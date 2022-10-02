ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Empire Sports Media

New York Giants get good news on Daniel Jones ankle injury

The New York Giants exited Sunday afternoon’s win against the Chicago Bears with a laundry list of injuries to deal with. However, one of their more frightening ones was to quarterback Daniel Jones, who had his ankle rolled up on and heavily taped. Jones was limping quite severely, forcing...
NFL
Empire Sports Media

The New York Giants have a huge problem at wide receiver

The New York Giants are staring down the barrel of a serious problem at the wide receiver position after just four weeks of the 2022 regular season. They’ve already sustained multiple injuries, all the while not getting significant value from guys like Kenny Golladay. However, the Giants are working...
NFL
Empire Sports Media

Could the Yankees make a big shortstop position change for the playoffs?

The New York Yankees have just one game remaining in the regular season, facing off against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday before patiently waiting for the ALDS. Management has a few tough decisions to make regarding the postseason roster and who will feature in the first round. However, there’s an argument to be made that rookie Oswald Peraza should be on the roster and should be earning playing time.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension

Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
CHICAGO, IL
Empire Sports Media

Giants’ HC Brian Daboll provides updates on Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, more

The New York Giants left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears with a massive list of injuries, headlined by quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. Jones sustained a left ankle injury that was heavily wrapped and causing him to limp. Head coach Brian Daboll stated after the game that Jones wanted to go back in, but he preferred to remain cautious and protect his quarterback’s health rather than potentially aggravate an injury that could keep them out for a substantial amount of time.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York Sports News & Opinion

