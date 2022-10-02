ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
The US Sun

Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry looks ‘utterly miserable’ as he misses ‘a life of duty’ with Royal Family

PRINCE Harry appears "utterly miserable' after he quit the Royal Family - with an author saying he looks like he misses "his life of duty". The Duke of Sussex's great-granduncle King Edward had "sad eyes" following his abdication as monarch to wed Wallis Simpson, a royal expert explained - and he thinks Harry shows similar signs of dejection after leaving for the US in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.
PopSugar

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Their Recent UK Trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving us a peek into their trip to Europe last month. On Oct. 3, photographer Misan Harriman shared two never-before-seen photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the One Young World Summit in the UK on Sept. 5. "The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month," Harriman tweeted alongside two photos of the couple holding hands.
The List

Prince William And Catherine Are Set To Inherit Yet Another Royal Property

Soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III made the announcement that he was naming his son and heir, William, the new Prince of Wales. As part of the title, which also makes his wife, Catherine, the new Princess of Wales, William inherited a "secret" home in rural Wales. According to the Mirror, Llwynywermod Estate — complete with three cottages, a barn, and the main house — was purchased by King Charles III 15 years ago, but now belongs to William and Kate.
Daily Mail

Prince Harry is looking as miserable as Edward VIII and 'radiates same sadness' as King who also quit royal duties for American divorcee, biographer claims

A royal biographer claims Prince Harry has looked as miserable as Edward VIII after stepping down from royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Hugo Vickers, who has penned books about the Duke of Kent and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, claims both Harry and Edward VIII 'seemed to radiate sadness' after cutting ties with the Royal Family.
The List

Sophie, Countess Of Wessex Is Making Royal History Following The Queen's Death

Several key members of the royal family came to the forefront as they gathered to grieve the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. In particular, Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess Of Wessex wore subtly touching tributes to the queen in the days following her passing. As the Daily Mail reported, both women were photographed wearing prominent silver crucifixes with their solemn, all-black outfits — a nod to Her Majesty's devout Christian faith.
The List

It Turns Out Prince Harry Rejected Prince William's Attempts At A Truce - Here's Why

William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, have been at odds for well over two years. Many believe that the royals had a falling out after Harry decided to step down as a senior member of the royal family in early 2020, however, according to Vanity Fair, their rift may have started long before then. Although William did serve as the best man in Harry's May 2018 wedding, the two have grown apart in the years since, only coming together for various events for brief periods of time.
Marie Claire

Prince William and Princess Kate Might Inherit Frogmore House in Windsor

Prince William and Princess Kate are... not short on property right about now. Before receiving their Prince and Princess of Wales titles, they had already claimed an apartment in Kensington Palace as their own, as well as a country home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, plus a "secret" third home in Scotland, reportedly.
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince William and Kate inherit this ‘secret’ home in Wales

The new Prince and Princess of Wales have inherited a new secret home from the Queen after her death – appropriately – in Wales. King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, have previously loved spending time together at the Llwynywermod Estate outside of Myddfai. But would Prince William and Kate spend as much time there as King Charles?
The List

Queen Margrethe Of Denmark Breaks Her Silence After Stripping Grandchildren's Royal Titles

The British monarchy isn't the only royal family to have jaw-dropping drama. Recently, Queen Margrethe Of Denmark shocked the public when she decided to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles. The Danish queen, who was close to the late Queen Elizabeth II, made the change to be "in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years," according to an official statement. The statement, released on September 28, explains that removing the royal titles allows the queen's grandchildren to "shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties" that the Royal House of Denmark requires. Notably, the decision impacted only the children of her second son, Prince Joachim.
The List

The List

