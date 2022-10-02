Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa concussion update: Dolphins QB already ruled out for Week 5 vs. Jets
Tua Tagovailoa won’t be hit again any time soon. The Dolphins quarterback has already been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Jets, an uncharacteristically early declaration. Tagovailoa suffered a severe concussion against the Bengals last Thursday night, and it appeared to be his second in five days.
Tom Brady injury: Buccaneers QB misses practice with multiple ailments
The Buccaneers say a pair of injuries kept Tom Brady off the practice field. Brady is dealing with issues with both his throwing shoulder and his right hand and didn’t participate on Wednesday. The 45-year-old quarterback took a heavy hit against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, and on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady admitted he’d be spending time in the training room this week, but downplayed the injuries.
Bailey Zappe preparing like starter with Patriots QB picture still unclear
FOXBOROUGH — As he walked into the Patriots’ locker room after position meetings on Wednesday, Bailey Zappe flashed an amused smile as looked across the room. About eight TV cameras and close to 30 reporters camped out around his locker waiting for him. After Zappe made his debut in Sunday’s loss to Green Bay, the anonymity of being a third-string quarterback has been replaced, at least temporarily, by some instant fame.
Crazy schedule has kept Patriots away from home: ‘Feels like we’ve barely been here’
The New England Patriots have been far from home to start the 2022 NFL season. Ahead of the team’s second home game on Sunday, Devin McCourty summed it up best. “From my time in the league, it feels like because of the way the preseason ended and then going on the road and practicing in Miami, it feels like we barely been here,” the team captain said.
Andy Isabella released by Cardinals; is former UMass WR a fit with Patriots?
The Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with former UMass football star Andy Isabella. The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have released the 2019 second-round pick. The move marks the end of Isabella’s four-year run in Arizona, where he struggled to get on the field consistently after arriving as an intriguing deep threat.
