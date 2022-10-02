Read full article on original website
Chargers inconsistent run defense faces challenge vs. Browns
The Los Angeles Chargers overhauled their defense during the offseason after being one of the worst units last year against the run
49ers' Kyle Shanahan sends message to NFL, calls for end to holds against Nick Bosa
Defensive end Nick Bosa is putting together a strong season and already has six sacks. But Kyle Shanahan says he is being hampered by offensive linemen illegally holding him.
Raiders DE Crosby on baby watch ahead of game vs Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby looked as if he was in pursuit of a quarterback the way he sprinted out of the locker room with urgency at the team's practice facility
Protester who was tackled on field by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police complaint
A protester who ran onto the field during the Rams-49ers game and was tackled by Bobby Wagner has filed a police complaint against the Rams linebacker.
Ramirez, Civale lead surging Guardians past Royals 9-2
José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 in their final tune-up for the postseason
Bucs win final game of season, look towards future
Pirates take 2 out of 3 from the Cardinals in their final series of the season, what Derek Shelton said about the year & a potential starter for 2023
