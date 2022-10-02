ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Government
Orem, UT
Business
Orem, UT
Government
Local
Utah Business
City
Orem, UT
State
Utah State
KUTV

Utah Taxpayers Association endorses Orem only school district

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Taxpayers Association, a conservative taxpayer watchdog group, is encouraging Orem residents to vote for Proposition 2 on the upcoming November ballot. Prop 2 would allow for Orem City to start its own school district and break away from Alpine School District. Orem City...
OREM, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electricity#Rocky Mountain Power#Rmp
KUTV

Motorcyclist dies after left-turn crash in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist died after a crash in Millcreek Wednesday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. The crash happened in the area of 4500 South and 1100 East just after 7:30 a.m., and westbound lanes on 4500 South were closed for several hours during the investigation.
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake City Schools names interim superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Schools named an interim superintendent at Tuesday's school board meeting. Martin Bates, the former superintendent of Granite Schools, was named interim superintendent of Salt Lake City Schools. Bates was the formerly superintendent of Granite School District for 11 years before retiring...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KUTV

Escalante at Draper is the perfect place for family members

KUTV — Escalante at Draper is an assisted living facility in Draper, Utah with many wonderful amenities, rooms, activities, and food for its residents. Heather Haley, the regional vice president of sales and marketing, spoke to Kari about your family member's new home away from home. For more information...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Free 'Chalk the Walk' event for families

KUTV — Waterford Upstart is hosting a fun event for families!. The Chalk the Walk Family Fall Festival will be held at the outdoor space of the Utah Contemporary Museum of Art on Oct. 8 from 12 - 4 pm. They will have chalk drawing, stencils, arts and crafts,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Judge dismisses civil case filed by 100+ women against Provo OB/GYN

A Utah County judge has dismissed a civil case involving more than one hundred women who allege their OB/GYN sexually abused them during their appointments. Dr. David Broadbent's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss, claiming the women's allegations stem from a medical malpractice action, which means they are required to file a notice of intent with the Department of Occupational and Professional Licensing (DOPL).
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Sandy teen sentenced to probation, service hours in hate crime assault

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A teenager charged in a hate crime in Sandy was sentenced Wednesday to probation and service hours in the LGBTQ+ community. During a hearing in Juvenile Court Wednesday afternoon, Judge Steven Beck also ordered the teen to pay restitution in an amount to be determined, and to write a letter of apology to the victim in the July 30 attack.
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy