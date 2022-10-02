Live Updates: Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots

The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New England Patriots on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for scores, stats and injury updates.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New England Patriots on a glorious sunny Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for the latest from Lambeau Field.

Overtime

Packers 27, Patriots 24

Mason Crosby kicked a 31-yard field goal. Here is the story, including game ball and more .

Packers 24, Patriots 24 (6:47 remaining)

Both teams went three-and-out. Matthew Judon had a huge third-down rush against Elgton Jenkins to force an incompletion on Green Bay’s opening drive. Rashan Gary had a quick pressure on third down on New England’s opening drive and Bailey Zappe’s pass was almost intercepted by safety Rudy Ford.

Fourth Quarter

Packers 24, Patriots 24 (end of regulation)

The game is going to overtime. Kind of lost in the shuffle, Aaron Rodgers’ quick pass to Randall Cobb almost ended up in disaster when Cobb tried to lateral the ball. The ball hit the ground and was recovered by Elgton Jenkins.

The Packers won the toss and will start with the ball.

Packers 24, Patriots 24 (1:52 remaining)

On third-and-6, Aaron Rodgers threw a perfect deep ball to Romeo Doubs against top cornerback Jonathan Jones. Lambeau Field roared. Rodgers celebrated. But, as Doubs hit the turf, the ball popped free. Packers coach Matt LaFleur challenged but, even as the referee watched the replay, the punt team was on the field.

Pat O’Donnell’s punt was downed by Keisean Nixon at the 2.

Packers 24, Patriots 24 (3:50 remaining)

On second-and-6, Rashan Gary stormed around the corner and forced Bailey Zappe up into the pocket. Waiting for him was Jarran Reed for the sack. Eric Stokes made the tackle on third down. After a bad punt, the Packers will take over at their 43.

Packers 24, Patriots 24 (6:14 remaining)

Aaron Rodgers threw a 13-yard back-shoulder strike to Romeo Doubs for the tying touchdown. The big play came early, a third-and-6 strike to Randall Cobb for 24. Left tackle David Bakhtiari was beaten by Josh Uche but Rodgers moved to his left and threw a perfect ball for a key first down.

The touchdown was the 500th of Rodgers’ career.

Patriots 24, Packers 17 (11:14 remaining)

With offensive lineman Marcus Cannon serving as an extra blocker on every play of the possession, the Patriots drove 66 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris found one hole after another. With Green Bay’s run game rolling, the Patriots went play-action and Bailey Zappe had a month of Sundays to find Nelson Agholor for 21 yards to the 9. Harris’ cutback run delivered a 5-yard touchdown.

Third Quarter

Packers 17, Patriots 17 (5 seconds remaining)

Mason Crosby booted a 38-yard field goal to tie the score. Two explosive plays set the tone. The first was a quick pass into the flat, with Romeo Doubs taking his man for a ride for just about every inch of the 16-yard gain. Two plays later, Aaron Rodgers went play-action for a 19-yard strike to Allen Lazard. The drive died, though. A third-and-4 pass into the flat was slightly off-target. Aaron Jones had to adjust, lost speed and was dropped short of the marker.

Patriots 17, Packers 14 (4:52 remaining)

Green Bay’s rally was short-lived. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, New England’s No. 3 quarterback, found standout receiver DeVante Parker wide open around the 10-yard line. Parker waltzed into the end zone for the touchdown, and a large contingent of Patriots fans roared. The Packers are down two starters in the secondary, with Jaire Alexander inactive and Adrian Amos out with a concussion. That perhaps led to the enormous mental breakdown.

Packers 14, Patriots 10 (9:20 remaining)

Talk about a huge drive. With the Packers reeling from a rare Aaron Rodgers pick-six, they got the ball to start the second half and scored a touchdown. A holding penalty on left tackle David Bakhtiari made it second-and-19 at the 20. Rodgers threw his best ball of the day, a laser to tight end Robert Tonyan between safeties Kyle Dugger and Devin McCourty for the touchdown. Coming off a torn ACL was Tonyan’s first touchdown since Week 7 of last season. He chucked the ball a mile high to celebrate.

Second Quarter

Patriots 10, Packers 7 (13 seconds remaining)

In a stunning development, Jack Jones intercepted Aaron Rodgers and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown. It was just the fourth pick-six of Rodgers’ career . Rodgers was firing an out to Allen Lazard at the right sideline but Jones saw it coming, made the grab and had clear sailing down the sideline.

“That sh** happens,” Rodgers said after his last pick-six, in 2020 at Tampa Bay.

Green Bay had a chance to build on its scant lead after Rashan Gary’s strip-sack of Bailey Zappe. Gary stormed past right tackle Isaiah Wynn and blasted Zappe for a big play. But Rodgers missed Randall Cobb deep on first down and he scrambled for just 1 on second down.

Packers 7, Patriots 3 (3:22 remaining)

Green Bay’s offense continues to spin it wheels. After a timeout, there was a botched play that left Aaron Rodgers with no alternative but to throw the ball toward the Patriots’ sideline. On third down, Rodgers was flushed from the pocket and threw the ball toward the Packers’ sideline. There were a few boos as Green Bay trotted back to the sideline.

Injury update: Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith is questionable with an ankle injury.

Packers 7, Patriots 3 (5:46 remaining)

Rashan Gary has been the star of the first 25 minutes. On second down, he chased down a run from the back side to limit the gain to 2. On third down, he drilled quarterback Bailey Zappe. Zappe completed the pass but cornerback Eric Stokes stopped tight end Hunter Henry in his tracks, keeping him a yard shy of the first down.

Packers 7, Patriots 3 (8:52 remaining)

Green Bay went three-and-out and Aaron Rodgers is 2-of-5 for 25 yards after four possessions.

Packers 7, Patriots 3 (9:52 remaining)

Green Bay should be playing downhill against New England’s rookie third-team quarterback, Bailey Zappe, even though he had prodigious production at pass-happy Western Kentucky last year. After Preston Smith and Quay Walker combined for a tackle for loss, Rashan Gary clobbered Damien Harris on a third-and-12 screen to force a punt.

Meanwhile, Yosh Nijman is in at left tackle for David Bakhtiari, who played the first three series.

Packers 7, Patriots 3 (13:00 remaining)

Some plays look great on the chalkboard and not so great in action. The end-around to Christian Watson for a 15-yard touchdown perhaps worked better in action. Watson got the ball on jet-sweep action and had the Patriots’ defense completely outflanked. Fellow rookie receiver Romeo Doubs blocked defensive back Devin McCourty on the play. It was a great block but perhaps not even needed. All 50 yards on the touchdown drive came via the run.

Meanwhile, David Bakhtiari has played every snap at left tackle.

Injury update: Packers safety Adrian Amos (concussion) is out.

First Quarter

Patriots 3, Packers 0 (1:03 remaining)

Pinned at his 8, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was in a tough spot for his first NFL drive. A false start didn’t help matters. On third-and-8, Rashan Gary stunted up the middle, flushed Zappe from the pocket and forced an incompletion.

The Packers will have excellent field position, starting at midfield after New England’s Brenden Schooler was called for a horse-collar tackle on Amari Rodgers’ punt return.

Update: Hoyer is out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

Patriots 3, Packers 0 (2:25 remaining)

The Packers were on the doorstep of field-goal range but, on third-and-9, Matthew Judon beat right tackle Elgton Jenkins for a sack. The Packers were off and running to start the drive. On jet-sweep action, Aaron Jones took a run-of-the-mill handoff for 20 yards, with 15 more tacked on via a facemask. Jones had 16 yards after contact on the play.

Injury update: The Patriots are down to their third quarterback. Mac Jones is inactive and Brian Hoyer is being evaluated a head injury following a sack by Rashan Gary. Rookie Bailey Zappe will enter at quarterback.

Patriots 3, Packers 0 (5:00 remaining)

Green Bay’s defense came up big after the Doubs fumble. The Patriots ran for one first down but Adrian Amos made a tremendous open-field tackle on a pass to running back Damien Harris for minus-2 and Rashan Gary blew through the Patriots’ offensive line on third down for his fourth sack in as many games.

Injury update: Adrian Amos was injured on the tackle by Harris and walked to the locker room with trainers to be evaluated for a concussion. Rudy Ford replaced Amos at safety.

Patriots 3, Packers 0 (8:52 remaining)

Just like last week, rookie receiver Romeo Doubs fumbled on his first catch of the day. Unlike last week, when Doubs recovered, the Patriots pounced. On a receiver screen, Rodgers’ pass wasn’t good and Doubs made an excellent catch. However, it was poked loose by cornerback Jack Jones, who also recovered at Green Bay’s 49.

Patriots 3, Packers 0 (9:45 remaining)

The Packers’ first-drive defense continues to be horrible . After allowing touchdowns the first two weeks and a field goal last week vs. Tampa Bay, the Patriots drove to a 37-yard field goal by Nick Folk. Damien Harris ran four times for 22 yards. All those effective runs set up the obvious next thing – a deep shot on play action. Sure enough, Brian Hoyer faked the handoff and hit a wide-open Nelson Agholor for 27. The Packers stiffened, though. On third-and-10, Quay Walker’s excellent blitz forced an errant throw by Hoyer; tight end Hunter Henry was open for what would have been a first down.

Pregame Field Notes

- It will be the same No. 1 offensive line as last week: David Bakhtiari at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Royce Newman at right guard and Elgton Jenkins at right tackle.

- In warmups, Mason Crosby was good from 51 and 54 yards to the south end zone.

- The coaching always continues. On punts, Jack Coco snapped the ball and immediately had to block a coach. Across the way, another coach threw ground balls to receiver Romeo Doubs to simulate fielding an onside kick.

Packers-Patriots Prediction

There’s no need to dive too deep into the minutiae here. In fact, this is as about as simple as humanly possible. The quarterbacking matchup is Aaron Rodgers vs. Brian Hoyer. Rodgers, who will turn 39 in a couple months, has thrown 89 touchdown passes over the past two-plus seasons. Hoyer, who will turn 37 next week, has thrown 53 touchdown passes in his career.

Prediction: Packers 27, Patriots 17. ( Bill’s record: 3-0.)

Speaking of Backup Quarterbacks

The Packers will face the New York Giants next week in London. On Sunday, with the Giants hosting the Bears, quarterback Daniel Jones exited with an ankle injury and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor.

Packers-Patriots Inactives

Green Bay will be without star cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin). The Patriots are in worse shape, though. Quarterback Mac Jones and his favorite receiver, Jakobi Meyers, are out, as are starting cornerback Jalen Mills and starting defensive lineman Lawrence Guy. For more, here’s the full story .

How to Watch: Patriots at Packers

TV: This is CBS’s marquee game this week. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call and Tracy Wolfson will report from the sideline.

Live stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) .

Sunday Ticket: Channel 715.

Radio: Packers Radio Network (Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren; click here for affiliates ), SiriusXM 82 or 227 and the SXM App, and Sports Radio USA (Larry Kahn and Mark Carrier).

The Coaches

New England’s Bill Belichick and Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur have won. Frequently.

Of course, Belichick is a legend. He is No. 3 all-time with 291 wins. He is No. 1 with six Super Bowl titles, nine trips to the Super Bowl and 31 playoff victories. Including playoffs, he has won 322 games. Only George Halas (324) and Don Shula (347) have more total wins.

LaFleur has been impressive in his own right. Among all coaches with 50 games on his resume, LaFleur is No. 1 all-time with a .788 winning percentage. Belichick is 15th at .667. LaFleur is 11-1 in October and has led the team to 14 consecutive regular-season home wins.

