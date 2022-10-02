Read full article on original website
Russian strikes kill at least 17 following Crimean bridge attack, Ukraine says
A Russian barrage pounded apartment buildings and other targets in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens.
Vast majority of red-state seniors have been vaccinated, despite GOP vaccine resistance
When the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out, Clyde Muchmore was ready to drive across Oklahoma to get it. “At the very, very first, all we knew was that a whole lot of people were dying,” recalled Muchmore, 80, of Oklahoma City. He scheduled a vaccine, he said, “on absolutely the first day I could.” Nearly half…
Kremlin praises OPEC+ for countering U.S. mayhem in energy markets
Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin praised OPEC+ for helping to counter what it said was the mayhem sown by the United States in global energy markets. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is very good that such "balanced, thoughtful and planned work of the countries, which take a responsible position within OPEC, is opposed to the actions of the U.S.".
Court: Meta violated Washington state campaign finance law
SEATTLE (AP) — A judge ruled on Friday that Facebook owner Meta repeatedly and intentionally violated Washington campaign-finance law, and must pay penalties, the Washington state Attorney General’s Office said. Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office said the penalties will be determined at a later date and that the...
The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden
WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are fanning out to every district in the country, leaving the wonky floor debates on Capitol Hill behind for the campaign trail in advance of the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections. Democrats are fighting to hold their razor-thin majorities in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, citing two years of […] The post The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
