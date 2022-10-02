Read full article on original website
Miami football offers 4-star 2024 QB DJ Lagway
The Miami football program has offered four-star 2024 quarterback D.J. Lagway a scholarship. Lagway is the 30th-ranked player, fifth-ranked QB and fourth propect in Texas for 2024 per the 247 Sports composite rankings. Four-star safety Antoine Jackson and kicker Abram Murray are the only 2024 Miami commits. Lagway provides excellent...
Miami football cancels visit with 4-star WR Malachi Coleman
In a tweet posted on Monday morning, four-star 2023 wide receiver Malachi Coleman clarified a report from Inside the U that the Miami football program canceled a visit he was supposed to take with the Hurricanes this weekend. Coleman took his only official visit to Nebraska in June. Coleman has four official visits left.
Popeyes Seeks Franchisees for Miami Locations
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is expanding at home and abroad
Where To Take Someone Who’s Threatening To Leave Miami
The hardest part about making friends in Miami is that a good 80 percent of them will eventually move somewhere else. It happens all the time and the reasons for fleeing are multitude: rent spikes, more lucrative job markets, being wanted by the FBI, etc. It’s a frustrating part of life down here. So if you catch your friend Googling “cool cities?” and want to persuade them to stay put, try taking them to these restaurants. This guide has a mix of only-in-Miami classics, beautiful outdoor spots, and more places that always make us feel lucky to live here.
Miami’s Hottest Restaurant Openings Before The End 2022
Some of culinary's finest creations are coming to Miami before year's end. Top Chef champions, Michelin Star chefs and pastry pioneers are bring new bold flavors to Miami. Out with the old and in with the new!. Arlo Wynwood. Opening November 1, New York's Famous Arlo hotel opens with an...
Fort Lauderdale, October 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Westminster Academy HS football team will have a game with Calvary Christian Academy on October 03, 2022, 13:00:00.
Top prize-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold, officials say
A top prize-winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $150,000 was sold during Tuesday's drawing according to the Florida Lottery.
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida makes surprise visit at Scott Lake Elementary School for National Custodians Day
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s National Custodians Day, so South Florida born rapper Flo Rida made a surprise visit to say thank you to those who keep the campus clean. It was a very special celebration at Scott Lake Elementary School. Kids, teachers and administrators celebrated National Custodians Day with a very special guest.
South Beach Seafood Festival and More
South Florida’s South Beach Seafood Festival 2022 is gearing up for its 10th anniversary, brought to you by Tequila Herradura, with a four-day culinary celebration beginning Wednesday, October 19th and culminating on Saturday, October 22nd on the sands of South Beach. This year’s festival will feature an extraordinary lineup of participating restaurants and chefs. Enhanced programming will include live musical performances by famed country music singer-songwriter, CMT Award winner, Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr., with special guests, CMT nominated country music group., Runaway June, presented by Demesmin & Dover. Plus popup cafes, chef and bartender showdowns and more. Besides these star chefs in the Festival, and speaking of seafood, at the end of the post find a list of some of my favorite seafood restaurants in Miami.
NBC Miami
Latina Breaks Barriers as President of Large Development Firm in Miami
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and one woman stands out in her field as a developer with years of hard work and dedication, hoping to inspire Latinas everywhere to follow their dreams. A daughter of Colombian immigrants, Stephanie Shojaee is now the president of one of the largest development firms...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Where to Grab the Best Tacos on National Taco Day in Miami
Taco lovers rejoice! National Taco Day is upon us once again. This delicious Mexican holiday is celebrated every year on October 4th, and there are plenty of ways to get involved. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a taco-themed meal or just want to indulge in your favorite Mexican food, there are plenty of options available. And, of course, no Mexican feast would be complete without tequila. In Miami, several taco-centric events are taking place to help you celebrate National Taco Day. So get out there and enjoy some delicious tacos – you deserve it!
Todd Carney: Conservative Voters Shouldn’t Buy the Hype on Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
Florida has no shortage of political star power. While Gov. Ron DeSantis is receiving the most attention, many current and former Florida politicians loom large. One politician who is starting to receive more buzz is Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami. In the last month, Suarez has made the rounds on conservative media to position himself as a star in the making. His increased profile has fueled speculation about his future in Florida – and even nationally. But a closer look at Suarez’s record shows he should have no place in Republican politics, because he will sell out conservative voters.
Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death
MIAMI — (AP) — A Mexican actor was convicted in South Florida on Tuesday of fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation. A six-person jury in Miami-Dade circuit county found Pablo Lyle, 35, guilty of manslaughter, according to court records. He faces up to 15 years in prison.
WATCH: Woman Pulls Out Stun Gun During Huge Brawl In South Beach Streets
'A woman with a stun gun stunned them four times,' a witness says.
New Asian-Cuban Restaurant Looks to Be Opening in Miami
Behind the project is Executive Chef Luis Pous
WSVN-TV
Couple claims video footage doesn’t show everything before fight in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida couple arrested and accused of battery and robbery claimed they were the real victims and were simply defending themselves. Miami Beach residents Jesse Jones and Ryan Kennedy said there’s more to the story than what police saw on video footage. Body...
Click10.com
Food for Thought: Miami Southridge Senior High serves students with school pantry
MIAMI – Miami Southridge Senior High is located in the suburb of South Miami Heights and educates nearly 2,000 students. Its home to the Spartans. But as Local 10′s Community Relations Director, Mayte Padron, discovered, some 200 of those students are fighting homelessness, and the school may be the closest thing they have to a home.
biscaynetimes.com
UHealth and Luxury Developers to Build Monster Medical Center
What could be missing from a $4 billion master-planned community whose blueprint already includes luxury housing, retail shops, green spaces and even a 7-acre artificial lagoon? For SoLé Mia developers LeFrak and Turnberry, the answer was rather straightforward: health care. The idea fell into their laps when University of...
Click10.com
Fire erupts at building under construction in Miami’s Coconut Grove
MIAMI – Miami firefighters extinguished a large fire that erupted early Monday morning at a commercial building that is under construction in Coconut Grove. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the building off Commodore Place. Miami Fire Rescue officials said the flames started in the back of...
