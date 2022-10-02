Read full article on original website
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Eagles injuries: Updates on Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Jordan Mailata
Though the Philadelphia Eagles have done all that they can to protect their starters and key players from injuries, it’s an ugly fact of life that, regardless of how teams try to manage them, they will occur at some point. The NFL is a war of attrition, and the Birds have some roster holes to fill for the time being. As a result, we’ve all been on our cell phones every 15 minutes looking for updates.
Fun facts about new Eagles offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson
With Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo both leaving Week 4’s game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars with injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles moved swiftly on the following Monday to provide themselves some insurance. They announced the signing of interior lineman Tyrese Robinson on Monday. The six-foot-three, 324-pound guard joins Philly’s practice...
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
Eagles star DeVonta Smith not a fan of cold-weather games
As great as the NFL is, there may be one issue with their product and business model (and if it is an issue, it’s the only one that they have). Their product is so good on television that it can sometimes make one wonder if there’s any benefit to going to a Philadelphia Eagles game if you don’t have to. Why brave the elements and pay for parking if we can watch guys like DeVonta Smith on television from the comfort of our own homes, right?
Eagles Wednesday full injury report ahead of Week 5 game vs Cardinals
Good news came on Wednesday! Thank goodness because we were in need of some. If it seemed like the bodies were racking up left and right during the Philadelphia Eagles Week 4 tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars it’s because they were. Cornerback Avonte Maddox and running back Boston Scott were ruled out ahead of the contest. Darius Slay, Jake Elliott, Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Kyron Johnson, and Patrick Johnson were lost during the game.
