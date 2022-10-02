ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Siblings sentenced in plot to bribe California sheriff in marijuana grow case

A brother-and-sister team convicted of trying to bribe a Northern California sheriff to protect family marijuana grows were sentenced Tuesday in Sacramento, but there were stark differences in the punishment each received. Gaosheng Laitinen, 41, a small shop owner in Minnesota and the mother of a 7-year-old boy, was sentenced...
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California nears record gas prices. What’s causing the spike and will costs stabilize?

Gas prices could hit an all-time record high in California this week. Prices have been surging upward, with no clear indication of when they will stabilize. In one week, California saw a 58-cent per gallon hike on average for regular gas, ranking No. 1 in the nation’s top 10 largest weekly price increases, according to the American Automobile Association.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
