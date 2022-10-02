Read full article on original website
Suburban Youth Football Team Wants Suspension Overturned For Including Academically Gifted Player on Roster
A suburban Chicago youth football team wants its suspension overturned and be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The league suspended the Glenwood Cougars' 8th grade football team for including a 13-year-old academically gifted player on the roster. Tremayne Gandy Junior is technically in high school after jumping ahead a few grades from 7th grade last year to 10th grade this year.
Giants Vs. Packers Week 5 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London
Giants vs. Packers Week 5 start time, how to watch live from London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. London is about to see NFL football like never before. Yes, Sunday’s matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers will be the NFL’s 32nd game played across the pond. But it’s the first game in London between two teams with winning records.
Detroit Lions Sign Chicago Bears Released Kicker Michael Badgley
Detroit Lions sign Bears released kicker Michael Badgley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Detroit Lions signed kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad on Tuesday. Badgley was signed to the Bears roster in place of Cairo Santos, who missed Sunday's game against the New York Giants for personal...
Report: Fan Tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner Files Police Report
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa...
Justin Fields Explains Play Where He Didn't Hit Wide-Open Darnell Mooney
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- It's easy to take a snapshot of one play of an NFL game and criticize the quarterback for not hitting an open receiver. Of course, there's more context needed to properly judge the play that was or wasn't made. For Bears quarterback Justin Fields, not throwing...
Can ‘Unique' Weapon N'Keal Harry Boost Bears' Struggling Pass Attack?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears' passing attack is struggling to find its footing early in the season. Through four games, the Bears rank last in completions, completion percentage, passing yards, quarterback rating, and first downs. Per Pro Football Focus, their receivers are the worst at creating "open" or "wide open" opportunities in the NFL.
Bulls' Patrick Williams Has Aggression at Top of Improvement Areas
Williams has aggression at top of improvement areas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Williams readily admits it: He did not play as well as he hoped to in the Chicago Bulls' preseason-opening 129-125 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The all-important third-year forward played 17 minutes,...
Giants-Packers Tickets Soar Ahead of NFL Week 5 Game in London
Giants-Packers tickets soar ahead of Week 5 NFL game in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sorry, England. It’s going to cost a pretty penny to attend the NFL’s next matchup in London. As the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers prepare to square off in...
Protester who was tackled on field by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police complaint
A protester who ran onto the field during the Rams-49ers game and was tackled by Bobby Wagner has filed a police complaint against the Rams linebacker.
Bears' Cody Whitehair Injury Will Keep Him Sidelined for ‘Some Time'
Cody Whitehair to 'miss some time' with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will be without left guard Cody Whitehair for “some time” according to Matt Eberflus. Whitehair exited partway through Sunday’s game against the Giants with a knee injury and did not return.
How Cubs' David Ross Plans to Keep Managing in October
CINCINNATI — Just because the Cubs are done playing doesn’t mean David Ross is done managing. The Cubs manager plans to watch a lot of playoff games this month (unless his kids’ games present scheduling conflicts) and glean what he can by using them essentially as simulation tools.
PFF 2023 Mock Draft Has Chicago Bears Select Alabama QB Bryce Young
PFF 2023 mock draft has Bears select QB Bryce Young originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears select ... Bryce Young?. According to a 2023 NFL mock draft from PFF, the Bears are destined to take Alabama quarterback Bryce...
Why White Sox' José Abreu Asked to Sit for 2022 Season Finale
Why José Abreu asked to sit for White Sox season finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Will Tuesday prove to be the last time we see José Abreu in the starting lineup in a White Sox uniform?. Abreu, whose future with the White Sox beyond this season...
Twitter Reacts to Mesmerizing Chicago Cubs Gameday Drone Video
Twitter reacts to mesmerizing Cubs gameday drone video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you...
