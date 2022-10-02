Read full article on original website
How Yankees’ Aaron Judge celebrated with family, teammates after record-setting home run
ARLINGTON, Texas — Every Yankees player, manager Aaron Boone and his coaching staff, the support staff gathered in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late Tuesday night after 18 innings of baseball. First came a 5-4 Yankees win, then a 3-2 loss that felt like a victory during...
Could the Yankees make a big shortstop position change for the playoffs?
The New York Yankees have just one game remaining in the regular season, facing off against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday before patiently waiting for the ALDS. Management has a few tough decisions to make regarding the postseason roster and who will feature in the first round. However, there’s an argument to be made that rookie Oswald Peraza should be on the roster and should be earning playing time.
Yankees get back one flamethrowing relief pitcher before Texas series
The New York Yankees are already dealing with a thin bullpen, currently without Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, and Ron Marinaccio suffering a shin injury during Sunday’s game. However, they are getting arms back, piece by piece. The team announced on Monday afternoon that flame-throwing bullpen arm Miguel Castro would...
Gerrit Cole Gave The Yankees The Most Uninspiring Speech You Will Ever Hear
How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
Roberts: Mets’ weak trade deadline cost them NL East crown
Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” dug into the New York Mets’ issues, placing blame on the front office for a lackluster trade deadline costing them the NL East and potentially a playoff run.
Mets’ Starling Marte’s return for playoffs is uncertain
Don’t count on Starling Marte’s return any time soon. The Mets outfielder was diagnosed earlier this month with a broken middle finger on his right hand and landed on the injured list after getting hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller on Sept. 6. BUY...
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers on list of potential replacements for White Sox’s Tony La Russa
The White Sox are looking for a new manager following Monday’s retirement of Tony La Russa, who stepped down due to health reasons. Replacing a three-time World Series champion and four-time manager of the year is never easy. But the Chicago Tribune named Girardi as one of 12 potential...
Aaron Judge has company as Gerrit Cole topples wild Yankees record
Aaron Judge is not the only one who set a new single-season record during the second game of a doubleheader between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers Tuesday. Gerrit Cole also smashed a Yankees franchise record, as he is now New York’s all-time single-season strikeout record-holder. Gerrit...
The Yankees’ secret weapon heading into the post-season
The New York Yankees were unsure if veteran slugger Matt Carpenter would recover in time to feature during the playoffs, but he might just end up being their secret weapon on the offensive side. Carpenter helped spark an offensive masterclass before going down due to a fractured foot from a...
Yankees, Rangers lineups Wednesday | Aaron Judge sits out finale after setting HR record (10/5/22)
ARLINGTON, Texas — The playoff-bound New York Yankees close the regular season on Wednesday afternoon against the Texas Rangers with Aaron Judge on the bench the day after he hit his record-setting 62nd homer. First pitch at Globe Life Field is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., EST. YES will televise...
Yankees announcer Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez to call postseason games for ESPN
Just when you thought the KayRod Cast was done for the season. Sports Business Journal reports YES Network announcer Michael Kay and former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez will be returning for the playoffs. Kay and Rodriguez are both under contract to return next year for another slate of...
Ex-Yankees captain Don Mattingly offered ‘different’ role with Marlins, isn’t ready to retire
On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Miami Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. But it seems like he’s planning on sticking around the sport. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson tweeted:
MLB・
Yankees place Ron Marinaccio on injured list, putting his playoff availability in question
The New York Yankees can’t afford to be losing any more bullpen arms, especially with Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta already on the injured list with individual issues. However, the Bombers removed rookie relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio from Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles after pitching just an inning.
Yankees star slugger is clicking at the perfect time before the playoffs begin
The New York Yankees need to be firing on all cylinders during the playoffs when teams elevate their performances. While there are some remaining concerns in the Yankees bullpen and a few individual hitters lagging behind the rest, the team is in pretty good shape as they prepare for the ALDS with just one game remaining in the regular season against the Texas Rangers.
Red Sox Castiglione among Frick Award finalists for excellence in baseball broadcasting
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Boston’s Joe Castiglione, the Mets’ Gary Cohen and former major leaguers Dave Campbell, Steve Stone, Duane Kuiper and Ernie Johnson Sr. are among the 10 finalists for Hall of Fame’s 2023 Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting. Other finalists...
Ex-Yankees coach Phil Nevin to learn fate as Angels interim manager
It’s decision time for the Los Angeles Angels. And that has Phil Nevin playing the waiting game. The former New York Yankees coach is finishing his run as Angels interim manager. Nevin took over in June after the club fired Joe Maddon. The Orange County Register reports “The Angels...
MLB・
The Yankees have a championship-caliber defense
The New York Yankees offense may be a bit inconsistent beyond Aaron Judge. Their bullpen has been decimated by injuries, and the backend of their rotation may not be as strong as other top contenders. There is one unit, one aspect of the game, however, in which they thrive, and it could very well end up saving them some runs: defense.
