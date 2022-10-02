Hurricane Ian ripped through Punta Gorda and headed towards Orlando. The videos are starting to come in and they look horrifying. Many videos showing huge flooding and devastation already. More that 800,000 Floridians are already without power without an answer to when things will be back to normal. The hurricane still has a lot of time left to pass and Tik Tok's algorithm for some reason has shown me while this horrible hurricane is passing, there are irresponsible people that would actually ride this out in a boat. The video is unbelievable.

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO