Yoga

longisland.com

Famous Food Festival Returns to Tanger Outlets in Deer Park Oct. 7 - 10

The Famous Food Festival celebrates its triumphant return at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park this upcoming weekend – after wowing guests at their previous August event – with the thrice-annual event giving attendees the opulent opportunity to taste an endless array of delicious and delectable culinary wares from around the world, without having to leave the confines of Long Island.
DEER PARK, NY
buffstaterecord.com

When things were simple

Long Island was pretty boring. Rich white kids and old people made up of the area I lived in. I never realized how cool it was that I lived in a beach town until I told you how it was back at home. I promised to take you there, told you we’d bring a little tent and camp out.
TRAVEL
CBS New York

NYS Office of Cannabis Management tours pot farms on Long Island

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. -- It's farm tour time on Long Island, but one East End tour isn't about pumpkins. It's about pot.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan joined state cannabis managers from Albany on Tuesday as they visited smaller cultivators preparing for the first harvest of adult-use marijuana."I've never used marijuana or cannabis," said Bill Bianchi, a 92-year-old former Suffolk County assemblyman.Yet, Bianchi is Long Island's newest pot farmer."The state of New York now is licensing me to grow it, so I'm excited to do a new crop. I've been doing orchids all my life," Bianchi said.READ MORE: Struggling New York farms look to...
AGRICULTURE
Thrillist

This Major Long Island Railroad Upgrade Will Make Your Next Trip Easier

After decades of debate and years of construction, one of the New York region's most important transportation projects is finally done, and it might just help out your next commute. This week, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the completion of a nearly 10-mile-long third track between Floral Park and Hicksville, New...
HICKSVILLE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low

This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
matadornetwork.com

New York Has 180 State Parks, but These Are the 10 Best

New York might be synonymous with the city that doesn’t sleep, but the Empire State is more than crowded subway cars and steely skyscrapers. While NYC covers 193,000 acres, the state’s park system covers roughly 350,000 acres – meaning New York’s landscape is actually more green-space sanctuary than concrete jungle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward

New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida prompts drill on Long Island

BETHPAGE, N.Y. - Hurricane Ian's devastating impact prompted an emergency drill in our area Monday. Nassau County conducted a full scale tabletop exercise to practice disaster readiness, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports. With no advanced notice, a surprise 6 a.m. wakeup call ordered every Nassau County department head in for an all-hands-on-deck drill.The drill was to practice plans starting five days from a hurricane - the "what ifs" and "how-tos" - if Long Island may be inundated. You don't have to imagine. Just 10 years ago, Sandy wreaked havoc and wasn't even a considered a landfall hurricane on Long Island. Officials urge the public to...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Suspects wanted for latest stolen catalytic converter on Long Island

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are searching for the latest suspects accused of stealing a catalytic converter. According to police, several people allegedly stole the catalytic converter from a Honda CR-V in the driveway at a home in Ronkonkoma just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 10. Suffolk County has seen a spike in stolen catalytic converters in recent months. There were 289 reported in 2021. As of Aug. 26, 2022, 819 were reported.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Computer chip factory and up to 50,000 jobs coming to N.Y.

NEW YORK -- A big investment in technology jobs is coming to upstate New York.State officials announced Tuesday that Micron is dedicating up to $100 billion over the next 20 years to build a computer chip factory in Clay, just north of Syracuse, that will create nearly 50,000 jobs."Transformational for upstate New York. Transformational for America. This, this, is the largest private investment in New York history and probably in the nation," Sen. Chuck Schumer said."Those building trades workers are probably going to continue to buy houses, invest in our communities, raise their kids here. There are children who are not even born yet who will be working in this project," Gov. Kathy Hochul added.Hochul said $10 billion from the commitment will be invested over the next 10 years.
TECHNOLOGY
longisland.com

Two Long Island Law Firms Join Forces to Bolster Real Estate Tax Group

This week, attorneys and staff at Uniondale-based Koeppel Martone & Leistman (KML) joined the law firm of Forchelli Deegan Terrana (FDT) out of Mineola to create a more powerful real estate tax practice in a combined group. The senior partner at KML, Donald Leistman, will be joining FDT’s co-managing partner...
UNIONDALE, NY
CBS New York

Doctors worry not enough people getting bivalent COVID boosters

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- There's a push to get boosted on Long Island following a surge in COVID deaths over the summer.While a new booster is ready, local health officials say not many people are getting them, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday. The Vaxmobile was out in Mineola - catching eyes and offering the brand new bivalent booster. "I was passing by. I was coming from the courthouse," said Marie Jokum, who made a beeline for her COVID booster after learning the latest startling statistics.COVID deaths from June to September this year nearly doubled compared to 2021 and tripled over 2020.   "COVID...
MINEOLA, NY

