Patriots Outlasted By Packers, Lose 27-24 in Overtime: Live Game Log

The Patriots hit the road to take on an NFC foe in the Packers.

It has been an up-and-down season so far for the New England Patriots, as they enter their Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers with a 1-2 record.

Against quality opponents in the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens the Patriots have struggled on both sides of the ball, while the defense looked good in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, as they travel to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, their defense will need to put together a masterclass if they want to stay in the game with a chance to win it. They will be without quarterback Mac Jones , turning instead to his backup Brian Hoyer .

One game does not define a season, but a strong showing even without Jones would offer Patriots' fans hopes for a season that at times has looked lost.

If Hoyer and the Patriots struggle, though, it could be a long season even when Jones comes back, as the Patriots look to make it back to the playoffs in a division featuring the Buffalo Bills and an upstart Dolphins team.

FIRST QUARTER: Patriots 3, Packers 0

The Patriots will receive the opening kickoff, starting their drive at their own 25.

Damien Harris takes three straight carries for 8, 3 and 6 yards as the Patriots' offense finds life early.

Hoyer finds Nelson Agholor for a deep gain of 27 yards and the Patriots move into the red zone.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS : Nick Folk drills the 37-yard field goal to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead with 9:45 left in the first quarter. The drive went 56 yards on 10 plays, taking 5:15 off the clock.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 25.

Rodgers immediately finds Allen Lazard for a gain of 24 yards and the Packers move close to midfield.

FUMBLE RECOVERY PATRIOTS: The Patriots' defense comes up huge one play later, forcing the fumble and jumping on it to kill the Packers' drive.

The Patriots will start their drive at the Packers 49.

The Packers' defense comes up with an 8-yard sack to force 4th and 8, pushing the Patriots out of field goal range and into a punt.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 20.

Aaron Jones bursts through the middle of the Patriot defense for a gain of 20 yards, with an extra 15 yards tacked on due to a facemask penalty.

The Patriot defense stiffens up following the Jones' gain, and forces a Packers' punt.



The Patriots will start their drive at their own 8.

The Patriot offense can't overcome an early false start and are forced into a three and out.

The Packers wills start their drive at midfield.

SECOND QUARTER: Patriots 10, Packers 7

Jones takes carries for 7 and 10 yards and the Packers move the ball into the red zone.

TOUCHDOWN PACKERS: Christian Watson takes the carry for the 15-yard touchdown run. Crosby's extra point attempt is good to give the Packers a 7-3 lead with 13:00 left in the second quarter. The drive went 50 yards on 6 plays, taking 3:03 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 27.

The Patriot offense manages one first down but are forced to punt yet again.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 20.

The defensive battle continues as the Patriots' defense forces the Packers into a three and out.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 25.

On 2nd and 5, Kendrick Bourne takes the end around for a solid gain of 15 yards and a first down.

Despite picking up a first down, the Patriots' offense stalls out just past midfield and is forced to punt yet again.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 9.

The Patriots' defense continues to give the Packer offense fit, allowing a first down but ultimately forcing another punt.

The Patriots will start their drive at midfield.

On 3rd and 3, Stevenson picks up a gain of 8 yards on the ground and the Patriots move deep into Green Bay territory.

FUMBLE RECOVERY PACKERS : The Packers' defense gets home to Zappe and forces a fumble on the sack, which they recover.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 31.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS : Rodgers' pass is intercepted and taken the other way for a New England pick-six. Folk's extra point attempt is good to give the Patriots a 10-7 lead with :13 left in the second quarter.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 35.

The Packers run a screen which brings an end to the first half.

THIRD QUARTER: Patriots 17, Packers 17

The Packers will start their drive at their own 19.

Rodgers connects with Lazard on 3rd and 10 down the sideline for 32 yards on an impressive diving catch.

On 4th and 1 Jones takes a pitch for 17 yards as the Packers move the ball into the red zone.

TOUCHDOWN PACKERS: Rodgers finds Robert Tonyan for the 20-yard touchdown. Crosby's extra point attempt is good to give the Packers a 14-10 lead with 9:20 left in the third quarter. The drive went 81 yards on 10 plays, taking 5:40 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 39.

A 16-yard pass from Zappe to Bourne and an unnecessary roughness penalty on New England move the ball to midfield.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS : Zappe finds DeVante Parker for the 25-yard touchdown. Folk's extra point attempt is good to give the Patriots a 17-14 lead with 4:52 left in the third quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 7 plays, taking 4:28 off the clock.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 21.

Rodgers finds Romeo Doubs for 16 yards followed by gains of 9 and 8 by Dillon and Jones as the Packers move into New England territory.

FIELD GOAL PACKERS: Crosby drills the 38-yard field goal to tie this game at 17-17 with :05 left in the third quarter. The drive went 59 yards on 8 plays, taking 4:47 off the clock.

FOURTH QUARTER: Patriots 24, Packers 24

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 35.

Stevenson takes back-to-back carries for 12 and 17 yards as the Patriots move the ball into Green Bay territory again.

Zappe goes deep to Agholor for a gain of 21 yards, putting the ball inside the Packers' 10-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Harris gets the carry for the 5-yard touchdown run. Folk's extra point attempt is good and gives the Patriots a 24-17 lead with 11:14 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 66 yards on 7 plays, taking 3:51 off the clock.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 25.

On 3rd and 6 Rodgers evades the pressure and finds Randall Cobb for a gain of 24 yards into New England territory.

TOUCHDOWN PACKERS : Rodgers finds Doubs for a 13-yard touchdown pass. Crosby's extra point attempt is good to tie the game at 24-24 with 6:14 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 9 plays, taking 5:00 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 25.

The Patriot offense goes three and out as the Packer defense comes up with the huge stop.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 43.

Rodgers' pass on 3rd and 6 is broken up but a pass interference on the New England defense keeps the drive alive.

The Patriots' defense gets off the field and forces the Packers to punt, giving their offense a chance to go win the game.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 2.

The Patriot offense goes three and out, as the defense will look to force overtime.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 42.

The Packers get one play off but the clock runs out and brings on overtime.

END OF REGULATION

OVERTIME: Patriots 24, Packers 27

The Packers win the toss and will receive the ball to start overtime.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 25.

The Packers' offense is forced to punt and now the Patriots just need one score to win it.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 49.

Despite the excellent field position, the Patriot offense is also forced to punt after a three and out.

The Packers will start their drive at their own 10.

Rodgers to Lazard for 22 yards as the Packers try to move the ball into field goal territory for Crosby.

The Packers move into field goal range for Crosby with short passes to Doubs for 8 yards and 9 yards back-to-back.

FIELD GOAL PACKERS : Crosby drills the 31-yard field goal as time expires to win the game for the Packers, 27-24. The drive went 77 yards on 12 plays, taking 6:47 off the clock.

END OF GAME

