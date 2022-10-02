ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

John Vianney
NJ.com

Sterling defeats Triton - Boys soccer recap

Chris Licoma, Jesus Blanco, Josh Moreland, and Victor John scored for Sterling as it defeated Triton 4-0 in Somerdale. With the win, Sterling improved to 5-3-1 while Triton fell to 1-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
SOMERDALE, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes defeats Madison - Boys soccer recap

Oliver Bush had a goal and an assist for Mountain Lakes in its 2-1 victory over Madison in Madison to remain unbeaten. Mountain Lakes (6-0-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded second-half goals. Nick Fidacaro also scored a goal while Ian Falconer made four saves.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Long Branch defeats St. John Vianney - Boys soccer recap

Nicholas Davhi-Borges scored one first-half goal to lead Long Branch past St. John Vianney 1-0 in Holmdel. Chris Lopez tallied an assist for Long Branch (5-3-1) while Chris Lazo made two saves. St. John Vianney fell to 2-7-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Who are the top boys soccer juniors in N.J.? Our picks, your votes

Junior year is often considered the most important academic year for high school students, and the same could be said about those who compete in athletics. The majority of these players spent their freshman and sophomore years on the bench or at the junior varsity level, hoping to make an impact on the varsity level as upperclassmen. This season, we’ve seen several juniors provide strong play in what is their first season playing significant minutes on varsity.
SOCCER
NJ.com

Willingboro over Trenton Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Frank Karngbaye scored twice, part of a big offensive explosion for Willingboro in a 6-0 victory over Trenton Catholic in Willingboro. The other goal scorers for the 8-1 Chimeras were Franklyn Karngbaye, Samuel Zonoe, Brayan Meza, and Steven Nyarko. Pavel Espana turned away 13 shots for Trenton Catholic, which fell...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
DENVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Gateway over Gloucester Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Lindsey Baxter scored a pair of goals to help Gateway defeat Gloucester Catholic 5-0 in Woodbury Heights. Shaelie Young stopped all four shots she faced to earn the shutout. Seraphina Abbruzzese added a goal and an assist, while Olivia DiCicco and Kylie McCullough also scored as Gateway evened its record at 4-4-1.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Lacey over Manville - Boys soccer recap

Tanner Grozinski and Matteo Pasqualichio each scored twice, helping propel Lacey to a 2-0 victory over Manville in Manville on Wednesday afternoon. Lacey, now 5-4-1 on the season, received eight saves in net from Ryan Fitzgerald to preserve the shutout. Manville fell to 5-3-2 with the defeat. The N.J. High...
MANVILLE, NJ
