3d ago
Horrific and unnecessary. Over a damn wig they ended this man's life & pretty much their own. Parents must be proud😣
2d ago
Since the race of the suspects is not mentioned that means they were black 100% anyone else the race would be in the description.
Reply(10)
LAPD takes pursuit suspect and passenger into custody in South L.A.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver in the area of South L.A. who was suspected of assault with a deadly weapon. Sky5 was live over the scene. The slow speed chase through the streets of South L.A. came to an end, near South Vermont Avenue and West 57th […]
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Koreatown was father of 3 children with another on the way: Family
A local rapper known as Half Ounce was fatally shot in Koreatown. He was a father of three children with another on the way, family members told Eyewitness News.
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal Rapper Half Ounce Killed in Koreatown Shooting, Family Says
A man was shot and killed in Koreatown overnight between Monday and Tuesday, and police spent hours Tuesday morning searching for the person responsible. By 5 a.m., detectives had been combing the neighborhood for witnesses, evidence and surveillance camera footage for six hours. Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police received...
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Koreatown
Authorities today sought the public’s help to find the killer of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles.
LAPD looking for additional victims after suspected serial burglar arrested
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a man suspected in at least a dozen crimes along Pico Boulevard, and now they are looking for additional victims who have not been contacted yet. On Sept. 2, police arrested 56-year-old Douglas Irvin Kaufman, a homeless man in the Los Angeles area. Kaufman is suspected in several […]
foxla.com
Walnut homeowner describes terrifying moments where police chase suspects burglarized their garage
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Three suspects and a getaway driver burglarized the garage of a home in Walnut Tuesday morning. Yes, they took sneakers from the garage, a backpack and a wallet from a car. The homeowner described the terrifying moments the suspects tried to break into the home.
Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
NBC Los Angeles
Dates From App End in Home Invasion Robberies in Long Beach
Long Beach Police arrested three men for their roles in a case that involves human trafficking, and a dating app catfish scheme that resulted in at least two home invasions. Long Beach Police said there may be more victims in this case. Long Beach Police said in July, two men...
54-year-old man booked in stabbing death of girlfriend in East Los Angeles
A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in East Los Angeles.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Officials seek other possible victims of man arrested in Santa Monica College assaults
Officials are asking anyone who may have been a victim of the recent serial rapist at Santa Monica College to contact authorities who are building a case against the recently arrested suspect. LA County Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Monica College Police Department made an arrest on last week following...
Canyon News
LASD Seeking Additional Victims Of Christopher Griddine
SANTA MONICA—Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau are investigating the sexual assaults of two female students who were enrolled at Santa Monica College. Detectives identified the suspect as Christopher Griddine, 27, and determined he was a student at Santa Monica College. Authorities...
NBC Los Angeles
LAPD Says Officer's Training Death Was Accidental
The death of a young officer following a training exercise was accidental, and investigators found no evidence negligence or wrongdoing led to the officer’s catastrophic injury, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday. Officer Houston Tipping died a week after he and another trainee officer fell to the floor...
Chase suspects slam BMW into semi at end of high-speed pursuit; 4 taken into custody in Long Beach
Several suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading authorities on a wild chase that ended in a crash in the middle of the 91 Freeway in the north Long Beach area.
foxla.com
'Murdered over a wig:' LA store owner killed trying to stop shoplifters; 2 teens arrested
LOS ANGELES - New details have been released in the stabbing of a Fashion District store owner in downtown Los Angeles – who possibly may have been murdered over a wig. Tommy Lee immigrated to the United States from South Korea and owned a wig shop in the Fashion District for about 20 years.
foxla.com
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
Man Pleads Not Guilty in 5-Year-Old Son's Death
A man pleaded not guilty today to murder and assault in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, who was found unconscious in a bathtub in July.
Man shot and killed at dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana; LAPD detectives investigating
LAPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Arrested After Holing Up Inside La Puente Building for Over 12 Hours
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, after holing up inside a building in La Puente for over 12 hours on Sunday. The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath...
Man arrested in stabbing death of girlfriend in East L.A.
Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, 54, was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder, and was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LAPD officer who died during training was targeted for investigating fellow officers, family attorney says
An attorney representing the family of a Los Angeles police officer who died during a training earlier this year alleges that the victim was targeted and killed because he was investigating fellow officers. “We have uncovered evidence that Houston Tipping may have been harmed and later died as the result of retaliation against as a […]
