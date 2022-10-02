ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

MassLive.com

Tom Brady injury: Buccaneers QB misses practice with multiple ailments

The Buccaneers say a pair of injuries kept Tom Brady off the practice field. Brady is dealing with issues with both his throwing shoulder and his right hand and didn’t participate on Wednesday. The 45-year-old quarterback took a heavy hit against the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, and on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady admitted he’d be spending time in the training room this week, but downplayed the injuries.
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

Bailey Zappe preparing like starter with Patriots QB picture still unclear

FOXBOROUGH — As he walked into the Patriots’ locker room after position meetings on Wednesday, Bailey Zappe flashed an amused smile as looked across the room. About eight TV cameras and close to 30 reporters camped out around his locker waiting for him. After Zappe made his debut in Sunday’s loss to Green Bay, the anonymity of being a third-string quarterback has been replaced, at least temporarily, by some instant fame.
NFL
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
