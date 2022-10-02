Read full article on original website
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of SEC West rivals - one newly unranked, and one newly ranked - meet up as Arkansas takes on Mississippi State in college football's Week 6 action on Saturday. Arkansas is coming off its second straight loss of the season, dropping games to Texas A&M and Alabama in succession, while the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman clarifies KJ Jefferson's status ahead of Mississippi State game
Sam Pittman was asked about QB KJ Jefferson’s status ahead of the Mississippi State game after the quarterback left the Alabama game with an injury. “He has some mild symptoms and those are things that our doctors look at,” Pittman said. “Each kid’s a little bit different for how they react and we’ve had guys back in 3 or 4 days, we’ve had guys out for 27 days. He’s kind of a wait and see, to be honest with you.”
wcbi.com
West Point schools announce security measures for football games
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Consolidated School District is stepping up security at football games starting this Friday night. The district announced Monday everyone will go through a security checkpoint before entering the game. All students in K-7th grade must be supervised by an adult. There...
actionnews5.com
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
magnoliastatelive.com
Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek
Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek. BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.
wtva.com
Fishing trip ends deadly after a Columbus man falls into the water
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday afternoon fishing trips turns tragic when a Columbus man falls into the water and swept away by swift currents. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WTVA that 62 year old Anderson Tate was fishing with a friend on the West Bank area of the Columbus Lock and Dam when the 5:00 p.m. accident occurred.
wcbi.com
Fire experts warn North Mississippi residents about burn ban
NORTH MISSISSIPPI, Miss. (WCBI) – Fall is definitely in the air, which means cooler temps in the morning and late at night. But you need to think twice before using fire to warm up outdoors. “As fun as that sound that sounds with campfires and warming up and s’mores...
kicks96news.com
Possession with Intent to Distribute, Aggravated Assault, Bad Checks, and More in Neshoba Arrests
CHRISTOPHER ANDERSON, 39, of Union, Malicious Mischief, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $800. TONY ANTHONY, 60, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Failure to Obey Police Officer Directing Traffic, Failure to Yield to Blue Light or Siren, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Disorderly Conduct, No Insurance, No License Tag, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $600, $400, $300, $600, $800, $300, $300.
wcbi.com
Saltillo woman arrested for drugs at safety checkpoint
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A safety checkpoint in Lee County leads to a drug bust and the arrest of a Saltillo woman. On September 30th, Lee County Deputies conducted a safety checkpoint near Cross Roads 1451 and 1325 when they approached Anna-Caitlin Tackett. Deputies say they found a felony amount of Methamphetamine.
breezynews.com
Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests
KIM A EDWARDS, 47, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000. TROY D EDWARDS, 33, of McCool, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000. GREGORY J ERVIN, 48, of Brandon, DUI – 1st,...
wcbi.com
Police cameras capture vehicle driving by after south side shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a weekend shooting on the city’s south side. The gunfire happened in the area of 6th Street and 8th Avenue South, just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Police cameras on 7th Street South were able to capture a vehicle driving...
wcbi.com
One arrest made in Peco Foods drive-by shooting incident
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police make an arrest in a drive-by shooting that happened near a busy business. 20-year-old Erik Blanchard is facing several charges, including drive-by shooting, disorderly conduct, and firing a weapon within the city limits. He remains in the Clay County jail. Police...
Commercial Dispatch
Apartments slated for demolition to get $1MM+ renovation
Oak Manor apartments have a new lease on existence. Columbus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to lift a demolition order for the Southside apartment complex issued last October after hearing an ambitious renovation plan from its new owner, Atlanta-based Edmond Green. Green appeared before the council along with his property...
breezynews.com
Two Crashes Within Ten Minutes on Hwy 12
3:58 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Attala Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol responded to a crash on Hwy 12 West past the new bypass. At least one person was transported to the hospital, possibly with a broken leg. 4:08 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department, EMS, and Kosciusko...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County employees cut ribbon on new office building
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Oktibbeha County employees have a new office space. The board of supervisors hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning for the new public services building. Offices had been located in downtown Starkville for years. Elected leaders believe this is a positive step forward for...
