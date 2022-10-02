NEW YORK -- A big investment in technology jobs is coming to upstate New York.State officials announced Tuesday that Micron is dedicating up to $100 billion over the next 20 years to build a computer chip factory in Clay, just north of Syracuse, that will create nearly 50,000 jobs."Transformational for upstate New York. Transformational for America. This, this, is the largest private investment in New York history and probably in the nation," Sen. Chuck Schumer said."Those building trades workers are probably going to continue to buy houses, invest in our communities, raise their kids here. There are children who are not even born yet who will be working in this project," Gov. Kathy Hochul added.Hochul said $10 billion from the commitment will be invested over the next 10 years.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO