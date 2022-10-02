Read full article on original website
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
KUTV
Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
KUTV
Crash on narrow I-80 forced lane closure; residual delays after morning bottleneck
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash on eastbound I-80 Wednesday morning left morning commuters moving at a snail's pace in Salt Lake City. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., forcing the closure of the left lane on the narrow highway on which thousands of vehicles travel each day.
KUTV
Details murky after flames erupt off I-80 near site of multiple wildfires this year
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A fire seen raging momentarily on traffic cameras early Tuesday appeared to be under control before 7 a.m. The blaze apparently sparked at around 6:30 a.m. off westbound I-80 near the Saltair interchange in Magna, where state Route 202 meets up with the interstate. It's...
KUTV
Construction begins on $24 million High Valley Transit campus project in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Construction began on a $24 million High Valley Transit campus project in Park City on Monday. During the ceremony, Big-D Construction officially broke ground on the 8-acre transit maintenance and operation campus. High Valley Transit will be able to improve and expand its already...
KUTV
Provo police identify man killed in 42nd motorcycle-related fatality of year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Provo Police Department on Wednesday released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in one of several fatal crashes in northern Utah the day before, and the 42nd person to die in a motorcycle-related incident in Utah this year. According to a statement from...
KUTV
SLCo Council votes in favor of resolution that gondola alternative be eliminated
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake County Council voted in favor of a resolution recommending that the gondola alternative for Little Cottonwood Canyon be eliminated. Much of the discussion and public comment took place during the council work session ahead of the formal county council meeting. It was...
KUTV
Utah Taxpayers Association endorses Orem only school district
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Taxpayers Association, a conservative taxpayer watchdog group, is encouraging Orem residents to vote for Proposition 2 on the upcoming November ballot. Prop 2 would allow for Orem City to start its own school district and break away from Alpine School District. Orem City...
KUTV
U of U celebrates new digital database honoring Utah’s Black history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah is celebrating a major step in helping to promote and preserve Black history in the state by launching a special database that’s named after a local community leader. The France Davis Utah Black Archive will allow people to gather...
KUTV
1 dead, 1 critically injured after attending to flat tire on left shoulder of I-15
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A medical helicopter was dispatched to I-15 in Ogden after one person was killed and another was critically injured midday Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened just before noon, shortly after separate crashes in Utah County left two people dead. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron...
KUTV
Motorcyclist dies after left-turn crash in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist died after a crash in Millcreek Wednesday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. The crash happened in the area of 4500 South and 1100 East just after 7:30 a.m., and westbound lanes on 4500 South were closed for several hours during the investigation.
KUTV
Salt Lake City Schools names interim superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Schools named an interim superintendent at Tuesday's school board meeting. Martin Bates, the former superintendent of Granite Schools, was named interim superintendent of Salt Lake City Schools. Bates was the formerly superintendent of Granite School District for 11 years before retiring...
KUTV
Police say no credible danger at West High after social media post implying threat
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Department on Wednesday assigned officers to West High School after a social media post raised concerns, according to authorities. The police presence was strictly precautionary, though. SLCPD stated authorities were made aware of a post "implying a threat" that had...
KUTV
Escalante at Draper is the perfect place for family members
KUTV — Escalante at Draper is an assisted living facility in Draper, Utah with many wonderful amenities, rooms, activities, and food for its residents. Heather Haley, the regional vice president of sales and marketing, spoke to Kari about your family member's new home away from home. For more information...
KUTV
Weber County man arrested at SLC International with over 4,000 fentanyl pills in suitcase
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County man was taken into custody at the Salt Lake City International Airport with over 4,000 fentanyl pills in his suitcase. David Christopher Ellis, 39, was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance on September 29. Ellis was flying...
KUTV
7 Centerville police officers awarded for response to bizarre home invasion, fire
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Seven officers with the Centerville Police Department received awards at Tuesday night’s city council meeting for their response to a home invasion and fire this past summer. The incident happened on July 21. According to court documents, 37-year-old Ammon Woodhead barged into a Centerville...
KUTV
Some say process wasn't transparent as SLC School District appoints interim superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As the interim superintendent for the Salt Lake City School District was announced Tuesday evening, some claim the process wasn't transparent. Dr. Martin Bates will serve on an interim basis while the district searches for a permanent replacement for Dr. Timothy Gadson who resigned amid controversy.
KUTV
Free 'Chalk the Walk' event for families
KUTV — Waterford Upstart is hosting a fun event for families!. The Chalk the Walk Family Fall Festival will be held at the outdoor space of the Utah Contemporary Museum of Art on Oct. 8 from 12 - 4 pm. They will have chalk drawing, stencils, arts and crafts,...
KUTV
Judge dismisses civil case filed by 100+ women against Provo OB/GYN
A Utah County judge has dismissed a civil case involving more than one hundred women who allege their OB/GYN sexually abused them during their appointments. Dr. David Broadbent's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss, claiming the women's allegations stem from a medical malpractice action, which means they are required to file a notice of intent with the Department of Occupational and Professional Licensing (DOPL).
KUTV
West Jordan deaths of father, son being investigated as murder-suicide
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police are investigating after two men were discovered dead inside their West Jordan home, authorities said. The individuals were found at a house in the area of 4700 West and Colander Drive on Monday afternoon. West Jordan Police public information officer Samuel Winkler said...
KUTV
Sandy teen sentenced to probation, service hours in hate crime assault
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A teenager charged in a hate crime in Sandy was sentenced Wednesday to probation and service hours in the LGBTQ+ community. During a hearing in Juvenile Court Wednesday afternoon, Judge Steven Beck also ordered the teen to pay restitution in an amount to be determined, and to write a letter of apology to the victim in the July 30 attack.
