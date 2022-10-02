ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Backup QB Rush wins again as Cowboys beat Commanders 25-10

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABxDZ_0iJFJX3100

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush won again filling in for Dak Prescott, throwing a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver's 2022 debut as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 25-10 on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush, left, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrate after Rush threw a touchdown pass to Lamb in the second half of a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders in Arlington, Texas. Ron Jenkins / AP

Rush also had a TD toss to new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb while improving to 4-0 in his career as a starter.

The three Rush-led victories this season for the Cowboys (3-1) have been since Prescott fractured the thumb on his throwing hand when the defending NFC East champs lost their opener to Tampa Bay.

The Commanders (1-3) lost a third consecutive game in Carson Wentz's reunion with an old division rival from his days as the No. 2 overall pick by Philadelphia.

Washington had several promising drives stalled by penalties, and flags also wiped out interceptions by Benjamin St.-Juste and Kamren Curl.

The Commanders finished with 11 penalties for 136 yards after totaling 128 penalty yards the first three weeks.

Prescott had the same role from the previous home game, wearing a headset while cajoling the crowd for the defense, which is the first for Dallas to hold the first four opponents to 19 or fewer points since 1973.

Gallup returned exactly nine months after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on a Jan. 2 touchdown catch in 25-22 loss to Arizona in Week 17 last season.

The 9-yard catch from a scrambling Rush for a 12-7 second-quarter lead came in the same end zone as the injury. Then Gallup grabbed Lamb in a bear hug before celebrating with other teammates.

The Cowboys believed Gallup's return would help Lamb in his role leading the group after the offseason trade of Amari Cooper to Cleveland in a cost-cutting move. For one game at least, they were right.

Lamb had three consecutive catches for 56 yards on a first-half drive to the second of Brett Maher's four field goals.

The third-year pro fooled the defense with a nice fake on a slant for a 30-yard score and a 22-10 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Lamb had six catches for 97 yards a week after he scored the go-ahead TD in a victory at the New York Giants. Gallup had two grabs for 24 yards while drawing pass interference penalties of 38 and 27 yards.

Wentz was flagged for intentional grounding twice a week after being sacked nine times. He threw two interceptions, the second all but clinching the Dallas victory in the fourth quarter.

Jahan Dotson had a 10-yard touchdown catch that gave Washington a 7-6 lead in the second quarter.

SNYDER SIGHTING

Washington owner Dan Snyder, under investigation by the NFL over alleged workplace misconduct within his club, was on the field before the game with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Snyder is suspended from day-to-day operations and hasn't been seen in public at Commanders home games.

INJURIES

Cowboys: All-Pro RG Zack Martin exited in the third quarter after colliding with another player and favoring his right leg. He returned. ... CB Jourdan Lewis was out early with a hamstring injury and didn't return. He was replaced as the nickel player initially by rookie DaRon Bland. ... DT Quinton Bohanna injured a shoulder in the fourth quarter.

Redskins: LB Milo Eifler was sidelined by a hamstring injury and didn't return. ... S Percy Butler was announced as questionable to return with a quadriceps issue.

UP NEXT

Commanders: Tennessee at home next Sunday.

Cowboys: At defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay

It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Page Six

Tom Brady doesn’t ‘give a s–t how well’ quarterback son Jack plays football

Tom Brady’s son Jack may be following in his dad’s quarterback footsteps, but the NFL player isn’t putting pressure on the 15-year-old. “I don’t give a s–t how well he does,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion said in Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Brady, 45, called Jack’s games a “treat,” explaining, “Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. … I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player referred to his eldest child as “a grinder...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas Football
City
Washington, DC
Arlington, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Arizona State
City
Cleveland, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News

Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Carson Wentz
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to ridiculous Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has long been recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in all of football. But perhaps his greatest attribute as a player is his ability to improvise. Mahomes put that on display in a magical way in the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL

Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week.  The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Rams#American Football#Backup Qb Rush#The Washington Commanders#Gallup
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News

The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Geno Smith News

The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback has made history through his team's first four games of the season. Smith, who led the Seahawks to a big win against the Lions on Sunday afternoon, has been incredibly accurate as a passer so far this season. "Geno Smith has completed 77.3% of his...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
155K+
Followers
23K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy