ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ekeler scores 3 touchdowns, Chargers hold off Texans 34-24

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcfC2_0iJFK7OP00

HOUSTON (AP) — Austin Ekeler was off to a slow start following a 20-touchdown season, and the Chargers believed he was due for a breakout game.

He had it Sunday, scoring his first three touchdowns of the year to lead Los Angeles to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans.

“To get him going today was big,” Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley said. “He played like a captain today beyond his performance on the field. He really led our football team on offense and just played with the energy that he’s known for and just a complete performance by him.”

Justin Herbert threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers built a big early lead and held on.

Houston scored 17 straight points to get within three with about 8 1/2 minutes left. The Chargers (2-2) then put together a 12-play, 84-yard drive, capped by Ekeler’s 14-yard reception, to put the game away and snap a two-game skid.

The Chargers faced fourth-and-2 from their 45 when Herbert connected with Ekeler on a 21-yard reception to keep the game-sealing drive going.

Ekeler, who had struggled this season as the Chargers ranked last in the league in yards rushing, scored on runs of 10 and 20 yards in the second quarter as Los Angeles raced to a 21-0 lead.

“It felt so good,” he said. “I’ve been deprived over here.”

Ekeler still has work to do to live up to last season, when he ran for 12 scores and caught eight TD passes.

“I had a few opportunities today and was able to capitalize,” he said. “That’s one week, but now, let’s do it again.”

The banged-up Chargers looked great early, scoring on five of their first six possessions to build a 27-7 lead by halftime despite Herbert still dealing with a rib injury and the team playing without star defender Joey Bosa, who had groin surgery, and top receiver Keenan Allen.

Herbert said his ribs were feeling better and that it helped that his line protected him well. He struggled last week in his first game playing with the injury, a lopsided home loss to Jacksonville.

“It was huge for us,” he said. “It’s never fun losing. ... It starts up front with our offensive line. They did a great job of blocking all day, protecting, giving me enough time to get the ball off and the guys on the outside making plays.”

The Texans (0-3-1) scored in the fourth quarter for the first time this season. They came in having been blanked 30-0 in the final period. But it wasn’t enough as they remained winless in coach Lovie Smith’s first season.

“We’re not there yet,” Smith said. “We’re not a good football team yet. Good football teams find a way to win at the end and we haven’t been able to get over that hurdle.”

Davis Mills threw for 246 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, getting going after halftime after failing to move the offense effectively in the first half. A bright spot for the Texans was the continued strong play of rookie Dameon Pierce, who had 131 yards rushing, highlighted by a 75-yard scoring run in the second quarter.

“It’s a play we’ve been working on all week,” Pierce said. “What’s crazy is in practice we kind of couldn’t get it right. In the game it worked out perfect.”

It was the third-longest run in franchise history and the longest run by an NFL rookie since Miami’s Kalen Ballage also had a 75-yard run in 2018.

Herbert topped 300 yards passing for the 19th time, tying the record for such games in a player’s first three seasons. It was his seventh straight 300-plus-yard game on the road.

Mills threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead to get Houston within 27-14 late in the third quarter. On Houston’s next drive, he found Nico Collins for a 58-yard reception, then threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks on the next play to cut the lead to 27-21.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin forced a fumble by DeAndre Carter on the ensuing kickoff and M.J. Stewart recovered to give Houston the ball back at the 16. The Texans settled for a field goal.

Things went wrong for Houston immediately when Nasir Adderley intercepted Mills on the third play of the game and returned it 30 yards.

Herbert then connected with Gerald Everett on an 18-yard TD.

Mike Williams, who finished with 120 yards receiving, had a 50-yard catch to set up Ekeler’s second score, which made it 21-0.

INJURIES

Houston LB Blake Cashman left in the first half with a head injury.

METCHIE’S CATCH

Houston rookie receiver John Metchie III, who was diagnosed with leukemia this summer, was on the sideline Sunday as the league promoted cancer awareness with its “Crucial Catch” campaign to encourage early detection and risk reduction.

A video was shown on the stadium’s big screens at the end of the first quarter showing Metchie hosting other people fighting cancer at the stadium this week.

Metchie was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. The second-round pick from Alabama is taking time off from football to focus on his health and recovery.

He received a big ovation from the crowd when he waved to fans as he was shown on the big screens wearing a hoodie that said “Intercept Cancer.”

Chargers: At Cleveland next Sunday.

Texans: At Jacksonville next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rams' Stafford battling through 16 sacks, TD pass drought

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford has been one of the NFL’s most-durable quarterbacks over the past dozen years of his career despite getting sacked a whopping 444 times over his 14 seasons in the league. The past 16 sacks have happened in the Los Angeles Rams’ first four games of the new season, but Stafford doesn’t think there’s any reason to be worried about his health — even on a short week of preparation before playing behind a patchwork offensive line against the Dallas Cowboys’ impressive pass rush. That’s because in Stafford’s experience, hits and injuries are maddeningly unconnected. “Every NFL game presents its own challenge when it comes to bumps and bruises,” Stafford said Wednesday. “You never know how it’s going to shake out. There’s games where I feel like I never get touched, but one thing rolls you up and hurts you. And other games where you get hit more often and you feel decent coming out of it. I feel good (now). I just do everything I can to get myself ready.”
NFL
The Associated Press

Raiders DE Crosby on baby watch ahead of game vs Chiefs

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby looked as if he was in pursuit of a quarterback the way he sprinted out of the locker room with urgency on Wednesday at the team’s practice facility. Everyone in the room — teammates, staff and media members — immediately came to attention. False alarm. Crosby was just getting some water. As the Raiders (1-3) prepare for what is the biggest game of their young season, Crosby remains on baby watch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Burks' injury forcing Titans to tap next receiver up again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Robert Woods spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams, yet even the veteran wide receiver saw from afar what the Tennessee Titans went through last season in playing an NFL-record 91 players. A month into this season, the Titans feel as if they’re trying to match — or top — that number this season. Currently, the Titans have 10 players on injured reserve with two others on the physically unable to perform list. Nine on the active roster weren’t there during the team’s offseason program, not counting another on the practice squad added last week.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jacksonville, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
The Associated Press

Wilson, Ryan both enduring rough transitions to new teams

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan can sure feel each other’s pain. None of the nine NFL teams that changed quarterbacks this season has a winning record heading into October. Two of them square off Thursday night when Ryan’s beleaguered Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) visit Wilson’s banged-up Denver Broncos (2-2). Both QBs have found a rough transition to their new teams and both are missing key offensive and defensive players on a short week.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

WR Cole Beasley retires after 2-week stint with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Veteran receiver Cole Beasley retired Wednesday after a two-week stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Beasley, who played most of an 11-season NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, was signed to the Bucs practice squad to fill a need at receiver while Mike Evans was a serving a one-game suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were out with injuries. Tampa Bay elevated the 33-year-old Beasley to the active roster each of the past two games. He had three receptions for 12 yards in his Bucs debut against the Green Bay Packers, then had one catch for 5 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night. Beasley played seven seasons with the Cowboys before spending the past three with the Buffalo Bills, who released him last winter. He has 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Bosa has no planned celebration for rematch with Mayfield

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa said he doesn’t have any celebration planned ahead of this meeting against Baker Mayfield. The San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher mimicked waving and planting a flag on the field after earning an intentional grounding call against Mayfield three years ago. That came in response to Mayfield planting an Oklahoma flag on the Ohio State logo following a win over Bosa and the Buckeyes following a 2017 win. Now the two are set to meet again on Sunday when Bosa’s 49ers (2-2) travel to Carolina to take on Mayfield and the Panthers (1-3). Bosa said he has nothing planned for the rematch and that he hasn’t heard from Mayfield since that Niners win over Cleveland in 2019.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
The Associated Press

Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar had three hits, Diego Castillo added two and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Wednesday in the regular season finale. Kevin Newman, Rodolfo Castro and Ji Hwan Bae drove in runs for Pittsburgh. Manny Banuelos (2-1) picked up the win in relief and Johan Ramirez worked the ninth for his second save of the season — first with the Pirates. Pittsburgh finished 62-100, a one-victory improvement over 2021. This is the first time since the 1950s that the Pirates have posted consecutive 100-loss seasons. St. Louis finished 93-69, a three-game improvement from 2021 (90-72), while cruising to its first NL Central title since 2019. The Cardinals reached the playoffs for the fourth straight year and will host Philadelphia in the best-of-three wild-card round starting on Friday at Busch Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Reds lose 100 for 1st time since '82, Bote 5 RBIs lead Cubs

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds lost 100 games for the first time in four decades, falling to the Cubs 15-2 in their season finale on Wednesday as David Bote drove in a season-high five runs. Cincinnati finished 62-100, one shy of the franchise record for losses set by the 1982 team that went 61-101. The Reds became the record-tying fourth team to lose 100 games this season, even for the bottom of the NL Central with Pittsburgh after just missing post-season play with an 83-79 record last season. Similarly rebuilding Chicago finished 74-88 and third in the NL Central, up from 71-91 and fourth last season. The crowd of 12,437 boosted the Reds’ attendance to 1,387,947 in 79 dates at Great American Ball Park, down from the 1,775,396 in 79 dates in 2019, which didn’t include two “home” games in Mexico.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Texans#American Football
The Associated Press

Pats' Zappe soaks in extra reps ahead of possible 1st start

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Four days after Bailey Zappe made his NFL debut, the rookie Patriots quarterback responded like a veteran when asked whether he expects to make his first start this week. “If that’s what happens, that happens,” Zappe said Wednesday. “That’s (for) coach (Bill) Belichick. That’s a question for him. I’m not going to get into those details.” Zappe’s coyness aside, things seemed to be trending in that direction as New England began preparing to host Detroit. Zappe was pressed into service in the second quarter of the Patriots’ loss at Green Bay last week after Brian Hoyer was knocked out of the game with a concussion. Hoyer had started in place of Mac Jones, who has an ankle injury.
NFL
The Associated Press

Wild-card Rays lose 5th straight, fall 6-3 to Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays lost their fifth straight game to finish the regular season, giving up a pair of home runs to J.D. Martinez in a 6-3 loss to last-place Boston on Wednesday. Xander Bogaerts also had a pair of hits in what could be his final game for the Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop, who like Martinez is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, was replaced after taking his position to start the seventh inning, drawing applause from the crowd. Despite losing seven of their last eight games, the Rays went 86-76 to finish third in the AL East and will open the best-of-three wild-card round in Cleveland on Friday. Tampa Bay won 100 games last year for its second straight AL East title. A year after winning 92 games to earn a wild-card berth and reach the ALCS, the Red Sox finished 77-84, 22 games out and in last place in the AL East. The crowd was announced at 26,695 — though fewer than half actually showed up on a cold and rainy day — bringing the team’s total to 2,625,089, its lowest in a non-pandemic season since 2000.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Ramirez, Civale lead surging Guardians past Royals 9-2

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday at Progressive Field. The AL Central champions are 24-6 since Sept. 5 and finished the regular season 92-70. The youngest team in baseball had 17 players make their major league debuts this season. Cleveland finished 80-82 last season. Ramirez had run-scoring singles in the second and sixth, and ends the regular season with 126 RBIs. Ramirez doubled in the eighth and received a loud ovation from the 12,983 fans when he was removed for a pinch-runner.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Titans try to streak into bye after climbing back to .500

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have clawed their way back to .500 after an 0-2 start. Thanks to playing in the AFC South, the two-time division champs no longer are sitting on the bottom looking up. All they have to do now is find a way to win another road game and get to their bye without losing any more players to injuries. “Well, this will be a huge week for us,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “I mean, we can’t look ahead. We have to focus on going into Washington and preparing this week and finding out who’s available.”
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Falcons put Patterson on IR, seek new starting running back

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons must find a new starting running back after placing Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve on Monday with a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith said Patterson had a minor knee procedure. Patterson will miss at least four games, leaving rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley as the top healthy running backs for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay. Huntley, called up from the practice squad on Saturday, was signed to the 53-man roster on Monday. Huntley had 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 23-20 win over Cleveland on Sunday.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday

Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name. And Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and other top stars looming next week. The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture came into focus Tuesday night. The matchups were finally set, right before the last day of the regular season.
MLB
The Associated Press

Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol then removed the 42-year-old Pujols at the end of the inning. St. Louis opens postseason play Friday when it hosts a best-of-three National League wild-card series. Juan Yepez gave the Cardinals the win when he hit a tiebreaking single with one in the 10th inning off Chase De Jong (6-3) to score automatic runner Ben DeLuzio.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy