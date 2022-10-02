ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

4th-down stop, last-second kick lift Bills past Ravens 23-20

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7aK5_0iJFJo6U00

BALTIMORE (AP) — Josh Allen and the Bills can deal with nasty weather — that’s part of the job when you play in Buffalo.

On a rainy afternoon in Baltimore, they pulled off their biggest comeback in over a decade.

“Those are games that you love winning,” Allen said. “It’s a hard-fought battle both ways. Winning on the last play of the game is always fun.”

Buffalo’s defense forced a big fourth-down turnover, Allen drove the Bills down the field and Tyler Bass made a 21-yard field goal as time expired for a 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Buffalo trailed 20-3 late in the second quarter. It was the largest comeback win for the Bills since they erased a 21-point deficit to beat New England in 2011.

With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens (2-2) had second down from the Buffalo 1-yard line. Two straight runs failed to reach the end zone, and Baltimore decided to go for it on fourth down from the 2.

Lamar Jackson had to scramble a bit, then threw a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Jordan Poyer for a touchback with 4:09 remaining — a disastrous result for the Ravens because it meant the Bills (3-1) weren’t pinned deep like they would have been following an incompletion.

“Hindsight, you take the points,” Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. “But you look at it analytically, you’ll understand why we did it.”

Starting from the 20, Allen calmly guided Buffalo into field goal range, with the help of a roughing the passer call on Brandon Stephens. At one point, the Ravens wanted to let the Bills score, but Odafe Oweh tackled Devin Singletary at the 3. Buffalo was able to run the clock all the way down for Bass.

It was the second straight home game in which Baltimore let a sizeable lead slip away. Miami rallied from a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Ravens 42-38 two weekends earlier.

Buffalo’s past 20 regular-season victories had been by 10 or more points, matching an NFL record set by the Chicago Bears in the 1940s. That streak is over, but the Bills snapped a seven-game skid in games decided by seven points or fewer.

Allen threw for 213 yards and a touchdown with an interception, and Jackson passed for 144 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. The matchup of star quarterbacks didn’t really live up to its potential on a rainy day near the Chesapeake Bay. Jackson and Allen did their usual damage with their legs but were largely limited to short completions.

J.K. Dobbins scored two early touchdowns for the Ravens, but they allowed a 4-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Isaiah McKenzie in the waning seconds of the first half to make it 20-10.

“Instead of going down 20-6 or 20-3, it’s 20-10,” Allen said. “So one stop away, we’re back in this thing.”

Buffalo controlled the third quarter and tied it on Allen’s 11-yard touchdown run. The Ravens didn’t do much offensively in the second half until Jackson led them from their own 5 all the way to Buffalo’s 1 in the fourth. It looked like Baltimore was poised to take the lead, but then it all went terribly wrong for the Ravens.

“Week 4,” Jackson said. “We’ve been in this situation before. I feel like we’re going to hit our peak at the right time.”

Buffalo had scored a touchdown on its opening possession in eight straight games, playoffs included, but that streak ended when Allen was intercepted in the first minute of the game. Dobbins opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD catch from Jackson, and after the Bills kicked a field goal, Dobbins ran 4 yards for a touchdown to cap a 15-play, 81-yard drive that took 9:08.

The Bills caught a break in the second quarter when Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was called for offensive pass interference, negating a reception near the Buffalo goal line. The Ravens settled for a field goal and a 17-3 lead.

“When you’re a good team, you’ve got to beat the good teams. You’ve got to rally,” Bills receiver Stefon Diggs said. “We were trying to right the ship and hone in on the details. The details are what was messing us up.”

FRUSTRATION

Toward the end of the game, it appeared some of the Baltimore players were having to calm cornerback Marcus Peters down on the sideline.

“Emotions run,” Harbaugh said. “We were on the same page. We have a great relationship, we have an honest relationship. I love him. I hope he still loves me. We’ll see.”

REVERSAL

In their previous game against Miami, the Bills controlled the ball for 40:40 but still lost. In this game, Baltimore controlled it for 38:10 and lost.

INJURIES

McKenzie left the game in the third quarter with a concussion, and Bills WR Jamison Crowder injured an ankle. ... Ravens RB Justice Hill left in the fourth with a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Bills: Host the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.

Ravens: Host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game

Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay

It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL

Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Buffalo, NY
Football
Baltimore, MD
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Patriots Owner Reportedly Disagreed With Quarterback Decision

With Mac Jones out with a sprained ankle, the New England Patriots started veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Hoyer suffered a head injury in the first quarter, which left rookie Bailey Zappe to finish the game. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Zappe would have been in from the first snap if it were up to owner Robert Kraft.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Steelers#Bengals#American Football
The Spun

Ray Rice Back With Ravens Teammates: NFL World Reacts

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens honored a legendary Raven in his retirement. Longtime Raven Jimmy Smith announced his retirement and was welcomed alongside a bevy of former Ravens to celebrate. Among them was former running back Ray Rice. Despite his unceremonious exit from the Ravens organization, Rice was welcomed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Action News Jax

John Harbaugh on heated sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: 'I hope he still loves me'

Things got heated on the Ravens sideline after a collapse from a 17-point lead in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As time wound down ahead of Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal for the Bills, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into it on the sideline. A CBS camera caught Harbaugh saying something to Peters that Peters clearly didn't appreciate. Peters then slammed his helmet to the turf and had to be held back as he tried to approach the Ravens head coach.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Westword

Melvin Gordon Ripped by Broncos Fans on Twitter After Loss to Raiders: Too Far?

As anyone with even a glancing knowledge of internet culture understands, social media isn't a paragon of polite conversation. But the reaction to a Melvin Gordon fumble returned for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' agonizing 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2 — particularly after his emotional walkout during a post-game interview — has touched off a debate about whether the absolutely reasonable criticism of his ball-security issues has gone too far.
DENVER, CO
Vibe

Drake Scores $2 Million Payout After Winning Huge Bet On NFL Games

Drake has raked in another seven-figure payout after coming up on the winning end of his latest high-stakes wager, this time to the tune of more than $2 million. The rap star, whose gambling exploits have made headlines over the past few years, scored his latest victory after betting on a three-team parlay picking the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs to win their NFL Week 4 matchups. According to the rapper’s ticket, he bet CA $394,771.80, which is approximately $287,000 in U.S. currency, on the parlay, and is due over $2 million in Canadian currency following all...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots to add QB depth with practice squad signing

The New England Patriots entered Tuesday with only one healthy quarterback on their active roster. That's about to change. The Patriots are expected to sign veteran Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. To make room for Gilbert, they reportedly cut wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Gilbert...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Monday

The New England Patriots are reportedly bringing back a familiar face to their defense following the team's loss to the Packers on Sunday. Per Ari Meirov via ESPN's Mike Reiss, "The #Patriots are planning to sign veteran LB Jamie Collins ... bringing him back for a fourth stint with the team."
NFL
CBS Boston

Quarterbacks the Patriots could sign to boost depth

FOXBORO -- The Patriots are down to one healthy quarterback on their roster in rookie Bailey Zappe. The team is expected to add a little more depth to the position this week, though it probably won't be a splashy or season-altering addition.Zappe was thrust into his NFL debut Sunday in Green Bay after the Patriots lost veteran backup Brian Hoyer to a head injury. He filled in admirably for a kid in his first NFL action, completing 10 of his 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Chances are he's going to get his first start this Sunday, when...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy