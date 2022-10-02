Read full article on original website
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom Handy
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
New York Giants get good news on Daniel Jones ankle injury
The New York Giants exited Sunday afternoon’s win against the Chicago Bears with a laundry list of injuries to deal with. However, one of their more frightening ones was to quarterback Daniel Jones, who had his ankle rolled up on and heavily taped. Jones was limping quite severely, forcing...
Dan Hampton discusses Justin Fields and the possibility of a new stadium for the Chicago Bears
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Will Justin Fields and the Bears’ passing game ever get going this season? And if the Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights is that the right move on their part? Who better to ask than one of the all-time great Chicago Bears Dan Hampton. The former defensive end on the ’85 […]
New York Giants Injury Update: Daniel Jones trending up, Williams, Toney, Robinson, limited
A long trip to London for the New York Giants is just a few days away. The team enters Week 5 with a great 3-1 record to start the year. Going up against a 3-1 team in the Green Bay Packers, though, having key players on the injury report go on Sunday would undoubtedly help.
The New York Giants have a huge problem at wide receiver
The New York Giants are staring down the barrel of a serious problem at the wide receiver position after just four weeks of the 2022 regular season. They’ve already sustained multiple injuries, all the while not getting significant value from guys like Kenny Golladay. However, the Giants are working...
Derrick Rose turns 34, looks to bloom once more for Knicks
New York Knicks backup guard Derrick Rose has been at his lightest since his rookie year. After 14 seasons and seven surgeries since his MVP year in 2011, Rose is determined to bloom once more rather than wither into retirement. Rose turns 34 Tuesday and is expected to return on...
Could the Yankees make a big shortstop position change for the playoffs?
The New York Yankees have just one game remaining in the regular season, facing off against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday before patiently waiting for the ALDS. Management has a few tough decisions to make regarding the postseason roster and who will feature in the first round. However, there’s an argument to be made that rookie Oswald Peraza should be on the roster and should be earning playing time.
Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension
Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Gerrit Cole Gave The Yankees The Most Uninspiring Speech You Will Ever Hear
Yankees announcer Michael Kay, Alex Rodriguez to call postseason games for ESPN
Just when you thought the KayRod Cast was done for the season. Sports Business Journal reports YES Network announcer Michael Kay and former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez will be returning for the playoffs. Kay and Rodriguez are both under contract to return next year for another slate of...
The Yankees’ secret weapon heading into the post-season
The New York Yankees were unsure if veteran slugger Matt Carpenter would recover in time to feature during the playoffs, but he might just end up being their secret weapon on the offensive side. Carpenter helped spark an offensive masterclass before going down due to a fractured foot from a...
Man files police report after Rams' Bobby Wagner tackled him on 49ers' field
A man filed a report with the Santa Clara Police Department, which has an active investigation surrounding the person who ran onto the 49ers' field Monday and was tackled by the Rams' Bobby Wagner.
Giants’ HC Brian Daboll provides updates on Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, more
The New York Giants left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a massive list of injuries, headlined by quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. Jones sustained a left ankle injury that was heavily wrapped and causing him to limp. Head coach Brian Daboll stated after the game that Jones wanted to go back in, but he preferred to remain cautious and protect his quarterback’s health rather than potentially aggravate an injury that could keep them out for a substantial amount of time.
New York Giants considering signing safety Landon Collins with injuries mounting
The New York Giants walked away from Sunday afternoon win against the Chicago Bears with a ton of injuries in tow. Big Blue went into the game without Kadarius Toney, Leonard Williams, or Wan’Dale Robinson, but that list grew exponentially larger despite another check in the win column. On...
49ers' Kyle Shanahan sends message to NFL, calls for end to holds against Nick Bosa
Defensive end Nick Bosa is putting together a strong season and already has six sacks. But Kyle Shanahan says he is being hampered by offensive linemen illegally holding him.
Protester who was tackled on field by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police complaint
A protester who ran onto the field during the Rams-49ers game and was tackled by Bobby Wagner has filed a police complaint against the Rams linebacker.
Yankees ride rookie production to win over Rangers in Game 1 of doubleheader
The New York Yankees faced off against the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon took the mound with just three games left in the regular season. Taillon was coming off two fantastic performances against Boston and Toronto, giving up just two earned...
New York Giants sign veteran LB A.J. Klein to bolster defense
The New York Giants brought in a group of players to work out on Monday, needing more support on the defensive side after a slew of injuries following Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. While the Giants seemingly passed on safety Landon Collins, they did sign veteran linebacker A.J....
New York Giants enjoy visit from Odell Beckam Jr., is there anything there?
With the New York Giants wide receiver core dwindling down to a tree stub, it is no surprise that fans have been clamoring about the prospect of signing Odell Beckham Jr. to help the offense. However, Beckham is still recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl...
