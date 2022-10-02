ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video

The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games. Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL

Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News

Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
NFL
Action News Jax

John Harbaugh on heated sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: 'I hope he still loves me'

Things got heated on the Ravens sideline after a collapse from a 17-point lead in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As time wound down ahead of Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal for the Bills, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into it on the sideline. A CBS camera caught Harbaugh saying something to Peters that Peters clearly didn't appreciate. Peters then slammed his helmet to the turf and had to be held back as he tried to approach the Ravens head coach.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Goes Viral Sunday Night: NFL World Reacts

Patrick Mahomes put on a show against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made several dazzling plays and elite throws on way to a dominant win over the NFC South franchise on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." During the game, Mahomes' wife, Brittany, put on...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 'End Is Near' For Prominent Head Coach

Auburn could be looking for a new head coach sooner rather than later. Bryan Harsin's time with the program is ticking especially after what happened on Saturday. The Tigers lost to the LSU Tigers, 21-17, and were held scoreless in the second half. ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks that the end...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News

The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WKYC

Frustrated Cleveland Browns fans sound off on social media following Sunday's loss to Atlanta Falcons

CLEVELAND — This is starting to feel a little too familiar... Stop us if you've heard this one before: The Browns took a late lead and appeared to be in control of Sunday's game, only for defensive meltdowns and questionable decision making to doom them again in a 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As the saying goes, "You are what your record says you are," and right now Cleveland is a .500 football team with glaring holes.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News

Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback - for now, at least. Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Mayfield, who was traded from Cleveland to Carolina, will remain the team's starting quarterback. Mayfield and the Panthers are coming off a home loss to the Cardinals....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Latest Nick Chubb stat proves Browns RB is in a league of his own

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been a man on a mission this season. And he shows no signs of slowing down. Through the first four games of the season, Chubb has been imposing his will on opposing defenses. He has rushed for 459 yards and five touchdowns on 82 carries. With these numbers, he currently ranks second in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. His 5.7 yards per attempt is currently the ninth best in the NFL.
CLEVELAND, OH
