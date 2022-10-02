ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Empire Sports Media

Could the Yankees make a big shortstop position change for the playoffs?

The New York Yankees have just one game remaining in the regular season, facing off against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday before patiently waiting for the ALDS. Management has a few tough decisions to make regarding the postseason roster and who will feature in the first round. However, there’s an argument to be made that rookie Oswald Peraza should be on the roster and should be earning playing time.
NJ.com

How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
NJ.com

Mets’ Starling Marte’s return for playoffs is uncertain

Don’t count on Starling Marte’s return any time soon. The Mets outfielder was diagnosed earlier this month with a broken middle finger on his right hand and landed on the injured list after getting hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller on Sept. 6. BUY...
Empire Sports Media

Yankees star slugger is clicking at the perfect time before the playoffs begin

The New York Yankees need to be firing on all cylinders during the playoffs when teams elevate their performances. While there are some remaining concerns in the Yankees bullpen and a few individual hitters lagging behind the rest, the team is in pretty good shape as they prepare for the ALDS with just one game remaining in the regular season against the Texas Rangers.
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees coach Phil Nevin to learn fate as Angels interim manager

It’s decision time for the Los Angeles Angels. And that has Phil Nevin playing the waiting game. The former New York Yankees coach is finishing his run as Angels interim manager. Nevin took over in June after the club fired Joe Maddon. The Orange County Register reports “The Angels...
Empire Sports Media

The Yankees have a championship-caliber defense

The New York Yankees offense may be a bit inconsistent beyond Aaron Judge. Their bullpen has been decimated by injuries, and the backend of their rotation may not be as strong as other top contenders. There is one unit, one aspect of the game, however, in which they thrive, and it could very well end up saving them some runs: defense.
