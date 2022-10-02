Read full article on original website
Britney Spears’ Sweetest Quotes About Her Sons Sean Preston and Jayden
Britney Spears loves her little ones! The Grammy winner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline welcomed sons Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively. “We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son!” the “… Baby One More Time” singer wrote on her site in 2005. “Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank you for all your love and well wishes!”
Eva Mendes Gushes Over Hunky Husband Ryan Gosling’s New Gucci Campaign: ‘Yes Please’
Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to show love to Ryan Gosling. She captioned a series of photos from his new Gucci campaign with a simple: “Ummm……YES PLEASE,” proving that even after 11 years together, and two kids, she’s still not immune to the Barbie star’s charms. In the first photo Ryan is sitting on the tailgate of a pick-up truck overflowing with monogrammed Gucci luggage. Wearing a mustard colored Gucci suit with a white button up shirt and a skinny tie, the 41-year-old award winner stares pensively into the distance, a half-eaten hamburger in his hand. In the second photo Ryan lounges in the sand, casually supporting himself against a pile of Gucci bags, while he reads a magazine. In the final photo of the series he rocks a tan double breasted Gucci suit and pushes a bell-hop cart loaded with, you guessed it, more Gucci luggage.
Ayesha Curry Gives Us Style Goals In Miu Miu For Paris Fashion Week
Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to give us style goals in Miu Miu for Paris Fashion Week!
A TV Throwback! Who Was Eliminated from 'The Masked Singer' Tonight?
It's Week 3 of The Masked Singer and unmaskings have been happening at an alarming rate. With five players already gone, every performance counts. And Harp learned that firsthand as she faced off with two new groups of performers, leaving us to ask who was eliminated on The Masked Singer tonight.
