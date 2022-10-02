Read full article on original website
Prince William Was Never The Same After Marrying Kate Middleton
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While some children enjoy the spoils of fame before reaching middle school — we're thinking Disney kids, Olsen twins, and Drew Barrymore — most of us live a quiet, everyday life as members of a much larger society. Although we can influence our work positions and personal lives, the chances of us hitting the headlines or garnering fans is slim to none (unless we suddenly develop an extraordinary singing voice and make it big on "American Idol"). And while some among us seek out fame through careers in performing, others are famous simply for being themselves. The royal family is perhaps the best example of this — gaining notoriety due to their heritage and marriages; the British royals are probably the perfect case study for fame from birth, with paparazzi and craning photographers following them from their very first days.
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry looks ‘utterly miserable’ as he misses ‘a life of duty’ with Royal Family
PRINCE Harry appears "utterly miserable' after he quit the Royal Family - with an author saying he looks like he misses "his life of duty". The Duke of Sussex's great-granduncle King Edward had "sad eyes" following his abdication as monarch to wed Wallis Simpson, a royal expert explained - and he thinks Harry shows similar signs of dejection after leaving for the US in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.
Queen Elizabeth Overturned Camilla Parker Bowles’ Official Royal Title
Camilla Parker Bowles' original royal title was overturned by Queen Elizabeth ahead of her death on Sept. 8, 2022.
PopSugar
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Their Recent UK Trip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving us a peek into their trip to Europe last month. On Oct. 3, photographer Misan Harriman shared two never-before-seen photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the One Young World Summit in the UK on Sept. 5. "The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month," Harriman tweeted alongside two photos of the couple holding hands.
Marie Claire
The New Prince and Princess of Wales Just Inherited a Secret Estate in, Appropriately, Wales
The new Prince and Princess of Wales have inherited a so-called “secret” home tucked away in rural Wales after the Queen’s death last month—(try spelling this without double and triple checking) Llwynywermod Estate on the outskirts of Myddfai, where King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort have enjoyed spending time together in the past.
Prince William And Catherine Are Set To Inherit Yet Another Royal Property
Soon after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III made the announcement that he was naming his son and heir, William, the new Prince of Wales. As part of the title, which also makes his wife, Catherine, the new Princess of Wales, William inherited a "secret" home in rural Wales. According to the Mirror, Llwynywermod Estate — complete with three cottages, a barn, and the main house — was purchased by King Charles III 15 years ago, but now belongs to William and Kate.
Prince Harry is looking as miserable as Edward VIII and 'radiates same sadness' as King who also quit royal duties for American divorcee, biographer claims
A royal biographer claims Prince Harry has looked as miserable as Edward VIII after stepping down from royal duties alongside his wife, Meghan Markle. Hugo Vickers, who has penned books about the Duke of Kent and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, claims both Harry and Edward VIII 'seemed to radiate sadness' after cutting ties with the Royal Family.
Charles Not Telling Harry About Queen Dying Before Public Was 'Cruel'
Prince Harry being left to find out Queen Elizabeth II had died from the TV news "speaks to King Charles' character," an author has told Newsweek. The queen's death certificate was released on September 29 and confirmed that she had died at 3.10 p.m. on September 8 at Balmoral Castle.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Getting a New House. No, Another New House
It seems like just a few weeks ago that Prince William and Kate Middleton were moving their family's permanent residence to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Estate—probably because it was just a few weeks ago. And already they are reportedly being granted another property (the family's fourth, for those of you who are keeping count).
Sophie, Countess Of Wessex Is Making Royal History Following The Queen's Death
Several key members of the royal family came to the forefront as they gathered to grieve the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. In particular, Kate Middleton and Sophie, Countess Of Wessex wore subtly touching tributes to the queen in the days following her passing. As the Daily Mail reported, both women were photographed wearing prominent silver crucifixes with their solemn, all-black outfits — a nod to Her Majesty's devout Christian faith.
ohmymag.co.uk
Kate Middleton makes controversial decision on first official engagement since the Queen's funeral
According to fashion and beauty editor Miranda Holder, the ‘Kate effect’ is still in full swing. In her first outing since the Queen’s funeral, Princess Kate sported a Dolce & Gabbana coat, despite the brand’s controversy. Why is the Dolce & Gabbana coat so controversial?. According...
In 1st speech as Prince of Wales, William champions wildlife
LONDON (AP) — Prince William delivered his first speech as heir to the British throne at a wildlife protection summit Tuesday, signaling that the royal family will continue to champion environmental causes as King Charles III is forced to step back from front-line campaigning. William delivered the keynote speech...
Queen Elizabeth’s 8 Most Iconic Pieces of Jewelry — and Who Will Inherit Them
Queen Elizabeth II’s private jewelry collection included recognizable brooches, tiaras, and necklaces the bulk of which will go to King Charles III.
It Turns Out Prince Harry Rejected Prince William's Attempts At A Truce - Here's Why
William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, have been at odds for well over two years. Many believe that the royals had a falling out after Harry decided to step down as a senior member of the royal family in early 2020, however, according to Vanity Fair, their rift may have started long before then. Although William did serve as the best man in Harry's May 2018 wedding, the two have grown apart in the years since, only coming together for various events for brief periods of time.
ohmymag.co.uk
King Charles' plan to slim down the monarchy may start with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
The speculation arises following the Danish Queen's announcement on Wednesday, 28th September, that she would be stripping four of her grandchildren of HRH stylings and titles. King Charles didn't begin the movement. Although it is widely rumoured that King Charles III is a prominent advocate for a slimmed-down monarchy, His...
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and other Royal Family members who have normal jobs
Some of the most well-known royals work 9-5 jobs, as they are not supported by the Sovereign Grant, meaning they aren't employed full-time by the Sovereign. The list could grow now that King Charles III has ascended the throne. Princess Beatrice. Princess Beatrice's LinkedIn profile shows she completed a BA...
Marie Claire
Prince William and Princess Kate Might Inherit Frogmore House in Windsor
Prince William and Princess Kate are... not short on property right about now. Before receiving their Prince and Princess of Wales titles, they had already claimed an apartment in Kensington Palace as their own, as well as a country home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, plus a "secret" third home in Scotland, reportedly.
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince William and Kate inherit this ‘secret’ home in Wales
The new Prince and Princess of Wales have inherited a new secret home from the Queen after her death – appropriately – in Wales. King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, have previously loved spending time together at the Llwynywermod Estate outside of Myddfai. But would Prince William and Kate spend as much time there as King Charles?
purewow.com
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Just Did Something No British Royal Has Done Before
Now that the mourning period has come to an end following Queen Elizabeth’s death, the royals are resuming their official duties. This includes Sophie (Countess of Wessex and Forfar), who made history with her latest outing. This week, the countess took a solo trip to the Democratic Republic of...
Queen Margrethe Of Denmark Breaks Her Silence After Stripping Grandchildren's Royal Titles
The British monarchy isn't the only royal family to have jaw-dropping drama. Recently, Queen Margrethe Of Denmark shocked the public when she decided to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles. The Danish queen, who was close to the late Queen Elizabeth II, made the change to be "in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have made in various ways in recent years," according to an official statement. The statement, released on September 28, explains that removing the royal titles allows the queen's grandchildren to "shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties" that the Royal House of Denmark requires. Notably, the decision impacted only the children of her second son, Prince Joachim.
