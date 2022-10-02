Read full article on original website
Related
Images released of 3 more suspects in fatal ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police have released images of three more suspects being sought in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
After 41 Years, Chester Man Leaves Prison on Overturned Murder Conviction
Leroy Evans exits the courthouse.Image via Jessica Griffin, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Leroy Evans of Chester walked out of Media’s Delaware County Courthouse Friday a free man. He served 41 years for a murder he says he didn’t commit, writes Vinny Vella for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Montco Teen Charged With Threatening To Shoot Up High School In Lehigh Valley: Report
A high school in the Lehigh Valley was under increased security for one day last week and a Montgomery County teenager was arrested after police say he threatened to "shoot up the school," according to LehighValleyLive. The 18-year-old Phoenixville resident was released from Northampton County Jail and charged with a...
Judge upholds 1st-degree murder charge against fired Philly police officer in killing of 12-year-old
A Philadelphia judge on Tuesday upheld charges including first-degree murder against a police officer who was fired after shooting and killing Thomas Siderio, Jr., 12, in the back on March 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hit-and-run driver accused of striking girl near South Jersey elementary school turns himself in
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
Bethlehem cops looking for suspects, witnesses to shooting that left woman injured
A woman was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in Bethlehem, and city police are asking for the public’s help in finding the culprits. Officers called for a shooting at 2:01 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Boulevard, near Linden Street, found a 29-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to her leg.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of breaking into occupied home in Bethlehem Twp. to steal credit cards
Stolen credit cards allegedly used for online gambling helped Bethlehem Township police track a home burglary suspect. Ben Alan Parichuk, a 51-year-old man believed to be homeless, is accused of breaking into an occupied home in the 1700 block of Blush Court through the garage during the night between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
Teen charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ Liberty High School
An 18-year-old from Montgomery County has been charged with threatening to attack Liberty High School in Bethlehem. The alleged threat led the district to increase security for at least one day last week, city police said in an affidavit. The suspect, who lives in the Phoenixville area, allegedly threatened two...
Disturbing Details Released In Atlantic City Teacher Accused Of Relationship With Student
Disturbing details have been revealed in the arrest of an Atlantic City high school teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student. Joseph A. Scalfaro, 47, of Absecon, allegedly sent the 17-year-old girl coded messages, kissed her in his classroom, NJ Advance Media reports citing court papers.
Charges issued against 3 for robbing mail carrier, stealing hundreds of checks from Delco mailboxes
Three men are facing federal charges, accused of forcibly robbing a postal carrier, and stealing hundreds of checks out of mailboxes in Drexel Hill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia police working to ID woman found shot in Parkside
Officers say the gunman fired 10 shots from across the street.
sanatogapost.com
Pharmacist from Collegeville Sentenced to Prison
PHILADELPHIA PA – A Collegeville pharmacist has been sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison, two years of supervised release, must pay $451,328 in restitution, and will forfeit $116,000 under a United States District Court judicial ruling issued Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022). The sentence was imposed by Judge Harvey Bartle...
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex
Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
Witnesses come to shooting victim's aid in Ogontz, but man dies at hospital
Witnesses ran into the Crown Fried Chicken takeout restaurant to get napkins to try and stop the bleeding.
Lindenwold, NJ man arrested for murder after standoff with SWAT, prosecutors say
LINDENWOLD — A 23-year-old man barricaded himself in a home on Saturday after fatally shooting another man the night before, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Ronin Austin Nevels, of Lindenwold, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses for the killing of Isaiah Shaw. Prosecutors said Lindenwold...
Langhorne - Levittown Times
Langhorne, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/
Comments / 2