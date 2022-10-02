Read full article on original website
Homeless Suspects In Marist College Dad's Fatal Shooting Weren't Placed In Hotel, Officials Say
Two homeless men who are being held in the fatal hotel shooting of a father of a freshman student who was visiting Marist College in Poughkeepsie on Family Weekend were not placed at the hotel by the county. The two suspects, identified as Roy Johnson Jr., age 35, and Devin...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County official denies placing homeless shooting suspects in hotel
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two men facing felony charges for the shooting death of a Marist College student’s father on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel have told law enforcement that they are homeless. Many people have questioned Mid-Hudson News and Dutchess County officials about how two homeless...
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
Suspects named after fatal Poughkeepsie hotel shooting
Town of Poughkeepsie Police released information Monday about the two men arrested in connection to a fatal shooting the day before at a hotel in the town.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings
GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
Police: Father fatally shot in Poughkeepsie, 2 arrested and explosive material found
Two suspects are in custody after the father of a Marist College student was shot and killed during a parents' weekend this Sunday.
Officials search for evidence at Poughkeepsie hotel where dad of Marist College student was killed
Police say the hotel's original plan was to close for three days, but that might change because there is more to process there.
East Northport Resident Identified as Man Killed During Marist Weekend Visit
An East Northport father of three has been identified as the man who was killed during a Family Weekend visit for Marist College over the weekend. The New York Post and the Poughkeepsie Journal said that Paul Kutz, 53, was hit by stray bullets while standing in the lobby of a Courtyard by Marriot hotel when a homelss man, who had been arguing with staffers and others, opened fire.
Poughkeepsie police say suspects in deadly hotel shooting near Marist College have gang ties
The Poughkeepsie police department says both men have gang ties and are known to law enforcement.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Illegally converted handgun used to kill Marist dad at hotel
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Roy Johnson Jr., the 35-year-old suspect accused of killing Paul Kutz in the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie, used a Glock 9mm handgun that was modified to fire as an automatic weapon. The pistol was equipped with a magazine capable of holding 30 rounds of ammunition.
Father Visiting Son at N.Y. College's Family Weekend Is Fatally Shot by Stranger in Hotel Lobby
Paul Kutz, 53, was visiting his son at Marist College when he was allegedly shot by a man he'd never met before, say police A man is charged with murder following the killing of a New York father of three who was visiting one of his sons at college in Poughkeepsie. On Sunday, 53-year-old Paul Kutz was fatally shot in the Courtyard by Marriott lobby in Poughkeepsie, allegedly by a man he had never met before. He was in town to visit his son for Family Weekend...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Crisis team works with police to de-escalate situation
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Town police responded to a request for a welfare check on a resident of Field Court on Sunday night at approximately 10:12 p.m. As patrol officers were responding, additional information was dispatched that the man was possibly armed with a firearm. Additional officers responded to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested for stealing used cooking oil
KINGSTON – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Yonkers residents for the theft of used cooking oil from a local restaurant in the Town of Esopus. Charged with petit larceny were Elmin Sanchez-Trochez, 33, and Paola Torez-Jiminez. They were released on appearance tickets in connection with the 2:20 a.m. arrest on September 21.
Infant death investigated by Newburgh city police and the Orange County DA
Investigators were called to a residence Tuesday afternoon.
NBC New York
NY Hotel Shooting Suspects Investigated in Previous Murder, Robbery: Sources
The two men in custody in connection with the Poughkeepsie hotel shooting that killed a Marist College student's relative Sunday are being investigated for a previous robbery and murder, three law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said Monday. The sources identified the two as Roy Johnson Jr....
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two ex-cons arrested in connection with hotel murder (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Two men have been arrested for the Sunday morning murder of a man at a Route 9 hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Both of the men arrested are convicted felons. The account of the shooting and long-term police activity at the Courtyard by Marriott...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town of Poughkeepsie police respond to Sunday night shooting
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Several Town of Poughkeepsie police units responded to reports of a Manchester Road shooting on Sunday night. The nighttime violence followed a morning shooting at a hotel that resulted in a death. On Sunday evening at approximately 9:20 p.m., town police responded to the area...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Yonkers man gets 20 years for 2011 murder
WHITE PLAINS – A Yonkers man has been sentenced in federal court in White Plains to 20 years in prison for the 2011 murder of Jonathan Johnson, 21, in White Plains. Marcus Chambers, 31, also known as “Chino,” Chi D,” and “SP,” pled guilty in connection with the murder that occurred on March 18, 2011.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Federal charges possible for Courtyard hotel shooting co-conspirator
POUGHKEEPSIE – The prosecution of the man charged with felony murder and his co-conspirator facing felony weapons charges for the Courtyard by Marriott shooting may face additional federal charges according to the DA’s office. Dutchess County Chief Assistant District Attorney Matt Weishaupt hinted at possible federal charges against...
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
