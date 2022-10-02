Roads being cleared, some still without power in Horry County two days after Ian

Two days after Hurricane Ian came ashore in South Carolina, crews have cleared and reopened most roads in Horry County.

The southern part of Waccamaw Drive remained closed Sunday, according to a Horry County Police Department Twitter post. Another section of Waccamaw, between Melody Lane and Seabreeze Drive, reopened Sunday.

Mikayla Moskov, a spokesperson for the department, said some side streets may close as crews move around equipment.

“As of right now, we anticipate crews will be back at it again tomorrow to continue making roadways and beaches safe for use,” Moskov said.

Officials warn drivers to be safe as crews continue work in the area.

“Keep your speed low, and watch for pedestrians or roadway hazards,” the police department said on Twitter.

Crews were also working in Garden City early Sunday morning to clear hazards from streets, according to the department.

Lingering power outages from Ian

Santee Cooper is reporting that 119 of its 168,050 customers were still without power in Horry County on Sunday afternoon, according to the utility’s online outage map.

Horry Electric Cooperative was not reporting any outages as of Sunday afternoon.

Ian made landfall in Georgetown on Friday afternoon, causing flash flooding in numerous parts of the county and thousands of people to lose power.