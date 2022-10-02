ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Reuters

Kremlin praises OPEC+ for countering U.S. mayhem in energy markets

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin praised OPEC+ for helping to counter what it said was the mayhem sown by the United States in global energy markets. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is very good that such "balanced, thoughtful and planned work of the countries, which take a responsible position within OPEC, is opposed to the actions of the U.S.".
KHQ Right Now

Court: Meta violated Washington state campaign finance law

SEATTLE (AP) — A judge ruled on Friday that Facebook owner Meta repeatedly and intentionally violated Washington campaign-finance law, and must pay penalties, the Washington state Attorney General’s Office said. Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office said the penalties will be determined at a later date and that the...
Colorado Newsline

The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden

WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are fanning out to every district in the country, leaving the wonky floor debates on Capitol Hill behind for the campaign trail in advance of the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections.  Democrats are fighting to hold their razor-thin majorities in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, citing two years of […] The post The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
