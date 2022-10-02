Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to show love to Ryan Gosling. She captioned a series of photos from his new Gucci campaign with a simple: “Ummm……YES PLEASE,” proving that even after 11 years together, and two kids, she’s still not immune to the Barbie star’s charms. In the first photo Ryan is sitting on the tailgate of a pick-up truck overflowing with monogrammed Gucci luggage. Wearing a mustard colored Gucci suit with a white button up shirt and a skinny tie, the 41-year-old award winner stares pensively into the distance, a half-eaten hamburger in his hand. In the second photo Ryan lounges in the sand, casually supporting himself against a pile of Gucci bags, while he reads a magazine. In the final photo of the series he rocks a tan double breasted Gucci suit and pushes a bell-hop cart loaded with, you guessed it, more Gucci luggage.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO