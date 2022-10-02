Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mexican nationals smuggled to Sacramento held by ‘coyote’ in pay dispute, feds say
A man accused of smuggling Mexican nationals into the United States for cash, then threatening to drive off with them unless he was paid more faces a federal charge of transporting undocumented immigrants, court papers say. A criminal complaint filed Monday in Sacramento federal court says Mateo Gomez Gonzalez, 29,...
Siblings sentenced in plot to bribe California sheriff in marijuana grow case
A brother-and-sister team convicted of trying to bribe a Northern California sheriff to protect family marijuana grows were sentenced Tuesday in Sacramento, but there were stark differences in the punishment each received. Gaosheng Laitinen, 41, a small shop owner in Minnesota and the mother of a 7-year-old boy, was sentenced...
These 15 taco joints in California are among the best in the US, Yelp says
California has 15 of the best taco joints in the U.S., according to a new Yelp report. Yelp released its “Top 100 Taco Spots in America” just in time for National Taco Day on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and cities across the state made the list. To find the...
3.0-magnitude quake is the second to rattle Southern California in hours
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Southern California area in the morning on Monday, Oct. 3, hours after another was reported in a neighboring county, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The quake, about 5 miles deep, hit nearly 2.5 miles from Banning in Riverside County just after 9 a.m., according to...
California nears record gas prices. What’s causing the spike and will costs stabilize?
Gas prices could hit an all-time record high in California this week. Prices have been surging upward, with no clear indication of when they will stabilize. In one week, California saw a 58-cent per gallon hike on average for regular gas, ranking No. 1 in the nation’s top 10 largest weekly price increases, according to the American Automobile Association.
Here’s what Gavin Newsom’s switch to a cheaper fuel blend means for California gas prices
California gasoline prices have shot into near-record territory because of production-capacity problems at the state’s refineries — but prices may be peaking already and will likely start falling in the next few weeks. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision last week to accelerate the seasonal switch to cheaper, winter-blend fuel...
Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
Support for Prop 30 drops after California Gov. Gavin Newsom airs an ad opposing it
Support for Proposition 30, a ballot measure to impose a tax on the wealthy to pay for greenhouse gas reduction efforts, has dipped since California Gov. Gavin Newsom cut an ad opposing it. According to the latest Berkeley IGS poll, 49% of likely voters support Proposition 30, while 37% are...
Debate set for Gavin Newsom and GOP gubernatorial challenger Brian Dahle. What to know
Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, will go head-to-head later this month in a gubernatorial debate hosted by KQED, the San Francisco radio station announced on Monday. The debate, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, is the only confirmed meeting of the two candidates. It...
