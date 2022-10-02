ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'History is on our side': Can the Black Ferns lift to the Red Roses' level?

The Black Ferns may have demolished their opposition so far this International season, but just how close they are to competing with the northern giants of England and France is still a relative mystery. The Ferns suffered the four biggest losses in the team’s history on their northern tour last...
Dolphins land marquee name as Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow departs Cowboys

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has been released by North Queensland, signing a two-year deal with the Dolphins. The 21-year-old had struggled for consistent game time with the Cowboys this year, despite starting the season at fullback, and was forced to come off the bench as the club soared into the prelim finals.
