerts Takes Great Pride In Defensive Play
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts heard the comments about his subpar defense over the first half of last season, but he isn’t hearing them any longer. Bogaerts prioritized improving his defense this season, working vigorously before games and it has paid off for the four-time All-Star. The 30-year-old is impressing in the middle of the diamond, tied with Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa for the best fielding percentage among American League shortstops while only committing 10 errors in 145 games.
Viva Seltzer Announced As Official Hard Seltzer Of NESN’s Hockey And Baseball Coverage
BOSTON (October 5, 2022) — NESN today announced a one-year deal with Viva Beverages, makers of Viva Tequila Seltzer, as the Official Hard Seltzer of NESN?s hockey and baseball coverage. The sponsorship will run from the beginning of the 2022-23 Boston Bruins season through the end of the 2023 baseball season. This is the first designation of its kind for the network. The Boston-born company will also be the Official Hard Seltzer for NESN?s “Ultimate Betting Show”, 2023 Frozen Fenway coverage and 2023 Beanpot coverage.
Where Bruins’ Goalie Tandem Ranks Among League’s Best
For the first time since 2007, the Boston Bruins will enter the season without the possibility of relying on Tuukka Rask in net. They are fully behind the duo of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. Though Rask started just four games last season, there was a significant portion of the...
Royals' Salvador Perez Out vs. Guardians
The Kansas City Royals will open their season’s final series without their slugging catcher. Salvador Perez will sit for the second consecutive game when KC plays their last three games of 2022 as they head to Cleveland for a set against the Guardians. Perez has been dealing with an...
VA Hero Of The Week: Rich Hill Performs In Last Start Of Season
Red Sox pitcher Rich Hill turned back the clock once again in his last start of the 2022 season during Boston’s 4-3 win over the Rays. Following his six-inning, six-strikeout showing, Hill voiced his emotions and gratitude toward the city of Boston and the Red Sox clubhouse. For more...
Roger Maris Jr. Congratulates ‘Clean Home Run King’ Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge made American League history Tuesday night, but the discourse around the “true” home run record persists. The New York Yankees slugger hit his 62nd home run of the season and broke Roger Maris’ AL record for most homers in a season. The dinger puts Judge seventh in Major League Baseball history for most home runs in a season, unless you ask Roger Maris Jr., who doubled down on his view of the “real” home run leader in a tweet congratulating Judge on hitting No. 62.
Aaron Judge Hits Home Run No. 62, Sets AL Record
There’s a new American League home run king, and his name is Aaron Judge. Judge launched his 62nd homer on Tuesday in Texas, surpassing Roger Maris and setting the AL single-season record. The Yankees superstar slugger sent a 1-1 slider off Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco over the left field wall to lead off the second game of New York’s doubleheader.
Xander Bogaerts Comments On Fan Support For Him To Remain With Red Sox
The big focus for the Red Sox this offseason will be what Xander Bogaerts’ future will be, and Boston fans have made their voices heard throughout the seaosn. The shortstop joined NESN’s Tom Caron on the TC & Company podcast prior to Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bogaerts is a known admirer of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, and Caron asked the 10-year veteran if he hopes to emulate the 20-year Baseball Hall of Famer, whose whole career was with the Bronx Bombers.
