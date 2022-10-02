ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

SEPR
3d ago

As a constituent for Eric, I can attest that he is a completely useless Yes man. Takes no initiative, follows every party stand, clings to his office like a drowning person.

Alicia Covarrubias
3d ago

We need to get each and every Democrat OUT they have nothing good in store for this country or the people .they care about making deals and getting corrupt money that is what Democrats are about . Anything BAD Is Good and anything Good is bad ..they are what the BIBLE describes...Wake up people ,

devildog
3d ago

Sorenson like bustos before him portrays himself as a "moderate" in order to get elected but it is very obvious with just a bit of scrutiny that he is a far left radical with a chip on his shoulder. if elected he will do what pelosi tells him to do its that simple.

