Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Herbert, Chargers bounce back with victory at Houston
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Any concerns about how Justin Herbert might continue to look while dealing with a rib injury likely disappeared after he led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Entering Monday, the third-year...
MySanAntonio
Kenny Pickett's 1st start is final step of an unlikely rise
PITTSBURGH (AP) — There was something about Kenny Pickett. There was something about the way the then-undersized kid from the Jersey Shore carried himself. A swagger that didn't bleed into overconfidence. A relentlessness difficult to measure but impossible to miss. Tim Salem could see what other college recruiters more...
49ers' Kyle Shanahan sends message to NFL, calls for end to holds against Nick Bosa
Defensive end Nick Bosa is putting together a strong season and already has six sacks. But Kyle Shanahan says he is being hampered by offensive linemen illegally holding him.
NFL・
Protester who was tackled on field by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police complaint
A protester who ran onto the field during the Rams-49ers game and was tackled by Bobby Wagner has filed a police complaint against the Rams linebacker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramirez, Civale lead surging Guardians past Royals 9-2
José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 in their final tune-up for the postseason
MySanAntonio
Houston 134, San Antonio 96
Percentages: FG .355, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 11-42, .262 (Branham 2-3, Collins 2-4, Roby 2-4, Jones 1-3, Sochan 1-3, Wieskamp 1-4, McDermott 1-5, Vassell 1-7, Hall 0-1, Langford 0-1, Richardson 0-2, Wesley 0-2, Bates-Diop 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Sochan 3, Collins 2, Poeltl 2,...
Comments / 0