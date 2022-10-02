ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
HollywoodLife

LeBron James & Wife Savannah Take Fans Inside LA Home With Glam Family Photo Shoot

LeBron James opened his doors to Vanity Fair in a stunning new family photo spread published on September 13. LeBron, 37, was featured alongside his wife Savannah, sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 7, in a formal shot as they gathered around a table for a dinner wearing tuxes and dresses. The photo gave fans a peek inside what LeBron’s home life in Los Angeles really looks like. LeBron and his sons rocked traditional tuxedos, though the basketball star opted for a lavender shade for his jacket, while the boys both wore classic black.
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson Stuns On Magazine Cover After Embracing Newfound Independence

Kelly Clarkson has had quite the year. The American Idol alum is putting her public divorce behind her and is celebrating her transition into hosting one of the most coveted time slots in daytime television. In a recent cover story, the "Since You Been Gone" singer looked radiant while wearing a black leather jacket, dress and high-heeled boots. During her interview, she opened up about her newfound job as a talk show host and using music to heal from her breakup. The songstress is preparing to walk in the footsteps of television legends such as Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres...
hotnewhiphop.com

Lanisha Cole Speaks On New Baby With Nick Cannon

On Wednesday, September 14, Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child into the world.He and The Price is Right model, Lanisha Cole, gave birth to a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. The 41-year-old shocked the internet when he revealed the news via Instagram, as he confirmed children by Abby De La Rosa and Brittany Bell, but not by Lanisha-- today, the mother explained why that was.
People

Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite.  "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
People

People

