Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings

GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
East Northport Resident Identified as Man Killed During Marist Weekend Visit

An East Northport father of three has been identified as the man who was killed during a Family Weekend visit for Marist College over the weekend. The New York Post and the Poughkeepsie Journal said that Paul Kutz, 53, was hit by stray bullets while standing in the lobby of a Courtyard by Marriot hotel when a homelss man, who had been arguing with staffers and others, opened fire.
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
Illegally converted handgun used to kill Marist dad at hotel

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Roy Johnson Jr., the 35-year-old suspect accused of killing Paul Kutz in the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie, used a Glock 9mm handgun that was modified to fire as an automatic weapon. The pistol was equipped with a magazine capable of holding 30 rounds of ammunition.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Father Visiting Son at N.Y. College's Family Weekend Is Fatally Shot by Stranger in Hotel Lobby

Paul Kutz, 53, was visiting his son at Marist College when he was allegedly shot by a man he'd never met before, say police A man is charged with murder following the killing of a New York father of three who was visiting one of his sons at college in Poughkeepsie. On Sunday, 53-year-old Paul Kutz was fatally shot in the Courtyard by Marriott lobby in Poughkeepsie, allegedly by a man he had never met before. He was in town to visit his son for Family Weekend...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Crisis team works with police to de-escalate situation

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Town police responded to a request for a welfare check on a resident of Field Court on Sunday night at approximately 10:12 p.m. As patrol officers were responding, additional information was dispatched that the man was possibly armed with a firearm. Additional officers responded to...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Two arrested for stealing used cooking oil

KINGSTON – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Yonkers residents for the theft of used cooking oil from a local restaurant in the Town of Esopus. Charged with petit larceny were Elmin Sanchez-Trochez, 33, and Paola Torez-Jiminez. They were released on appearance tickets in connection with the 2:20 a.m. arrest on September 21.
KINGSTON, NY
Two ex-cons arrested in connection with hotel murder (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Two men have been arrested for the Sunday morning murder of a man at a Route 9 hotel in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Both of the men arrested are convicted felons. The account of the shooting and long-term police activity at the Courtyard by Marriott...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Town of Poughkeepsie police respond to Sunday night shooting

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Several Town of Poughkeepsie police units responded to reports of a Manchester Road shooting on Sunday night. The nighttime violence followed a morning shooting at a hotel that resulted in a death. On Sunday evening at approximately 9:20 p.m., town police responded to the area...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Yonkers man gets 20 years for 2011 murder

WHITE PLAINS – A Yonkers man has been sentenced in federal court in White Plains to 20 years in prison for the 2011 murder of Jonathan Johnson, 21, in White Plains. Marcus Chambers, 31, also known as “Chino,” Chi D,” and “SP,” pled guilty in connection with the murder that occurred on March 18, 2011.
YONKERS, NY
Federal charges possible for Courtyard hotel shooting co-conspirator

POUGHKEEPSIE – The prosecution of the man charged with felony murder and his co-conspirator facing felony weapons charges for the Courtyard by Marriott shooting may face additional federal charges according to the DA’s office. Dutchess County Chief Assistant District Attorney Matt Weishaupt hinted at possible federal charges against...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

