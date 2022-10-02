Read full article on original website
Related
allsportstucson.com
Pima Soccer Update: Nicholas Bianchi leads the men with a hat trick and the women complete the sweep at Scottsdale
The Pima men improved to 8-1-1 overall and 5-1-1 in ACCAC play after beating Scottsdale 5-1 Tuesday night. Nicholas Bianchi put the Aztecs ahead 1-0 with a goal in the 29th minute that was assisted by Fernando Garate (Salpointe). Bianchi finished with a hat trick, finding the back of the net in the 73rd and 76th minutes. He has scored eight goals in the last three games.
statepress.com
Opinion: There are five obvious candidates for ASU's next football coach
ASU fired Herm Edwards as its football coach after a horrifying loss to Eastern Michigan at home on Sept. 17. Now, with a full season still ahead, ASU must start the process of finding and hiring a new football coach. There are plenty of names circulating, with some of them...
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
Maryvale used to be the place to be. Then everything changed
PHOENIX — Daniel Barajas grew up down the street from the restaurant he now owns. "It was, like, perfect," he said. "(I) went to school at Estrella Middle School for a little bit, lived here for a little bit. Went on my own, went on my journey, and came back around."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley
PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
fox10phoenix.com
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone
A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
KTAR.com
It’s going to be a Par-Tee when golf and music festival takes over Valley course
PHOENIX – It’s part golf tournament, part music festival, and it’s coming to a Valley course next month. The Par-Tee Tour Golf Festival is set for Nov. 12 at Mesa’s Dobson Ranch Golf Course. The venue is on Dobson Road just south of Baseline Road. The...
touropia.com
14 Free Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona
The city of Phoenix, Arizona and its surrounding metropolitan area can be a great place to explore for anyone traveling on a budget. America’s sixth-largest city boasts beautiful sunny weather all year round. Nature plays an important role in the active life of its citizens. It is a priceless...
RELATED PEOPLE
LoveShackFancy Opening Their First Retail Location In Scottsdale
The 1,200 square foot shop will live on Scottsdale Road
ecollegetimes.com
11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month
Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: October 2022
3 S. Arizona Ave. The downtown Chandler Oktoberfest features drinks (German-style brews!) and grub (soft pretzels and brats!) from SanTan and Pedal Haus breweries. Guests will find Oktoberfest-themed games and contests, including stein holding, wiener toss and sausage eating contests, plus live music from Desert Polka party, Hit Rewind and The Dirt. Tickets are $20.
azbigmedia.com
‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action
It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate
We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
KTAR.com
Motorcycle rider dies after falling, getting hit on Glendale freeway
PHOENIX – A motorcycle rider was killed on a West Valley freeway late Sunday after falling then getting hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said. Westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was shut down at 67th Avenue in Glendale for hours for the investigation. The Arizona...
Phoenix New Times
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women
Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago
The photo shows what one part of Arizona looked like in 1966.
12news.com
There's a giant skull being driven around Scottsdale. Here's why
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A construction worker on Monday spotted a giant skull in the back of a truck driving around Scottsdale. Marco Canzano said while he was working one of his jobs, he saw the creepy cargo and took a photo near the intersection of Highland Avenue and North Scottsdale Road.
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
KTAR.com
Arizona program that pays for students to become teachers gets an extra $15 million
PHOENIX — More money is going to the state program that gives scholarships to students studying to become teachers in Arizona after demand exceeded available funding this year. Gov. Doug Ducey is allocating $15 million to the Arizona Teachers Academy. The funds are federal dollars that the state can...
Comments / 0