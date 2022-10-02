Read full article on original website
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay
It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News
Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News
Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL world reacts to ridiculous Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has long been recognized as one of the best quarterbacks in all of football. But perhaps his greatest attribute as a player is his ability to improvise. Mahomes put that on display in a magical way in the second quarter of Kansas City’s matchup...
Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL
Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week. The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter. “That...
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Aaron Rodgers shares why he spoke with Bill Belichick so long
The admiration between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident in the week ahead of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game, during the contest, and afterwards. Rodgers even shared after the game why the two shared such a long embrace after the game. Rodgers led his Packers to a...
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Geno Smith News
The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback has made history through his team's first four games of the season. Smith, who led the Seahawks to a big win against the Lions on Sunday afternoon, has been incredibly accurate as a passer so far this season. "Geno Smith has completed 77.3% of his...
NFL Fan Who Died At Sunday's Game Has Been Identified
The Pittsburgh Steelers fan who tragically died after falling at Sunday afternoon's game has reportedly been identified. On Sunday, a man reportedly fell off an escalator while leaving the Steelers vs. Jets game in Pittsburgh. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.
Chiefs 41, Bucs 31: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 2-2 after a 41-31 loss Sunday night to the Kansas City Chiefs, failing to overcome a slow start and tons of self-inflicted errors in all three phases of the game. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others spoke...
