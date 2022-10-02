ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. DeSantis Directs FDOT To Expedite Emergency Repairs Needed To Restore Access To Pine Island

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49H88Y_0iJFLsSa00 Pine Island Destruction From Hurricane Ian, Source: Twitter

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis directed FDOT to assist Lee County to expedite emergency repairs to the road and bridges that provide motorists access to Pine Island. FDOT will begin mobilizing equipment, materials, and crews today, with access to Pine Island being restored by Saturday, October 8, 2022.

These repairs are needed for first responders and residents to access the island, as well as other recovery efforts such as power restoration and debris removal.

FDOT’s Cut and Toss crews have cleared over 88% of Florida’s roads making transportation corridors passable in most of the state. A temporary road will need to be put in place to reconnect access from the mainland to Pine Island. Once the temporary road is complete, FDOT crews will continue clearing the path through the island to provide safe drivable access for first responders, disaster recovery experts, and residents.

“The 9,000 residents of Pine Island – some still on the island and those not – are without power, water, and other critical resources needed to recover from Hurricane Ian,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “FDOT has the workforce and resources needed to quickly restore this road and bridge and allow these families access to their homes so they can start rebuilding their lives.”

In the news: One Florida Teen Dead, Two Critically Injured After Stealing Maserati, Crashing

“FDOT is committed to serving Florida communities and assisting our partners, especially in such challenging times. Lee County has been a tremendous partner throughout this crisis, and we are glad to support them as they accelerate work to rebuild their community,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “The Department is proud to offer our expertise to be able to safely and quickly restore access to the island and get families the vital supplies and services they desperately need.”

Once immediate recovery efforts have subsided, permanent repairs will subsequently be constructed. While the permanent replacement is expected to take some time to complete, the temporary road and bridges will be a safe short-term option for immediate access.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 2

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Hurricane Ian Death Toll Rises In Florida

After Hurricane Ian demolished communities in Florida, rescue crews are going door to door in search of survivors. Sadly, more deaths are being reported. As of Tuesday, at least 102 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida – 55 of them in Lee County,
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Lee County Officials Reveal How Long It’ll Take to Get Power Back

Hurricane Ian ravaged through Cuba and Florida for most of last week. Lee County officials finally shared how long it will take for residents to have power again. Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais spoke about hurricane recovery on Monday, October 3. While addressing the power outages, Desjarlais stated that it will take time, at least “30 days minimum” for power to be fully back following the hurricane.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Daily Mail

'They need to be sent back to their home country': Ron DeSantis tears into 'illegal alien' looters who should not be in the US 'at all' after they were arrested for ransacking homes devastated by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed Tuesday that three of the four looting suspects arrested in Lee County were in the United States illegally. The Republican executive made the revelation during a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday as he gave an update about the response to Hurricane Ian. DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Hurricane Ian's impact on the insurance market in Florida

Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Central Florida that many people haven’t experienced before, which damaged many homes. But, flood insurance is something you have to get before a storm. Tasha Carter is Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate atthe state Department of Financial Services. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with her about...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdot#Politics State#Politics Governor#Pine Island Destruction#Crashing
CBS News

Plans to strengthen Florida's electric system get go-ahead

- Less than a week after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to large swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday approved utilities' long-term plans to try to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission approved, with some changes, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy Florida, Tampa...
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits

Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Government Technology

Florida Faces Big Questions After Hurricane Ian: Editorial

(TNS) - The stories coming out of the most hurricane-devastated areas of Florida’s Southwest coast are heart-rending: Residents leaving on foot from Fort Myers Beach, rolling small suitcases of whatever they could salvage. Pleas for food, water, propane and toilet paper posted on social media. Pine Island, Naples, Matlacha — all hit hard. Sanibel cut off by a severed causeway.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Why Florida will remain prosperous after Hurricane Ian

Their response to Hurricane Ian's devastation proves that the people of Florida are resilient. Florida will be the case study on the wisdom of adaptation, mitigation, and economic dynamism to the challenges of warming oceans. The progressive philosophy of economic stagnation and big government suffocation will fail in Florida. Floridians...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
138K+
Followers
18K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy