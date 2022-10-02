ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Siblings who play lottery together win huge prize in Virginia. ‘Couldn’t believe it’

By Bailey Aldridge
 3 days ago

A Virginia woman didn’t believe her brother when he told her they won seven figures on a lottery ticket.

“He told me we won, and I said, ‘Come on, it’s not April Fools’ Day,’” Mary Crider told Virginia Lottery officials.

But the Danville siblings, who often team up to play the Mega Millions game when the jackpot gets above $200 million, really had won a $1 million prize , the Virginia Lottery said in a news release Friday, Sept. 30.

The brother and sister will split their $1 million prize. Virginia Lottery

One of the tickets they purchased at a convenience store in Danville matched the first five numbers pulled in the Sept. 20 drawing, according to the lottery. They missed only the Mega Ball number.

The chances of matching the first five numbers are 1 in 12,607,306, the lottery said.

“I had to look at the ticket a couple of times because I couldn’t believe it,” Jesse Perkins, Crider’s brother, said, according to the lottery’s news release.

The pair used Easy Pick, allowing a computer to generate the numbers on their ticket at random, the lottery said.

Their ticket was one of two in the country to win a $1 million prize in the drawing, according to the lottery. No one claimed the roughly $277 million jackpot.

The siblings will split the $1 million prize, the lottery said. Perkins said he plans to donate some of his winnings to charity, and Crider said she wants to use some of hers to travel.

The store where they purchased their ticket will receive a $10,000 bonus, according to the lottery.

Danville is about 70 miles southeast of Roanoke, near the Virginia-North Carolina state line.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Most Virginia colleges see enrollment declines. Here’s why.

The early returns are in. Not from the election but from something potentially more important, at least to the economy: college enrollment. Before I delve into the numbers, let me first apply more asterisks than Roger Maris ever had. These numbers come from the “Early Enrollment Estimates” database maintained by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. As the name suggests, these numbers might change. Early in the semester, some students may yet drop out, others may still register. Nonetheless, some schools are already issuing press releases about their enrollment (especially if it’s up), so I’m not inclined to wait for a final tally. The numbers may wiggle and jiggle a little but I’m more focused on bigger trends than counting every last head. SCHEV says Virginia Tech’s undergraduate enrollment is 30,559; the school has a release that says it’s 30,434. I’m not going to worry about that difference. Let’s look at the big trends.
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run

FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
Virginia residents to receive between $250 to $500 over next couple weeks

photo of money on tablePhoto by Nickolay Frolochin (Creative Commons) If you live and file taxes in Virginia, here is some amazing news that you'll want to hear. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
Expert: Brace yourself for Virginia’s sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade

Virginia’s largest trade association has released its “2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast” predicting what is ahead for the Commonwealth. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” says Virginia REALTORS® chief economist Ryan Price.
