WATCH LIVE: NJ.com broadcasts 4 HS football games Oct. 7-8 for free
Sure, there is always plenty of college football to watch on the weekend. But why not place yourself on the cutting edge of football recruiting by catching many of the state’s high school stars expected to make an impact at the college level in the coming years?. NJ.com will...
HS Football: These 21 teams across N.J. are on the rise through Week 5
We’re now six weeks into the N.J. high school football season, during which we have seen teams outperform expectations, put together long winning streaks and in some cases, recover from challenging starts to the year. In September, we listed 21 teams trending up through the first three weeks of...
Girls soccer: Figueiredo scores to push Iselin Kennedy past South River
Katelyn Figueiredo scored the sole goal of the game to push Iselin Kennedy to a 1-0 win over South River in Iselin. The goal came in the second half and Abigail Karas had the assist. Paula Antunes made five saves to earn the shutout for the Mustangs (6-4-1). Ashley Pereira...
Boys Soccer – Millevoi Scores Golden Goal, CBA Beats Freehold Township in Rain-Soaked Showdown
MIDDLETOWN -- On a day that was anything but perfect with respect to the weather, there came a point at which the Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer players stopped looking for the perfect goal to beat Freehold Township and set out in search of any goal at all. If the...
HS football: Who’s lighting it up? Season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 5
We’re cranking through the regular season and the numbers are only getting more impressive across all five conferences in N.J. The North Jersey Interscholastic Conference has had 11 players throw for at least 500 yards, a 1,000 yard rusher and players making plays on the defensive side of the ball.
Boys soccer: Golden nets twice as West Essex rallies past Millburn
Senior Devin Golden marked twice to help West Essex overcome a 3-1 halftime deficit and rally for a 4-3 win over Millburn in North Caldwell. Senior Zach Smith had a goal and assist while senior Jon Kosoglu scored as well for West Essex (3-6). Senior Josh Motelson and Vincent Piccinninni had an assist apiece.
No. 9 Red Bank Catholic over Monmouth - Girls soccer recap
Mya King scored two goals as Red Bank Catholic, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Monmouth 6-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Catholic (7-2) led 3-1 at the half and outshot Monmouth 17-8. The Caseys also move to 6-0 in A Central play. Iva Carton, Isabelle Melilli and...
Sterling defeats Triton - Boys soccer recap
Chris Licoma, Jesus Blanco, Josh Moreland, and Victor John scored for Sterling as it defeated Triton 4-0 in Somerdale. With the win, Sterling improved to 5-3-1 while Triton fell to 1-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be...
Chatten’s overtime winner lifts Haddon Township - Boys soccer recap
Luke Chatten scored the golden goal in overtime, sending Haddon Township to a 1-0 victory over Lindenwold in Lindenwold on Wednesday afternoon. Cole Johnson made four saves to notch a shutout for the Hawks, who improved to 9-1. Brandon Martinelli made 13 saves in net for Lindenwold, which fell to...
Girls Tennis: Brackets for 2022 state singles, doubles tournaments released
NOTE: The brackets are final on Oct. 7. Check back for updates. The full official draws for the 2022 girls tennis state singles and state doubles tournaments were released by the NJSIAA moments ago. The seeds for both tournaments were made up by the committee on Oct. 4. You can...
Mountain Lakes defeats Madison - Boys soccer recap
Oliver Bush had a goal and an assist for Mountain Lakes in its 2-1 victory over Madison in Madison to remain unbeaten. Mountain Lakes (6-0-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded second-half goals. Nick Fidacaro also scored a goal while Ian Falconer made four saves.
Long Branch defeats St. John Vianney - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Davhi-Borges scored one first-half goal to lead Long Branch past St. John Vianney 1-0 in Holmdel. Chris Lopez tallied an assist for Long Branch (5-3-1) while Chris Lazo made two saves. St. John Vianney fell to 2-7-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Who are the top boys soccer juniors in N.J.? Our picks, your votes
Junior year is often considered the most important academic year for high school students, and the same could be said about those who compete in athletics. The majority of these players spent their freshman and sophomore years on the bench or at the junior varsity level, hoping to make an impact on the varsity level as upperclassmen. This season, we’ve seen several juniors provide strong play in what is their first season playing significant minutes on varsity.
Willingboro over Trenton Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Frank Karngbaye scored twice, part of a big offensive explosion for Willingboro in a 6-0 victory over Trenton Catholic in Willingboro. The other goal scorers for the 8-1 Chimeras were Franklyn Karngbaye, Samuel Zonoe, Brayan Meza, and Steven Nyarko. Pavel Espana turned away 13 shots for Trenton Catholic, which fell...
Whippany Park edges out Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Alessandra Middleton scored the only goal of the game as Whippany Park defeated Morris Catholic 1-0 in Whippany Park. Whippany Park (2-3-2) scored the lone goal of the game in the first half. The shots were even at 8 apeice. Ella Dicostanzo tallied an assist with Abigail Feeley posting an...
West Essex defeats Mount St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Skye Grimes scored a goal for West Essex as it defeated Mount St. Dominic 3-1 in North Caldwell. Ava Brignola and Brooke Balzano also had goals with Alex Sek, Logan Goldstein and Jayla Walton tallying assists. Ella Clausi had five saves. West Essex (3-6) led 2-1 at the half. Gianna...
Gateway over Gloucester Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Lindsey Baxter scored a pair of goals to help Gateway defeat Gloucester Catholic 5-0 in Woodbury Heights. Shaelie Young stopped all four shots she faced to earn the shutout. Seraphina Abbruzzese added a goal and an assist, while Olivia DiCicco and Kylie McCullough also scored as Gateway evened its record at 4-4-1.
Lacey over Manville - Boys soccer recap
Tanner Grozinski and Matteo Pasqualichio each scored twice, helping propel Lacey to a 2-0 victory over Manville in Manville on Wednesday afternoon. Lacey, now 5-4-1 on the season, received eight saves in net from Ryan Fitzgerald to preserve the shutout. Manville fell to 5-3-2 with the defeat. The N.J. High...
Lakeland over Hawthorne Christian - Passaic County Tournament First Round - Boys soccer recap
Davin Battle scored two goals as eighth-seeded Lakeland earned a 5-1 victory over ninth-seeded Hawthorne Christian in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament. John Gurrieri also scored two goals while Xavier Diaz added one goal and one assist. Victor Ciach made eight saves while Hawthorne Christina’s (4-4-2) Zach...
Previewing the girls tennis singles, doubles tourneys: Who are the contenders?
Crisper weather is upon us, ad that means the girls tennis NJSIAA state singles and doubles tournaments is arriving shortly. The tournaments begin on Oct. 8 and run to Oct. 22, weather permitting, between Mercer County Park in West Windsor and Veteran’s Park in Hamilton.
