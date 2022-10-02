ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News

Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Patrick Mahomes Called Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes showed a lot of respect for Tom Brady during their handshake on Sunday night. Mahomes got the best of Brady as the Chiefs took down the Bucs, 41-31, and Mahomes ended up saying "yes sir" to Brady when he told him to "keep it up." The NFL community...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video

The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games. Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL
Athlon Sports

Coaching Legend Tony Dungy Is Unhappy With The NFL

Coaching legend Tony Dungy is unhappy with the NFL this week.  The NFL's concussion protocol has come under scrutiny since Tua Tagovailoa's terrifying injury. On Sunday night, the League's failed protocol for head injuries manifested itself. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate collided with one of ...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News

The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday

Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Geno Smith News

The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback has made history through his team's first four games of the season. Smith, who led the Seahawks to a big win against the Lions on Sunday afternoon, has been incredibly accurate as a passer so far this season. "Geno Smith has completed 77.3% of his...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
NFL
Westword

Melvin Gordon Ripped by Broncos Fans on Twitter After Loss to Raiders: Too Far?

As anyone with even a glancing knowledge of internet culture understands, social media isn't a paragon of polite conversation. But the reaction to a Melvin Gordon fumble returned for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' agonizing 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2 — particularly after his emotional walkout during a post-game interview — has touched off a debate about whether the absolutely reasonable criticism of his ball-security issues has gone too far.
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

