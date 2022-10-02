Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Famous Food Festival Returns to Tanger Outlets in Deer Park Oct. 7 - 10
The Famous Food Festival celebrates its triumphant return at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park this upcoming weekend – after wowing guests at their previous August event – with the thrice-annual event giving attendees the opulent opportunity to taste an endless array of delicious and delectable culinary wares from around the world, without having to leave the confines of Long Island.
buffstaterecord.com
When things were simple
Long Island was pretty boring. Rich white kids and old people made up of the area I lived in. I never realized how cool it was that I lived in a beach town until I told you how it was back at home. I promised to take you there, told you we’d bring a little tent and camp out.
News 12 gets firsthand look at Long Island's 1st legal cannabis harvest
A farmer who chose to keep his identity hidden and only going by the name of Dave, says it's "exciting and unnerving" to be one of the first marijuana farmers on Long Island.
NYS Office of Cannabis Management tours pot farms on Long Island
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. -- It's farm tour time on Long Island, but one East End tour isn't about pumpkins. It's about pot.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan joined state cannabis managers from Albany on Tuesday as they visited smaller cultivators preparing for the first harvest of adult-use marijuana."I've never used marijuana or cannabis," said Bill Bianchi, a 92-year-old former Suffolk County assemblyman.Yet, Bianchi is Long Island's newest pot farmer."The state of New York now is licensing me to grow it, so I'm excited to do a new crop. I've been doing orchids all my life," Bianchi said.READ MORE: Struggling New York farms look to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
This Major Long Island Railroad Upgrade Will Make Your Next Trip Easier
After decades of debate and years of construction, one of the New York region's most important transportation projects is finally done, and it might just help out your next commute. This week, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the completion of a nearly 10-mile-long third track between Floral Park and Hicksville, New...
The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low
This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
matadornetwork.com
New York Has 180 State Parks, but These Are the 10 Best
New York might be synonymous with the city that doesn’t sleep, but the Empire State is more than crowded subway cars and steely skyscrapers. While NYC covers 193,000 acres, the state’s park system covers roughly 350,000 acres – meaning New York’s landscape is actually more green-space sanctuary than concrete jungle.
Don’t Speed! You’ll Likely Get Pulled Over By Police At These 19 Central New York Spots
Oh man, we all have those memorable stories of being pulled over by the police. For me, I got pulled over once running an "orange" light that was definitely red because I needed to go to the bathroom. Another time, I was on my way home from a work event and was going a liiiiiittle bit too fast.
nystateofpolitics.com
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida prompts drill on Long Island
BETHPAGE, N.Y. - Hurricane Ian's devastating impact prompted an emergency drill in our area Monday. Nassau County conducted a full scale tabletop exercise to practice disaster readiness, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports. With no advanced notice, a surprise 6 a.m. wakeup call ordered every Nassau County department head in for an all-hands-on-deck drill.The drill was to practice plans starting five days from a hurricane - the "what ifs" and "how-tos" - if Long Island may be inundated. You don't have to imagine. Just 10 years ago, Sandy wreaked havoc and wasn't even a considered a landfall hurricane on Long Island. Officials urge the public to...
WKBW-TV
New York State Department of Transportation looking to hire over 600 statewide, nearly 90 in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across the state, the New York State Department of Transportation is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers. The openings include both permanent and seasonal roles. 649 positions are currently available across the state, 86 of which are right here in Western New York. “Our...
NBC New York
Long Island Principal Whose Mysterious Leave Prompted Student Walkout to Return
A Long Island high school principal whose mysterious leave sparked a student protest on the first day of school -- and incited community uproar -- will return to his position next week, the school district says, though it's still not clear what sparked his absence in the first place. Longtime...
Suspects wanted for latest stolen catalytic converter on Long Island
RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are searching for the latest suspects accused of stealing a catalytic converter. According to police, several people allegedly stole the catalytic converter from a Honda CR-V in the driveway at a home in Ronkonkoma just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 10. Suffolk County has seen a spike in stolen catalytic converters in recent months. There were 289 reported in 2021. As of Aug. 26, 2022, 819 were reported.
Computer chip factory and up to 50,000 jobs coming to N.Y.
NEW YORK -- A big investment in technology jobs is coming to upstate New York.State officials announced Tuesday that Micron is dedicating up to $100 billion over the next 20 years to build a computer chip factory in Clay, just north of Syracuse, that will create nearly 50,000 jobs."Transformational for upstate New York. Transformational for America. This, this, is the largest private investment in New York history and probably in the nation," Sen. Chuck Schumer said."Those building trades workers are probably going to continue to buy houses, invest in our communities, raise their kids here. There are children who are not even born yet who will be working in this project," Gov. Kathy Hochul added.Hochul said $10 billion from the commitment will be invested over the next 10 years.
longisland.com
Two Long Island Law Firms Join Forces to Bolster Real Estate Tax Group
This week, attorneys and staff at Uniondale-based Koeppel Martone & Leistman (KML) joined the law firm of Forchelli Deegan Terrana (FDT) out of Mineola to create a more powerful real estate tax practice in a combined group. The senior partner at KML, Donald Leistman, will be joining FDT’s co-managing partner...
Doctors worry not enough people getting bivalent COVID boosters
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- There's a push to get boosted on Long Island following a surge in COVID deaths over the summer.While a new booster is ready, local health officials say not many people are getting them, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday. The Vaxmobile was out in Mineola - catching eyes and offering the brand new bivalent booster. "I was passing by. I was coming from the courthouse," said Marie Jokum, who made a beeline for her COVID booster after learning the latest startling statistics.COVID deaths from June to September this year nearly doubled compared to 2021 and tripled over 2020. "COVID...
Expect Significant Delays, Road Closures In Nassau During Funeral For EMT From Long Island
Authorities are advising motorists to expect major traffic delays on Long Island in the area of the funeral for a local New York City Fire Department EMT. Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, age 61, of Huntington Station, was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack on Thursday, Sept. 29, while working at EMS Station 49 in Queens, authorities reported.
Homeless Suspects In Marist College Dad's Fatal Shooting Weren't Placed In Hotel, Officials Say
Two homeless men who are being held in the fatal hotel shooting of a father of a freshman student who was visiting Marist College in Poughkeepsie on Family Weekend were not placed at the hotel by the county. The two suspects, identified as Roy Johnson Jr., age 35, and Devin...
wamc.org
Democratic New York state Assemblymembers slam new lower farmworker overtime threshold
Democrats held a press conference Tuesday criticizing the New York State Labor Commissioner’s order to lower the farmworker overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours over a decade. The order to phase-in a 40-hour week for farm workers by 2032 was issued Friday on recommendations made by the Farm...
