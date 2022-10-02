ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roads being cleared, some still without power in Horry County two days after Ian

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
 3 days ago

Two days after Hurricane Ian came ashore in South Carolina, crews have cleared and reopened most roads in Horry County.

The southern part of Waccamaw Drive remained closed Sunday, according to a Horry County Police Department Twitter post. Another section of Waccamaw, between Melody Lane and Seabreeze Drive, reopened Sunday.

Mikayla Moskov, a spokesperson for the department, said some side streets may close as crews move around equipment.

“As of right now, we anticipate crews will be back at it again tomorrow to continue making roadways and beaches safe for use,” Moskov said.

Officials warn drivers to be safe as crews continue work in the area.

“Keep your speed low, and watch for pedestrians or roadway hazards,” the police department said on Twitter.

Crews were also working in Garden City early Sunday morning to clear hazards from streets, according to the department.

Lingering power outages from Ian

Santee Cooper is reporting that 119 of its 168,050 customers were still without power in Horry County on Sunday afternoon, according to the utility’s online outage map.

Horry Electric Cooperative was not reporting any outages as of Sunday afternoon.

Ian made landfall in Georgetown on Friday afternoon, causing flash flooding in numerous parts of the county and thousands of people to lose power.

WBTW News13

Garden City cleanup focused on getting sand off roads, restoring access

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Atlantic Avenue and Waccamaw Drive north of Atlantic Avenue re-opened Tuesday afternoon, according to the Horry County Police Department. Intermittent closures will continue on the southern part of Waccamaw Drive and some side streets, police said. Horry County Public Works crews and other workers started working on Saturday after the […]
GARDEN CITY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million

A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Debris pickup, damage assessment underway in Horry, Georgetown counties

GEORGETOWN — Damage assessment and cleanup crews are still making the rounds in Georgetown and Horry counties, days after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown on Sept. 30. Horry County announced on Oct. 2 that county crews would begin assessing the hurricane's damage and collecting debris. Damage assessment teams...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - OCRM - City of North Myrtle Beach

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of North Myrtle Beach will apply to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to authorize the re-construction of the Heritage Park public dock at the end of 52nd Avenue North on House Creek in Heritage Shores Nature Preserve, Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach, Horry County, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 927 Shine Avenue, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 until October 19, 2022. AD# 2025785.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

