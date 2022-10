One more game before they count. The Flyers are set to close out the preseason on Tuesday night when they host the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. It's no secret that injuries are already a key part of the storyline for this Flyers training camp. It's not just the long-term injuries like week-to-week recoveries for Joel Farabee and Sean Couturier or the season-long injury that will keep Ryan Ellis out once again. There are plenty of players who are being held out of games as a precaution.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO