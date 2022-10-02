ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Who Is Christian Walker, Son of Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker?

The 23-year-old son of Herschel Walker is an aspiring social media star who publicly broke ties with his famous father on Monday Christian Walker has been a vocal supporter of his father, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker — until now. Following a Daily Beast report on Monday alleging that Herschel Walker once paid a woman to have an abortion, Christian, 23 — an aspiring right-wing social media star — took to Twitter to accuse his dad of being an absentee father and a perpetual liar. "Every family member of...
CBS Miami

Federal judge rejects challenge to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

TALLAHASSEE - A federal judge has rejected - at least for now - a lawsuit challenging a controversial new law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Thursday issued a 25-page order dismissing the case, finding that plaintiffs did not show they had legal standing. Winsor, however, said the plaintiffs can file a revised lawsuit as they seek to block the restrictions. The law, approved this year by the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis, prevents instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade and...
thetrace.org

‘It’s Invisible’: New Assault Weapon Mod Retails for $50

“It’s invisible”: The latest workaround to machine gun regulations retails for only $50. A new product for AR-style weapons, VICE News reports, enables the guns to shoot hundreds of rounds per minute, a rate of fire that makes the weapon virtually indistinguishable from machine guns. Dubbed “The Bolt,” the part can be discreetly and easily installed, and its creator has claimed that the modification can empty a 30-round magazine in 2.3 seconds. The return of the machine gun: There are numerous devices on the market that convert semiautomatic weapons into firearms capable of emptying an entire magazine with a single pull of the trigger. In March, The Trace’s Alain Stephens and VICE’s Keegan Hamilton documented the rise of one of the cheapest, most common conversion parts: the auto sear.
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Ban on Gun 'Bump Stocks'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court, which expanded gun rights in a major decision in June, on Monday declined to hear a challenge to a federal ban on devices called "bump stocks" that enable semi-automatic weapons to fire like a machine gun - a firearms control measure prompted by a 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.
TheDailyBeast

Dem Senator Targets Gun Group Over Its Secret Gun Registry

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is taking aim at a gun industry association for the way it engaged in a tax-dodging “voter education” scheme that also violated a core tenet of Second Amendment enthusiasts: compiling a detailed database of gun buyers.The Daily Beast has obtained a letter, which Blumenthal sent to the National Shooting Sports Foundation on Friday, calling out the association for allegedly amassing a list of gun owners and what types of guns they own—all to further its voter influence campaigns.NSSF is made up of the nation’s largest gun makers and once had a running political campaign deal with...
Essence

Virginia Students Walkout To Protest Governor Youngkin’s Transgender Policy

The policy would require transgender students’ parents to approve them using the pronoun of their choice. On September 27, thousands of students walked out of school to protest Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on transgender students’ rights. The policy would require transgender students to use school facilities...
Biden Hands Pandemic Policy Opponents Leg Up in Legal Disputes

President Joe Biden’s litigation opponents are seizing on his remark that the pandemic is “over” as they challenge policies adopted in response to the public health crisis. Republican attorneys general in six states noted Biden’s comment to “60 Minutes” last month in a Sept. 29 suit challenging...
TheDailyBeast

Blake Masters Is the Most Dangerous Candidate in America

The most dangerous politician in America is about to take the debate stage.No, not former President Donald Trump—but Blake Masters, the GOP nominee for Senate in Arizona.When he faces off against the incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, Masters will likely be on his very best behavior. After running to the fringes of right-wing politics in his primary, he now needs to convince skeptical voters that he’s not actually as extreme as they think, and that all the crazy things they heard him say over the past year were just misrepresentations made up by Democrats and the media.But Masters is just as...
