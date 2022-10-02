Read full article on original website
Boston Red Sox make rare gesture for fans in final Fenway games of 2022
It hasn’t been a fun year to be a Boston Red Sox fan. They’ve been mathematically eliminated from the postseason for over a week, though it feels like much longer. With seemingly nothing left to play for, the Sox could’ve decided to punt the last series and just endure their final 27 more innings. But there is one very good reason to try and end the season on a high note:
Eric Hosmer doesn’t fit on 2023 Red Sox roster but Alex Cora would welcome him back
BOSTON -- On paper, there doesn’t look to be a fit for Eric Hosmer on the 2023 Red Sox roster. With the emergence of Triston Casas, Boston probably doesn’t need two left-handed first basemen in their 26-man group. But there’s world in which Hosmer does return, and it’s...
Red Sox’s Rafael Devers: ‘I’m not very happy with my season overall. I think I can give much more’
BOSTON — Rafael Devers leads all Red Sox hitters in homers (27), slugging percentage (.524) and OPS (.883). He has 42 doubles, one behind J.D. Martinez for the team lead. He went 3-for-3 with a go-ahead RBI sac fly here in Boston’s 4-3 victory over the Rays on Monday, increasing his batting average to .296.
Boston Globe
Bogaerts hits grand slam, Eovaldi strong as Red Sox beat Rays 6-0
BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings in what could be his final appearance in a Red Sox uniform to help Boston beat the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays 6-0 in a rain-shortened game on Tuesday night. Christian Arroyo added an...
Roger Maris Jr. celebrates Yankees’ Aaron Judge as ‘new clean home run king’
The son of Roger Maris had some strong words for Aaron Judge’s standing in the history of baseball. Roger Maris Jr. was among those celebrating the New York Yankees slugger hitting his 62 home run of the season on Tuesday night. The homer vaulted Judge past Roger Maris’ mark of 61 home runs on a season.
Over the Monster
Game 161: Rays at Red Sox: The Return of Eovaldi, Hosmer, and Bogaerts
Here we are. The second to last game of the 2022 season. But the Sox are pulling out all the stops for tonight!. Xander Bogaerts is back in the lineup hopefully not for curtain calls ending his career in Boston. Nathan Eovaldi is back on the mound, looking to keep...
FOX Sports
Rays enter matchup with the Red Sox on losing streak
Tampa Bay Rays (86-74, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-84, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -121, Red Sox +102;...
Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End
The Boston Red Sox claimed right-handed pitcher Easton McGee from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday to bolster their pitching depth for the future.
Dennis Eckersley on last Red Sox NESN broadcast: ‘The thought of no anxiety is heavenly’
BOSTON -- Wednesday marks not only the end of the 2022 Red Sox season, but also the end of an era for Red Sox fans. Longtime NESN color analyst Dennis Eckersley is calling his final game before returning from broadcasting and moving to California. Eckersley has been emotional on the...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting Monday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Dalbec is being replaced at third base by Rafael Devers versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. In 352 plate appearances this season, Dalbec has a .212 batting average with a...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora to Dennis Eckersley: ‘Hopefully, next year you’ll throw the first pitch of the World Series’
BOSTON -- On an emotional day at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora took a moment to pay tribute to retiring NESN color analyst Dennis Eckersley. “The guy, he has passion about this,” Cora said before Wednesday’s game. “That’s not an easy job. I know it for a fact. You have to prepare kind of the same way you prepare as a manager. He’s on point. He’s very passionate about it. It’s black and white with him. There’s no gray areas. He’ll let you know how it goes.
Dave Dombrowski’s Phillies success proves Red Sox didn’t need to fire him
Former Red Sox GM Dave Dombrowski ends Phillies postseason drought. Barely three years after he was unceremoniously fired during a Boston Red Sox – New York Yankees Sunday Night Baseball game at Fenway Park and less than two years after getting hired by the Philadelphia Phillies, Dave Dombrowski has built another postseason team.
Red Sox are resurrecting “Fellowship of the Miserable”
Red Sox’s failure this season has negativity resurfacing in Boston. It’s a term coined by former Boston Celtics coach Rick Pitino after a grueling loss, used to describe the propensity of Boston sports fans to vent their frustration through talk shows, blogs, social media, and a media notorious for having a sharp axe.
Where to buy MLB 2022 Playoff gear for Dodgers, Braves, Phillies and more
The MLB 2022 Playoffs are here and the postseason gear you need to root for your team is now available online. The MLB Postseason bracket is set. All four Wild Card Series are set to start on Friday, October 4. T-Shirts, hats and sweatshirts for Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies are now available on Fanatics.
FOX Sports
Rays try to end 4-game road losing streak, play the Red Sox
Tampa Bay Rays (86-75, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (77-84, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (0-0); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (10-12, 4.51 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays hit the road against the Boston Red Sox...
Red Sox’s Alex Cora: Alex Verdugo is the player who needs to take the biggest leap in 2023
BOSTON -- As Red Sox manager Alex Cora met with the media before the final game of the regular season Wednesday afternoon, he was asked if there were any specific players who he felt needed to take a leap forward in 2023. The answer came out of Cora’s mouth before the reporter finished asking the question.
Red Sox players, coaches salute Dennis Eckersley mid-game
The Boston Red Sox players and coaches did their part in saluting Dennis Eckersley on the day he retired from broadcasting in the NESN booth, coming out to applaud Eck during the fifth innin.
Yardbarker
Biggest Question For Red Sox Is Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts Future
Will the Boston Red Sox keep their two faces of their franchise around? Both players could be gone in two years time. There are plenty of questions surrounding the Red Sox after a last-place finish in the American League East, but ESPN's Bradford Doolittle asked the biggest of them all: Is the long-term future going to include Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, both or neither?
FOX Sports
Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak
Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home...
Yardbarker
Colin Poche Gives Up Grand Slam, Gets Hurt in Rays' Rain-Shortened Loss to Red Sox
BOSTON, Mass. — The Tampa Bay Rays haven't been overly concerned about wins and losses since clinching a postseason berth last Friday. They've seemed so comfortable with landing in the sixth and final playoff spot that they've trotted out minor-league pitchers two nights in a row in games they could have won but then didn't.
