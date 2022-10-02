Sam Pittman was asked about QB KJ Jefferson’s status ahead of the Mississippi State game after the quarterback left the Alabama game with an injury. “He has some mild symptoms and those are things that our doctors look at,” Pittman said. “Each kid’s a little bit different for how they react and we’ve had guys back in 3 or 4 days, we’ve had guys out for 27 days. He’s kind of a wait and see, to be honest with you.”

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO