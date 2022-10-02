Bills storm back in second half to beat Ravens

BALTIMORE, Md. (WROC) — Down 20-3 late in the second quarter, the Bills scored the final 20 points of the game to defeat the Ravens 23-20 and move to 3-1 on the season.

Josh Allen threw for 213 yards with 19 completions on 36 attempts, tossing one touchdown pass and throwing an interception. He also was the team’s leading rusher, with eleven carries for 70 yards and a touchdown.

“The message was just be us,” said Allen on the team’s halftime turnaround. “That was a tough-fought football game by two tough teams. We just found a way.”

For plenty of teams, it would have been easy to admit it was a bad day, pack in, and look forward to the following week. But not the Bills.

“It would be very difficult if we didn’t have the guys in the locker room that we did. Guys that love each other, want to play for each other, aren’t going to stress in frantic situations, guys that got each other back,” said Allen. “This locker room’s got a lot of love in it. When you have that love and that have that respect for one another, I don’t think you ever really feel that way.”

The Bills defense held Lamar Jackson to just 144 passing yards and two interceptions, both by Jordan Poyer, who made a triumphant return from his foot injury.

“Nobody was pointing figures, no one was saying this that or the other, we just came out one play at a time, brick by brick, didn’t blink and we made the plays when we had to,” said Poyer.

The final interception was a crucial one, as Poyer picked off Jackson with the game tied at 20 on 4th and goal at the two-yard line with 4:15 remaining in the game.

The Bills turned the Ball over two times in their first three drives, leading to ten points for the Ravens. However, the Bills were able to rally for their largest comeback victory since they upset the Patriots from the same 17-point deficit back in 2011.

“There was no panic, it wasn’t manic,” said center Mitch Morse. “But it was definitely an understanding that when we had our opportunities we had to execute.”

J.K. Dobbins had both touchdowns for the Ravens, one receiving and one rushing.

The Bills drove 77 yards on 12 plays to set up a game-winning 21-yard field goal from Tyler Bass, with the team kneeling to end the drive and run out the clock.

“We could have gave up. It was 20-3,” said offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. “We put all the other stuff behind us, we told ourselves that ‘we did this, we’re out here beating ourselves.’ Interception, fumble, three and out, three and out, three and out. We did that to ourselves. So when we put it all to the side, we put it on us, we capitalized.”

The Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers next week in what will likely be Kenny Pickett’s first NFL start after he replaced Mitch Trubisky in the Steelers’ loss to the Jets.

