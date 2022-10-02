ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
allsportstucson.com

Pima Soccer Update: Nicholas Bianchi leads the men with a hat trick and the women complete the sweep at Scottsdale

The Pima men improved to 8-1-1 overall and 5-1-1 in ACCAC play after beating Scottsdale 5-1 Tuesday night. Nicholas Bianchi put the Aztecs ahead 1-0 with a goal in the 29th minute that was assisted by Fernando Garate (Salpointe). Bianchi finished with a hat trick, finding the back of the net in the 73rd and 76th minutes. He has scored eight goals in the last three games.
PIMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Gilbert, AZ
Sports
City
Catalina Foothills, AZ
City
Gilbert, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Blowing dust, rain, wind moving into the Valley

PHOENIX — A Dust Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Valley, as storms approach from the northwest. As of 7 p.m. small storm chances remain in the Valley. For more updates, check: https://www.abc15.com/weather/radar. 5:35 p.m. A palm tree fell across Fillmore Street near ASU as strong...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone

A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
PEORIA, AZ
touropia.com

14 Free Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona

The city of Phoenix, Arizona and its surrounding metropolitan area can be a great place to explore for anyone traveling on a budget. America’s sixth-largest city boasts beautiful sunny weather all year round. Nature plays an important role in the active life of its citizens. It is a priceless...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gilbert Chandler
ecollegetimes.com

11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month

Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: October 2022

3 S. Arizona Ave. The downtown Chandler Oktoberfest features drinks (German-style brews!) and grub (soft pretzels and brats!) from SanTan and Pedal Haus breweries. Guests will find Oktoberfest-themed games and contests, including stein holding, wiener toss and sausage eating contests, plus live music from Desert Polka party, Hit Rewind and The Dirt. Tickets are $20.
PEORIA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action

It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accac#Aztecs#Foothills
Axios Phoenix

The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate

We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Motorcycle rider dies after falling, getting hit on Glendale freeway

PHOENIX – A motorcycle rider was killed on a West Valley freeway late Sunday after falling then getting hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said. Westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was shut down at 67th Avenue in Glendale for hours for the investigation. The Arizona...
Phoenix New Times

Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women

Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
12news.com

There's a giant skull being driven around Scottsdale. Here's why

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A construction worker on Monday spotted a giant skull in the back of a truck driving around Scottsdale. Marco Canzano said while he was working one of his jobs, he saw the creepy cargo and took a photo near the intersection of Highland Avenue and North Scottsdale Road.

Comments / 0

Community Policy