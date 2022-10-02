ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Suburban Youth Football Team Wants Suspension Overturned For Including Academically Gifted Player on Roster

A suburban Chicago youth football team wants its suspension overturned and be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The league suspended the Glenwood Cougars' 8th grade football team for including a 13-year-old academically gifted player on the roster. Tremayne Gandy Junior is technically in high school after jumping ahead a few grades from 7th grade last year to 10th grade this year.
NBC Chicago

Giants Vs. Packers Week 5 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London

Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. London is about to see NFL football like never before. Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records.
NBC Chicago

Detroit Lions Sign Chicago Bears Released Kicker Michael Badgley

Detroit Lions sign Bears released kicker Michael Badgley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Detroit Lions signed kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad on Tuesday. Badgley was signed to the Bears roster in place of Cairo Santos, who missed Sunday's game against the New York Giants for personal...
NBC Chicago

Can ‘Unique' Weapon N'Keal Harry Boost Bears' Struggling Pass Attack?

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing attack is struggling to find its footing early in the season. Through four games, the Bears rank last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, quarterback rating, and first downs. Per Pro Football Focus, their receivers are the worst at creating "open" or "wide open" opportunities in the NFL.
NBC Chicago

Giants-Packers Tickets Soar Ahead of NFL Week 5 Game in London

Giants-Packers tickets soar ahead of Week 5 NFL game in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sorry, England. It’s going to cost a pretty penny to attend the NFL’s next matchup in London. As the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers prepare to square off in...
NBC Chicago

How Cubs' David Ross Plans to Keep Managing in October

CINCINNATI — Just because the Cubs are done playing doesn’t mean David Ross is done managing. The Cubs manager plans to watch a lot of playoff games this month (unless his kids’ games present scheduling conflicts) and glean what he can by using them essentially as simulation tools.
NBC Chicago

Twitter Reacts to Mesmerizing Chicago Cubs Gameday Drone Video

Twitter reacts to mesmerizing Cubs gameday drone video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you...
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

