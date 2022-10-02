Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom Handy
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News
Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News
Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball
The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Called Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes showed a lot of respect for Tom Brady during their handshake on Sunday night. Mahomes got the best of Brady as the Chiefs took down the Bucs, 41-31, and Mahomes ended up saying "yes sir" to Brady when he told him to "keep it up." The NFL community...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video
The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games. Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral
Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL
Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week. The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News
The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
2 key Jets offensive linemen dead, team says
The New York Jets announced the passing of former offensive linemen Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney on Sunday. They were 67 and 60 years old, respectively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter. “That...
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday
Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Geno Smith News
The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback has made history through his team's first four games of the season. Smith, who led the Seahawks to a big win against the Lions on Sunday afternoon, has been incredibly accurate as a passer so far this season. "Geno Smith has completed 77.3% of his...
Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback
With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Westword
Melvin Gordon Ripped by Broncos Fans on Twitter After Loss to Raiders: Too Far?
As anyone with even a glancing knowledge of internet culture understands, social media isn't a paragon of polite conversation. But the reaction to a Melvin Gordon fumble returned for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' agonizing 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2 — particularly after his emotional walkout during a post-game interview — has touched off a debate about whether the absolutely reasonable criticism of his ball-security issues has gone too far.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0