Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Ben Hunt will finish his career at the Dragons - but what does it mean for everyone else?
Ben Hunt has officially inked a two-year extension with St George Illawarra, keeping him at the club until the end of 2025 and likely the end of his career. The 32-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Red V, finishing in the top-three for the Dally M Medal count and helping Queensland to a shock State of Origin series win.
Sporting News
'History is on our side': Can the Black Ferns lift to the Red Roses' level?
The Black Ferns may have demolished their opposition so far this International season, but just how close they are to competing with the northern giants of England and France is still a relative mystery. The Ferns suffered the four biggest losses in the team’s history on their northern tour last...
Sporting News
Dolphins land marquee name as Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow departs Cowboys
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has been released by North Queensland, signing a two-year deal with the Dolphins. The 21-year-old had struggled for consistent game time with the Cowboys this year, despite starting the season at fullback, and was forced to come off the bench as the club soared into the prelim finals.
Sporting News
Aaron Finch finds form in new role as Australia down West Indies in T20 World Cup warm-up clash
Aaron Finch has found some much-needed form heading into the T20 World Cup - but it came in a brand-new role for the Aussie skipper. Australia defeated West Indies by three wickets in an entertaining affair on Wednesday night, surpassing the visitors' score of 9/145 with just one ball remaining.
Comments / 0